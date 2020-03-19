You play a Pokémon instead of a Pokémon trainer in Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX, but the game is still about filling out your Pokédex. The difference is that instead of catching Pokémon using Poké Balls, you'll be recruiting them to join your Rescue Team.

Whenever you defeat a Pokémon in battle in one of the game's dungeons, there's a chance that you'll get a message saying that Pokémon "seemed to develop a kinship" with your team while battling. When that happens, they will ask to tag along for the rest of the adventure. They will help you in combat, though you won't be able to directly control their actions. You can have up to six Pokémon following your team around at once, after which you'll be asked to dismiss one of your new friends if you want to add more. If you've got a bunch of Pokémon you're excited about recruiting, you can dismiss one of your established team members for the dungeon to open up another slot. Pokemon you haven't recruited yet are marked with an ! to make it easier to choose.

When a Pokémon joins your adventure, you'll learn if they have a Rare Quality and if you have a Rescue Team Camp that they can stay at. If they survive to the end of the dungeon, these Pokémon will ask to join your team, provided you have a compatible Camp. If you don't or you just choose not to recruit them, they will still give you a little Poké as thanks for taking them on a fun adventure. Here is a list of the Pokémon we know can be recruited through combat and where to find them.

Pokedex No. Name Location
1 Bulbasaur Joyous Tower
4 Charmander Fiery Field
5 Charmeleon Fiery Field
6 Charizard Mt. Faraway
7 Squirtle Waterfall Pond, Murky Cave
8 Wartortle Northwind Field
9 Blastoise Mt. Faraway
10 Caterpie Purity Forest
11 Metapod Joyous Tower
12 Butterfree Pitfall Valley, Howling Forest
13 Weedle Oddity Cave, Silent Chasm, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
14 Kakuna Joyous Tower
15 Beedrill Silent Chasm, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
16 Pidgey Tiny Woods, Pitfall Valley, Purity Forest, Oddity Cave, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
17 Pidgeotto Mt. Thunder
18 Pidgeot Mt. Blaze, Northern Range, Joyous Tower
19 Rattata Thunderwave Cave, Buried Relic, Wish Cave, Purity Forest, Oddity Cave, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
20 Raticate Magma Cavern, Buried Relic, Pitfall Valley
21 Spearow Mt. Steel, Pitfall Valley, Purity Forest
22 Fearow Mt. Blaze, Northern Range, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
23 Ekans Wish Cave
24 Arbok Magma Cavern, Buried Relic, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
25 Pikachu Lightning Field
26 Raichu Lightning Field
27 Sandshrew Magma Cavern, Desert Region, Buried Relic, Joyous Tower
28 Sandslash Magma Cavern, Desert Region, Joyous Tower
29 Nidoran♀ Thunderwave Cave, Purity Forest, Oddity Cave, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
30 Nidorina Lapis Cave, Wish Cave, Purity Forest
31 Nidoqueen Magma Cavern, Desert Region, Wish Cave, Purity Forest
32 Nidoran♂ Oddity Cave, Mt. Thunder
33 Nidorino Lapis Cave
34 Nidoking Magma Cavern, Southern Cavern, Wish Cave, Purity Forest
35 Clefairy Joyous Tower, Purity Forest, Oddity Cave, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
36 Clefable Joyous Tower
37 Vulpix Fiery Field
38 Ninetales Mt. Faraway, Northern Range
39 Jigglypuff Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
40 Wigglytuff Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
41 Zubat Oddity Cave, Lapis Cave, Buried Relic, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
42 Golbat Lapis Cave, Buried Relic, Wish Cave
43 Oddish Oddity Cave, Sinister Woods, Wyvern Hill, Purity Forest, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
44 Gloom Silent Chasm, Purity Forest
45 Vileplume Great Canyon, Purity Forest
46 Paras Oddity Cave, Silent Chasm, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
47 Parasect Purity Forest
48 Venonat Uproar Forest
49 Venomoth Sky Tower, Purity Forest
50 Diglett Southern Cavern, Joyous Tower
51 Dugtrio Southern Cavern, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
52 Meowth Wish Cave
53 Persian Joyous Tower
54 Psyduck Joyous Tower
55 Golduck Northwind Field
56 Mankey Uproar Forest
58 Growlithe Mt. Thunder, Buried Relic, Mt. Faraway, Purity Forest
59 Arcanine Mt. Blaze, Mt. Faraway, Purity Forest
60 Poliwag Silent Chasm, Waterfall Pond, Northwind Field, Purity Forest, Murky Cave, Oddity Cave, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
61 Poliwhirl Waterfall Pond, Northwind Field, Murky Cave
62 Poliwrath Waterfall Pond, Northwind Field, Murky Cave
63 Abra Buried Relic, Solar Cave, Western Cave, Wish Cave
64 Kadabra Buried Relic, Solar Cave, Western Cave, Wish Cave
65 Alakazam Mt. Faraway
66 Machop Buried Relic, Wish Cave
67 Machoke Buried Relic, Fiery Field
68 Machamp Buried Relic, Mt. Faraway
69 Bellsprout Purity Forest
70 Weepinbell Purity Forest
71 Victreebell Joyous Tower
72 Tentacool Grand Sea, Stormy Sea, Silver Trench
73 Tentacruel Grand Sea, Stormy Sea, Silver Trench
74 Geodude Mt. Steel, Southern Cavern, Buried Relic, Wish Cave, Purity Forest
75 Graveler Magma Cavern, Southern Cavern, Buried Relic, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
76 Golem Magma Cavern, Southern Cavern, Buried Relic, Mt. Faraway, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
77 Ponyta Joyous Tower, Purity Forest, Oddity Cave, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
78 Rapidash Mt. Blaze, Fiery Field, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest, Mt. Steel
79 Slowpoke Grand Sea, Far-Off Sea, Stormy Sea, Silver Trench
80 Slowbro Grand Sea, Far-Off Sea, Silver Trench
81 Magnemite Lightning Field, Wish Cave
82 Magneton Lightning Field
83 Farfetch'd Silent Chasm, Pitfall Valley, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
84 Doduo Great Canyon, Pitfall Valley, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest, Oddity Cave, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
85 Dodrio Northern Range
86 Seel Oddity Cave, Mt. Freeze
87 Dewgong Far-Off Sea, Silver Trench
88 Grimer Magma Cavern, Far-Off Sea, Stormy Sea, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest, Silver Trench, Oddity Cave, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
89 Muk Far-Off Sea, Silver Trench
90 Shellder Far-Off Sea, Stormy Sea, Silver Trench, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
91 Cloyster Silver Trench
92 Gastly Darknight Relic, Buried Relic, Oddity Cave, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
93 Haunter Darknight Relic, Buried Relic
94 Gengar Darknight Relic
95 Onix Oddity Cave
96 Drowzee Buried Relic, Solar Cave, Western Cave
97 Hypno Buried Relic, Solar Cave, Western Cave, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
98 Krabby Grand Sea, Far-Off Sea, Silver Trench
99 Kingler Grand Sea, Far-Off Sea, Silver Trench
100 Voltorb Thunderwave Cave, Oddity Cave
101 Electrode Lightning Field, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest, Mt. Faraway
102 Exeggcute Thunderwave Cave, Howling Forest, Purity Forest, Oddity Cave, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait, Wyvern Hill
103 Exeggutor Sinister Woods, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest, Pitfall Valley
104 Cubone Southern Cavern
105 Marowak Southern Cavern
106 Hitmonlee Buried Relic, Wish Cave, Purity Forest, Oddity Cave, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
107 Hitmonchan Buried Relic, Wish Cave, Purity Forest
108 Lickitung Oddity Cave, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
109 Koffing Magma Cavern, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
110 Weezing Sky Tower, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
111 Rhyhorn Frosty Forest, Southern Cavern, Buried Relic, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
112 Rhydon Magma Cavern, Southern Cavern, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
113 Chansey Joyous Tower
114 Tangela Oddity Cave, Lapis Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
115 Kangaskhan Joyous Tower
116 Horsea Grand Sea, Silver Trench
117 Seadra Grand Sea, Stormy Sea, Silver Trench
118 Goldeen Waterfall Pond, Murky Cave
120 Staryu Grand Sea, Silver Trench
121 Starmie Far-Off Sea, Stormy Sea, Silver Trench, Grand Sea
122 Mr. Mime Buried Relic, Solar Cave, Western Cave, Oddity Cave, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
123 Scyther Sinister Woods, Pitfall Valley, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
124 Jynx Solar Cave, Northwind Field, Western Cave
125 Electabuzz Mt. Thunder, Wish Cave, Purity Forest, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
126 Magmar Magma Cavern, Fiery Field, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
127 Pinsir Mt. Steel, Joyous Tower, Oddity Cave, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
128 Tauros Great Canyon, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
129 Magikarp Waterfall Pond, Murky Cave, Marvelous Sea
130 Gyrados Waterfall Pond
131 Lapras Far-Off Sea
132 Ditto Frosty Forest, Unown Relic, Fiery Field, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Buried Relic
133 Evee Joyous Tower
134 Vaporeon Grand Sea, Far-Off Sea, Northwind Field, Silver Trench
135 Jolteon Lightning Field
136 Flareon Fiery Field
137 Porygon Buried Relic
138 Omanyte Far-Off Sea, Stormy Sea, Silver Trench
139 Omastar Far-Off Sea, Stormy Sea, Silver Trench
140 Kabuto Grand Sea, Silver Trench
141 Kabutops Grand Sea, Stormy Sea, Silver Trench
142 Aerodactyl Sky Tower, Buried Relic, Pitfall Valley, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
147 Dratini Wyvern Hill, Far-Off Sea, Silver Trench
148 Dragonair Wyvern Hill
149 Dragonite Grand Sea, Mt. Thunder
152 Chikorita Joyous Tower
155 Cyndaquil Joyous Tower
156 Quilava Fiery Field
157 Typhlosion Mt. Faraway, Murky Cave
158 Totodile Waterfall Pond, Wyvern Hill
159 Croconaw Northwind Field
160 Feraligatr Mt. Faraway
161 Sentret Oddity Cave, Sinister Woods, Purity Forest, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
162 Furret Frosty Forest, Purity Forest
163 Hoothoot Sinister Woods, Buried Relic, Northern Range, Purity Forest, Murky Cave
164 Noctowl Buried Relic, Northern Range, Lapis Cave
165 Ledyba Oddity Cave, Sinister Woods, Pitfall Valley, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
166 Ledian Sky Tower, Northern Range, Joyous Tower
167 Spinarak Silent Chasm, Northern Range, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
168 Ariados Great Canyon, Southern Cavern, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
169 Crobat Magma Cavern, Northwind Field
170 Chinchou Silver Trench
171 Lanturn Silver Trench
172 Pichu Joyous Tower
173 Cleffa Wish Cave, Purity Forest
174 Igglybuff Joyous Tower
175 Togepi Wish Cave, Purity Forest
176 Togetic Northern Range
177 Natu Solar Cave, Western Cave, Wish Cave, Purity Forest
178 Xatu Northern Range
179 Mareep Lightning Field
180 Flaaffy Lightning Field, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
181 Ampharos Buried Relic, Lightning Field, Purity Forest, Sinister Woods
182 Bellossom Joyous Tower
183 Marill Purity Forest, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
184 Azumarill Northwind Field, Joyous Tower, Mt. Blaze
185 Sudowoodo Sinister Woods, Purity Forest, Desert Region
186 Politoed Northwind Field
187 Hoppip Pitfall Valley, Purity Forest, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
188 Skiploom Great Canyon, Pitfall Valley, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
189 Jumpluff Wyvern Hill, Northern Range
190 Aipom Uproar Forest, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait, Solar Cave
191 Sunkern Tiny Woods
192 Sunflora Sinister Woods, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
193 Yanma Silent Chasm, Pitfall Valley, Purity Forest
194 Wooper Waterfall Pond, Murky Cave, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
195 Quagsire Waterfall Pond
196 Espeon Murky Cave, Remains Island
198 Murkrow Great Canyon, Wish Cave, Purity Forest, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
199 Slowking Far-Off Sea, Silver Trench
200 Misdreavus Darknight Relic, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
201 Unown Unown Relic
202 Wobbuffet Buried Relic, Solar Cave, Western Cave, Darknight Relic
203 Girafarig Solar Cave, Western Cave
204 Pineco Mt. Freeze, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
205 Forretress Sky Tower, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
206 Dunsparce Great Canyon, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
207 Gligar Mt. Thunder, Desert Region, Southern Cavern, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
208 Steelix Magma Cavern, Mt. Faraway
209 Snubbull Remains Island
210 Granbull Joyous Tower
211 Qwilfish Grand Sea, Silver Trench, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
212 Scizor Sky Tower, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
213 Shuckle Purity Forest, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait, Southern Cavern
214 Heracross Great Canyon, Buried Relic, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
215 Sneasel Buried Relic
216 Teddiursa Silent Chasm, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
217 Ursaring Fiery Field
218 Slugma Mt. Blaze, Fiery Field
219 Magcargo Magma Cavern, Fiery Field, Mt. Faraway, Wish Cave, Purity Forest
220 Swinub Sinister Woods, Wish Cave, Purity Forest, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
221 Piloswine Frosty Forest, Wish Cave, Purity Forest
222 Corsola Grand Sea, Silver Trench, Far-Off Sea
223 Remoraid Grand Sea, Stormy Sea, Silver Trench
224 Octillery Far-Off Sea, Silver Trench
225 Delibird Northwind Field, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
226 Mantine Grand Sea
227 Skarmory Mt. Faraway, Purity Forest
228 Houndour Silent Chasm, Howling Forest, Joyous Tower
229 Houndoom Great Canyon, Howling Forest, Joyous Tower
230 Kingdra Far-Off Sea, Silver Trench
231 Phanpy Great Canyon, Southern Cavern, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
232 Donphan Southern Cavern
233 Porygon2 Buried Relic, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
234 Stantler Mt. Thunder, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
235 Smeargle Western Cave
236 Tyrogue Mt. Steel, Buried Relic, Wish Cave, Purity Forest, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
237 Hitmontop Desert Region, Buried Relic, Wish Cave
238 Smoochum Buried Relic, Joyous Tower, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
239 Elekid Thunderwave Cave, Lightning Field, Purity Forest, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
240 Magby Mt. Blaze, Fiery Field, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest, Fantasy Strait
241 Miltank Purity Forest
242 Blissey Joyous Tower
246 Larvitar Southern Cavern, Fantasy Strait
247 Pupitar Mt. Freeze
248 Tyranitar Mt. Faraway
252 Treecko Joyous Tower
255 Torchic Joyous Tower
256 Combusken Fiery Field
257 Blaziken Mt. Faraway
258 Mudkip Waterfall Pond, Murky Cave
259 Marshtomp Waterfall Pond, Murky Cave
260 Swampert Mt. Faraway
261 Poochyena Thunderwave Cave, Howling Forest, Purity Forest, Fantasy Strait
262 Mightyena Frosty Forest, Howling Forest, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
263 Zigzagoon Mt. Steel, Purity Forest
264 Linoone Sinister Woods, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
265 Wumple Tiny Woods, Purity Forest, Fantasy Strait
266 Silcoon Sinister Woods
267 Beautifly Northern Range
268 Cascoon Sinister Woods, Fantasy Strait
269 Dustox Silent Chasm, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
270 Lotad Waterfall Pond, Murky Cave
271 Lombre Waterfall Pond, Murky Cave
272 Ludicolo Wyvern Hill
273 Seedot Uproar Forest, Southern Cavern, Fantasy Strait
274 Nuzleaf Uproar Forest
275 Shiftry Buried Relic, Northwind Field
276 Taillow Pitfall Valley, Fantasy Strait
277 Swellow Northern Range
278 Wingull Grand Sea, Stormy Sea, Silver Trench
280 Ralts Western Cave, Wish Cave, Purity Forest
281 Kirlia Solar Cave, Western Cave
282 Gardevoir Joyous Tower
283 Surskit Waterfall Pond, Murky Cave, Fantasy Strait
284 Masquerain Sky Tower, Waterfall Pond, Pitfall Valley, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest, Murky Cave
285 Shroomish Sinister Woods, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest, Fantasy Strait
286 Breloom Great Canyon, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
287 Slakoth Sinister Woods, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest, Fantasy Strait
288 Vigoroth Mt. Freeze
289 Slaking Mt. Freeze, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
290 Nincada Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest, Fantasy Strait
291 Ninjask Northern Range
292 Shedinja Desert Region, Darknight Relic, Buried Relic, Fantasy Strait
293 Whismur Howling Forest, Buried Relic, Fantasy Strait
294 Loudred Howling Forest
296 Makuhita Buried Relic, Fantasy Strait
297 Hariyama Mt. Faraway
298 Azurill Frosty Forest, Fantasy Strait
299 Nosepass Frosty Forest, Desert Region, Fantasy Strait
300 Skitty Joyous Tower
301 Delcatty Northwind Field
302 Sableye Darknight Relic
303 Mawile Magma Cavern, Buried Relic
304 Aron Mt. Steel, Buried Relic, Wish Cave, Purity Forest
305 Lairon Frosty Forest, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
307 Meditite Mt. Steel, Buried Relic, Solar Cave, Western Cave, Wish Cave, Purity Forest
308 Medicham Buried Relic, Solar Cave, Western Cave, Wish Cave
309 Electrike Mt. Thunder, Lightning Field, Wish Cave, Purity Forest
310 Manectric Mt. Thunder, Lightning Field, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
311 Plusle Thunderwave Cave, Lightning Field, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
312 Minun Thunderwave Cave, Lightning Field, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
313 Volbeat Northwind Field
314 Illumise Lapis Cave, Wish Cave, Purity Forest
315 Roselia Uproar Forest
316 Gulpin Buried Relic
318 Carvanha Far-Off Sea, Stormy Sea, Silver Trench
319 Sharpedo Far-Off Sea, Silver Trench
320 Wailmer Far-Off Sea, Silver Trench
321 Wailord Far-Off Sea
322 Numel Mt. Blaze, Fiery Field, Wish Cave, Purity Forest
323 Camerupt Fiery Field, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
324 Torkoal Mt. Blaze, Fiery Field, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
325 Spoink Howling Forest, Solar Cave, Western Cave
326 Grumpig Howling Forest, Solar Cave, Western Cave
327 Spinda Western Cave, Frosty Forest
328 Trapinch Silent Chasm, Desert Region, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
329 Vibrava Southern Cavern, Wyvern Hill
330 Flygon Sky Tower, Southern Cavern, Wyvern Hill, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
331 Cacnea Mt. Thunder, Mt. Freeze, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
332 Cacturne Great Canyon, Lightning Field, Purity Forest
333 Swablu Pitfall Valley, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest, Mt. Freeze
334 Altaria Sky Tower, Wyvern Hill, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest, Fantasy Strait
335 Zangoose Mt. Freeze, Wish Cave, Purity Forest, Western Cave
336 Seviper Mt. Freeze, Northern Range, Joyous Tower
337 Lunatone Sky Tower, Solar Cave, Western Cave, Joyous Tower
338 Solrock Sky Tower, Wish Cave, Purity Forest
339 Barboach Waterfall Pond, Murky Cave
340 Whiscash Waterfall Pond, Murky Cave
341 Corphish Waterfall Pond, Murky Cave
342 Crawdaunt Northwind Field
343 Baltoy Mt. Steel, Desert Region, Southern Cavern, Wish Cave, Purity Forest
344 Claydol Sky Tower, Solar Cave, Western Cave, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
345 Lileep Silver Trench
346 Cradily Silver Trench
347 Anorith Grand Sea, Far-Off Sea, Stormy Sea, Silver Trench
348 Armaldo Far-Off Sea, Stormy Sea, Silver Trench
349 Feebas Waterfall Pond
351 Castform Mt. Faraway, Wish Cave, Purity Forest, Murky Cave
352 Kecleon Joyous Tower
353 Shuppet Sky Tower, Darknight Relic, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
354 Banette Darknight Relic
355 Duskull Sky Tower, Darknight Relic
356 Dusclops Sky Tower, Desert Region, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
357 Tropius Sky Tower, Lightning Field, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
358 Chimecho Mt. Freeze, Solar Cave, Western Cave
359 Absol Mt. Faraway
360 Wynaut Buried Relic, Solar Cave, Western Cave
361 Snorunt Frosty Forest, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
362 Glalie Mt. Freeze, Mt. Faraway, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
363 Spheal Far-Off Sea, Stormy Sea, Silver Trench
364 Sealeo Far-Off Sea, Stormy Sea, Silver Trench
365 Walrein Far-Off Sea, Silver Trench
366 Clamperl Far-Off Sea, Silver Trench
367 Huntail Silver Trench
368 Gorebyss Silver Trench
369 Relicanth Silver Trench
370 Luvdisc Far-Off Sea, Silver Trench
371 Bagon Lapis Cave, Wyvern Hill, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
372 Shelgon Mt. Freeze, Wyvern Hill, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
373 Salamence Sky Tower, Wyvern Hill, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
374 Beldum Mt. Steel, Solar Cave, Western Cave, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
375 Metang Frosty Forest, Solar Cave, Western Cave, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
376 Metagross Sky Tower, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest, Silent Chasm
406 Budew Purity Forest
424 Ambipom Great Canyon
433 Chingling Remains Island
438 Bonsly Sinister Woods, Remains Island (Only appears after you've reached Rescue Team Rank Bronze)
439 Mime Jr. Mt. Steel, Wish Cave
440 Happiny Joyous Tower
446 Munchlax Remains Island
458 Mantyke Grand Sea
461 Weavile Marvelous Sea
463 Lickilicky Mt. Freeze

Pokemon that need help

Some Bulletin Board requests have a special reward where the Pokémon who made the request will want to join your team. You'll still need the appropriate Camp, so make sure you buy it before heading out. You may also find Pokémon that have feinted in dungeons. You can revive them by giving them an apple, and they will also want to tag along and join your team after you leave. Both of these are determined randomly and do not obey the typical appearance rules for a dungeon, though they will all be Pokémon that can be acquired normally through battle.

Pokémon that are automatically recruited

Some Pokémon will automatically join your team once specific plot points have been reached:

  • Magnetite will join you once you make your first visit to the Wigglytuff Camp Corner.
  • Absol will join your team after you make it through the Heart of the Frosty Forest.

How to recruit Legendary Pokémon

Once you have completed the game's main campaign, you will be able to start recruiting Legendary Pokémon. Each has a specific location and will automatically join your team when defeated. They'll also reward you with a Camp that they can stay at.

Pokedex No. Name Location
144 Articuno Frosty Forest 14F
145 Zapdos Mt. Thunder 15F
146 Moltres Mt. Blaze 15F
150 Mewtwo Western Cave 20F
243 Raikou Lightning Field 30F
244 Entei Fiery Field 30F
245 Suicune Northwind Field 30F
249 Lugia Silver Trench 99F
250 Ho-Oh Mt. Faraway 60F
251 Celebi Purity Forest 99F
382 Kyogre Stormy Sea 40F
383 Groudon Magma Cavern 26F
384 Rayquaza Sky Tower 34F
385 Jirachi Wish Cave 99F
386 Deoxys Meteor Cave 20F

Special cases

Some of the Pokémon have more complicated meants of recruitment. * Latios and Latias will be recruited after completing the Northern Range and Pitfall Valley. * Regirock, Regice, and Registeel are encountered on floors 15, 25 and 35 of the Buried Relic, respectively. Defeating each one gives you a component that can be assembled into a Music Box. Once you have the item, you can return to the dungeon and defeat them again to automatically recruit them. * Mew can be encountered randomly between floors 36 and 39 of the Buried Relic if you have the Music Box. Mew may randomly choose to join your team after being defeated.

Questions about recruiting Pokémon?

Do you have questions about recruiting Pokémon in Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX or know where to find any Pokémon? Tell us in the comments below. Check out our Pokédex for a list of all the Pokémon in the game and read our other Pokémon Mystery Dungeon guides, which should answer other questions you have about the game.

