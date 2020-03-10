Most people see the Pokémon franchise as a happy, upbeat series filled with simple mechanics and adorable creatures. It can be easy to forget its dark side, as seen in the anime and earlier games (I'm looking at you Cubone's mother). Considering that Pokémon Mystery Dungeon DX is simpler than the core Pokémon games, my mind wasn't expecting anything but sunshine and rainbows when I started taking the personality test a few weeks ago. Little did I know this little test would prey on my mind for weeks.

My initial response was to reject this Nature and the negative aspects of it, but who am I to argue with the Pokémon gods? I mean, I'm definitely curious by nature, and my collection of antique books counts as rare things. Check, check. Compared to many of my friends, I don't stress out as much, which could be viewed as carefree and cheerful. Check, check.

You are highly curious and you love rare things. You have a cheerful and carefree attitude which should make things fun for the people around you. But you have one flaw. You can be childish. You can never sit still. You're always on the move. You can also be selfish, so you should watch yourself. A Naive person like you should be… Eevee.

That stung a bit, but the game wasn't through just yet. Considering that I'd just been asked what I would do if I saw a human hand extend out of a toilet, I wasn't prepared for the ruthlessly candid evaluation that followed:

I was tempted to answer the questions in the way that would land me on my favorite Pokémon. However, I decided to answer truthfully to see what the game would say about me. Several of the questions were downright silly, but most of them were serious enough. Finally, I completed the quiz, and a sphere of light appeared on screen. Its mystical appearance called out to me, and I eagerly awaited the verdict — all to be told that I am Naive.

But me?? Childish and selfish? No way! I say this while surrounded by figurines and posters of popular cartoon characters and while eyeing my 1901 copy of Peter Pan, which I don't let anyone touch. True, I have a hard time sitting still for long periods, and I do think about myself a lot, but this result could apply to everyone, right? In a huff, I chose the Pokémon I actually wanted to play as and started the game.

It's been a few weeks now, and I find my brain evaluating myself every day because of that silly quiz. Am I acting naively? Am I being selfish? While I was quick to reject these thoughts at first, I finally conceded that I was probably the worst judge of my character and that it would only be through someone else's eyes that I would be able to hear an accurate description of myself. This was followed by another realization: perhaps the reason this result bothered me so much is because there was some truth to it.

I reasoned that if that is the case, then the only way to combat my naivety would be to try to be more selfless and informed in my day to day life. And I know. I KNOW that the Mystery Dungeon DX's test isn't a true evaluation of my personality. I mean, you can't do that in just eight questions, right? But, taking that test has definitely revealed some things about myself. I'm not perfect, but I want to be a better person. And that requires caring more about others and being more informed.

What about you?

Have you taken the Pokémon Mystery Dungeon DX personality quiz yet? What results did you get? How do you feel about them? Tell me about it in the comments below. By the way, you don't need to buy the game to take this quiz. As long as you have a Nintendo Switch, you can download the free demo and experience the test yourself.