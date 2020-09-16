Nintendo has announced that a new Nintendo Direct Mini for third parties will take place tomorrow, September 17, at 7 am PT.

Announced on Twitter, Nintendo stated:

Tune in 9/17 at 7 a.m. PT for a livestreamed #NintendoDirectMini: Partner Showcase, featuring information on upcoming #NintendoSwitch titles exclusively from our publishing partners.

Given this is a third-party exclusive Nintendo Direct, don't expect any titles from Nintendo to be announced. There is, however, plenty of speculation about what we might get to see including possible announcements for Bravely Default II or a new Monster Hunter title for Nintendo Switch.

At the most recent Nintendo Direct, the company surprised us with some very exciting titles. From that report:

Back in August smaller titles including Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory were announced, alongside Fuser, and World of Tanks Blitz, as well as other titles.

There have also been suggestions that No More Heroes 3 gameplay might finally be shown off, although developer Grasshopper Manufacture recently announced the title would be delayed until 2021 due to the impact of COVID-19 on the title's development.

As noted, this Nintendo Direct Mini will take place on Thursday, September 17 at 3 pm BST/ 10 am EST / 7 am PT.