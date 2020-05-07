What you need to know
- Thanks to stay-at-home measures, some of us are playing more board games than ever.
- Pandora has released 12 new playlists for some of your favorite Hasbro board games.
- The list includes Monopoly, Operation, Battleship, Risk, Jenga and Connect 4.
Pandora has today released new playlists for 12 of your favorite Hasbro board games, to make passing the time during lockdown even more enjoyable!
Regarding today's new Pandora stated:
On May 7, Pandora & Hasbro will partner to roll out fun playlists themed around classic board games like Monopoly, Battleship, Clue and more, for those families spending more time together at home.
The games include Monopoly, Battleship, Candy Land, Twister, Risk. Trivial Pursuit and Jenga, many of which have featured in our own Best Board Games in 2020 run down. Here's a full list of all the games and their respective playlists!
Monopoly
Real estate mogul
Monopoly
One of the all-time greats is the perfect board game for parties and family gatherings. In Monopoly, players must buy and sell their way to becoming a real estate mogul. But beware, because your opponents want to make you bankrupt. This version contains the new token lineup.
- For the Love of Money by The O'Jays
- It's All About the Benjamins by Puff Daddy
- Monopoly by Ariana Grande & Victoria Monet
- The Glamorous Life by Sheila E.
- Money That's What I Want by Barrett Strong
- Billionaire by Travie McCoy feat Bruno Mars
- If I Had a Million Dollars by Barenaked Ladies
- Material Girl by Madonna
- Sweetest Girl (Dollar Bill) by Wyclef Jean
- I Need a Dollar by Aloe Blacc
- Cut Dat Check by Soulja Boy
- Money Talks by AC/DC
- Money Honey by Lady Gaga
- Mo Money, Mo Problems by Notorious BIG ft. Puff Daddy and Mase
- Money by Pink Floyd
Operation
- Doctor My Eyes by Jackson Browne
- The Operation by Charlotte Gainsbourg
- Your Body Is a Wonderland by John Mayer
- Body Party by Ciara
- These Arms of Mine by Otis Redding
- Legs by ZZ Top
- (Funny) Bone by Chic
- Cold Hands (Warm Heart) by Brendan Benson
- Don't Go Breaking My Heart by Elton John
- Break My Heart by Dua Lipa
- Achy Breaky Heart by Billy Ray Cyrus
- Unbreak My Heart by Toni Braxton
- I Just Died in Your Arms Tonight by Cutting Crew
- Cold Little Heart by Michael Kiwanuka
- Good Lovin' by The Rascals
Battleship
- The Tide Is High by Blondie
- Get On the Boat by Prince
- Sea of Love by The Honeydrippers
- Float On by Modest Mouse
- The Ocean by Led Zeppelin
- Submarines by Lumineers
- Ocean Eyes by Billie Eilish
- Seven Seas by Echo and the Bunnymen
- Ocean by Martin Garrix, Khalid
- Message in a Bottle by The Police
- Buy Me a Boat by Chris Janson
- Like a G6 by The Far East Movement
- The Life Aquatic by Moon Boots
- Sink to the Bottom by Fountains of Wayne
- Beyond the Sea by Bobby Darin
Candy Land
Awesome for Kids
Candy Land
Sweet
This updated version of the classic board game still has appeal for today's digital-savvy kids.
- Want Candy by Bow Wow Wow
- Pour Some Sugar On Me by Def Leppard
- Yummy by Justin Bieber
- Sugar by Maroon 5
- Watermelon Sugar by Harry Styles
- Sugar Sugar by The Archies
- Candy by Doja Cat
- Candy Girl by New Edition
- Sweet Dreams by Eurythmics
- Candy by Mandy Moore
- The Big Rock Candy Mountain by Harry McClintock
- My Boy Lollipop by Millie Small
- Sugar Daddy by Bellamy Brothers
- Sugar by Maren Morris
- The Candy Man Can by Sammy Davis Jr.
Twister
- The Twist by Chubby Checker
- Twist and Shout by The Beatles
- Twistin' the Night Away by Sam Cooke
- You Spin Me Round (Like a Record) by Dead or Alive
- Move (Time To Get Loose) by Young Romantic
- Head Over Feet by Alanis Morissette
- Let's Twist Again by Chubby Checker
- Red by Taylor Swift
- Yellow by Coldplay
- Blue (Da Ba Dee) by Eiffel 65
- Green Light by Beyonce
- Fancy Footwork by Chromeo
- Feet Don't Fail Me Now by Utopia
- Lay Your Hands On Me by Bon Jovi
- Now My Feet Won't Touch The Ground by Coldplay
Clue
- Party at a Rich Dude's House by Kesha
- Let's Kill Tonight by Panic at the Disco
- Murder by Numbers by The Police
- Femme Fatale by The Velvet Underground & Nico
- Killer Queen by Queen
- Mean Mr. Mustard by The Beatles
- Peacock by Katy Perry
- Revolver by Madonna
- Mack the Knife by Bobby Darin
- Cold Blooded Killer by The Standstills
- Killing Me Softly by Roberta Flack
- Walking with a Ghost by Tegan and Sara
- Mystery Achievement by The Pretenders
- I Did It by Dave Matthews
- Guilty by Barbra Streisand and Barry Gibb
Risk
Grand strategy
Risk
Call the cavalry
This classic game has simple rules but can be played incredibly strategically.
- I've Been Everywhere by Johnny Cash
- All Around the World by Justin Bieber, Ludacris
- Whole Wide World by Wreckless Eric
- In a Big Country by Big Country
- Viva la Vida by Coldplay
- Africa by Toto
- Siberia by Backstreet Boys
- Dear Old Greenland by Andrew Bird
- Summer in Siam by The Pogues
- China by Red Rockers
- Congo by Amel Larrieux
- North to the Alaska by Johnny Horton
- Everybody Wants to Rule the World by Tears for Fears
- Rule the World by 2 Chainz, Ariana Grande
- All I Do Is Win by DJ Khaled
Scattergories
- Cats & Dogs by Best Coast
- Girls and Boys by Blur
- Heroes and Villains by The Beach Boys
- Clocks by Coldplay
- Dreams by Fleetwood Mac
- Split Second by Lisa Loeb
- Animal by Pearl Jam
- Police & Thieves by The Clash
- Birds by Imagine Dragons
- Quality or Quantity by Bad Religion
- Cars by Gary Numan
- Sports by Viagra Boys
- Boys & Blondes by Dear Rouge
- Dreams by Dua Lipa
- Day 'N Night by Kid Cudi
Trivial Pursuit
In search of knowledge
Trivial Pursuit Family Edition
Get a wedgie
This special edition of Trivial Pursuit has challenging questions for both kids and grown-ups.
- Who Can It Be Now? by Men at Work
- How Do You Sleep? by Sam Smith
- Should I Stay or Should I Go by The Clash
- How Deep Is Your Love? by The Bee Gees
- Where Are Ü Now? by Skrillex, Justin Bieber and Diplo
- Life on Mars? by David Bowie
- What's Going On by Marvin Gaye
- Who Do You Love? by Chainsmokers
- How Will I Know? by Whitney Houston
- What Do You Mean? by Justin Bieber
- Where the Party At? by Jagged Edge, Nelly
- (What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love, and Understanding? by Elvis Costello
- Have You Ever Seen the Rain? by Allison Moorer
- How Soon is Now? by the Smiths
- Know It All by Lagwagon
Jenga
- Under Pressure by Queen and David Bowie
- Stressed Out by Twenty One Pilots
- Steady as She Goes by Raconteurs
- Build Me Up Buttercup by The Foundations
- Brick by Brick by Arctic Monkeys
- Wrecking Ball by Miley Cyrus
- Too Much Pressure by The Selecter
- Pressure Drop by The Specials
- Pressure by Billy Joel
- You Need to Calm Down by Taylor Swift
- Come On Get Higher by Matt Nathanson
- No Pressure by Party Nails
- Under the Pressure by War on Drugs
- Elevate Myself by Grandaddy
- Break It Down Again by Tears for Fears
The Game of Life
- Lust for Life by Iggy Pop
- It's My Life by No Doubt
- The Life by Fifth Harmony
- School Day by Chuck Berry
- Chapel of Love by The Dixie Cups
- Once in a Lifetime by Talking Heads
- It's My Life by Bon Jovi
- Work by Rihanna
- 9 to 5 by Dolly Parton
- The Mechanic by Rascal Flatts
- The Scientist by Coldplay
- If I Were a Carpenter by Johnny Cash and June Carter
- Good Life by OneRepublic
- Best Day of My Life by American Authors
- On Top of the World by Imagine Dragons
Connect 4
- Connection by Elastica
- Start the Show by WuTang Clan
- It's On by Demi Lovato
- 1234 by Feist
- Wooly Bully by Sam the Sham and the Pharoahs
- 1,2,3,4 by Plain White T's
- Paper Rings by Taylor Swift
- 1,2,3,4 (Sumpin' New) by Coolio
- Raspberry Beret by Prince
- Music Reach by The Prodigy
- Hitchin' a Ride by Green Day
- All Together Now by The Beatles
- Rockaway Beach by The Ramones
- Hotel Yorba by The White Stripes
- A Perfect Match by David Houston and Barbara Mandrell
All of these playlists are now available through Pandora!
