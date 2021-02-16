What you need to know
- PowerA is releasing a Pikachu-themed Nintendo Switch wireless controller.
- The enhanced wireless controller will feature button-mapping, 30-hour battery life and Bluetooth 5.0.
- The controller will be available from February 21st, 2021.
The renowned gaming accessories manufacturer, PowerA, will be releasing a new enhanced wireless controller for the Nintendo Switch with a Pikachu theme. The controller is currently available for pre-order and will be released on February 21st, one week ahead of Pokémon's 25th anniversary. The sleek black design with yellow buttons and accents make this controller perfect for a new playthrough of Pokémon Sword and Shield, which is getting its own 25th anniversary content, such as a Pikachu that can sing.
PowerA's enhanced wireless controllers feature Bluetooth 5.0, mappable buttons and even some extra buttons on the back of the controller. Like the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, there are LED lights to indicate each player, and a rechargeable battery, with the PowerA controller lasting for around 30 hours.
Unfortunately, the PowerA controller does not feature rumble, nor does it have an NFC reader, which means players won't be able to scan in their amiibo during gameplay. However, it is a good budget pick for the features it boasts and is cheaper than the official Switch Pro Controller. For those who need more information to decide what to buy, check out our guide here.
