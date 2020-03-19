You play a Pokémon instead of a Pokémon trainer in Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX, but the game is still about filling out your Pokédex. The difference is that instead of catching Pokémon using Poké Balls, you'll be recruiting them to join your Rescue Team.

Whenever you defeat a Pokémon in battle in one of the game's dungeons, there's a chance that you'll get a message saying that Pokémon "seemed to develop a kinship" with your team while battling. When that happens, they will ask to tag along for the rest of the adventure. They will help you in combat, though you won't be able to directly control their actions. You can have up to six Pokémon following your team around at once, after which you'll be asked to dismiss one of your new friends if you want to add more. If you've got a bunch of Pokémon you're excited about recruiting, you can dismiss one of your established team members for the dungeon to open up another slot. Pokemon you haven't recruited yet are marked with an ! to make it easier to choose.

When a Pokémon joins your adventure, you'll learn if they have a Rare Quality and if you have a Rescue Team Camp that they can stay at. If they survive to the end of the dungeon, these Pokémon will ask to join your team, provided you have a compatible Camp. If you don't or you just choose not to recruit them, they will still give you a little Poké as thanks for taking them on a fun adventure. Here is a list of the Pokémon we know can be recruited through combat and where to find them.

Pokedex No. Name Location 1 Bulbasaur Joyous Tower 4 Charmander Fiery Field 5 Charmeleon Fiery Field 6 Charizard Mt. Faraway 7 Squirtle Waterfall Pond, Murky Cave 8 Wartortle Northwind Field 9 Blastoise Mt. Faraway 10 Caterpie Purity Forest 11 Metapod Joyous Tower 12 Butterfree Pitfall Valley, Howling Forest 13 Weedle Oddity Cave, Silent Chasm, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait 14 Kakuna Joyous Tower 15 Beedrill Silent Chasm, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest 16 Pidgey Tiny Woods, Pitfall Valley, Purity Forest, Oddity Cave, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait 17 Pidgeotto Mt. Thunder 18 Pidgeot Mt. Blaze, Northern Range, Joyous Tower 19 Rattata Thunderwave Cave, Buried Relic, Wish Cave, Purity Forest, Oddity Cave, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait 20 Raticate Magma Cavern, Buried Relic, Pitfall Valley 21 Spearow Mt. Steel, Pitfall Valley, Purity Forest 22 Fearow Mt. Blaze, Northern Range, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest 23 Ekans Wish Cave 24 Arbok Magma Cavern, Buried Relic, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest 25 Pikachu Lightning Field 26 Raichu Lightning Field 27 Sandshrew Magma Cavern, Desert Region, Buried Relic, Joyous Tower 28 Sandslash Magma Cavern, Desert Region, Joyous Tower 29 Nidoran♀ Thunderwave Cave, Purity Forest, Oddity Cave, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait 30 Nidorina Lapis Cave, Wish Cave, Purity Forest 31 Nidoqueen Magma Cavern, Desert Region, Wish Cave, Purity Forest 32 Nidoran♂ Oddity Cave, Mt. Thunder 33 Nidorino Lapis Cave 34 Nidoking Magma Cavern, Southern Cavern, Wish Cave, Purity Forest 35 Clefairy Joyous Tower, Purity Forest, Oddity Cave, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait 36 Clefable Joyous Tower 37 Vulpix Fiery Field 38 Ninetales Mt. Faraway, Northern Range 39 Jigglypuff Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest 40 Wigglytuff Joyous Tower, Purity Forest 41 Zubat Oddity Cave, Lapis Cave, Buried Relic, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait 42 Golbat Lapis Cave, Buried Relic, Wish Cave 43 Oddish Oddity Cave, Sinister Woods, Wyvern Hill, Purity Forest, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait 44 Gloom Silent Chasm, Purity Forest 45 Vileplume Great Canyon, Purity Forest 46 Paras Oddity Cave, Silent Chasm, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait 47 Parasect Purity Forest 48 Venonat Uproar Forest 49 Venomoth Sky Tower, Purity Forest 50 Diglett Southern Cavern, Joyous Tower 51 Dugtrio Southern Cavern, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest 52 Meowth Wish Cave 53 Persian Joyous Tower 54 Psyduck Joyous Tower 55 Golduck Northwind Field 56 Mankey Uproar Forest 58 Growlithe Mt. Thunder, Buried Relic, Mt. Faraway, Purity Forest 59 Arcanine Mt. Blaze, Mt. Faraway, Purity Forest 60 Poliwag Silent Chasm, Waterfall Pond, Northwind Field, Purity Forest, Murky Cave, Oddity Cave, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait 61 Poliwhirl Waterfall Pond, Northwind Field, Murky Cave 62 Poliwrath Waterfall Pond, Northwind Field, Murky Cave 63 Abra Buried Relic, Solar Cave, Western Cave, Wish Cave 64 Kadabra Buried Relic, Solar Cave, Western Cave, Wish Cave 65 Alakazam Mt. Faraway 66 Machop Buried Relic, Wish Cave 67 Machoke Buried Relic, Fiery Field 68 Machamp Buried Relic, Mt. Faraway 69 Bellsprout Purity Forest 70 Weepinbell Purity Forest 71 Victreebell Joyous Tower 72 Tentacool Grand Sea, Stormy Sea, Silver Trench 73 Tentacruel Grand Sea, Stormy Sea, Silver Trench 74 Geodude Mt. Steel, Southern Cavern, Buried Relic, Wish Cave, Purity Forest 75 Graveler Magma Cavern, Southern Cavern, Buried Relic, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait 76 Golem Magma Cavern, Southern Cavern, Buried Relic, Mt. Faraway, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest 77 Ponyta Joyous Tower, Purity Forest, Oddity Cave, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait 78 Rapidash Mt. Blaze, Fiery Field, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest, Mt. Steel 79 Slowpoke Grand Sea, Far-Off Sea, Stormy Sea, Silver Trench 80 Slowbro Grand Sea, Far-Off Sea, Silver Trench 81 Magnemite Lightning Field, Wish Cave 82 Magneton Lightning Field 83 Farfetch'd Silent Chasm, Pitfall Valley, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest 84 Doduo Great Canyon, Pitfall Valley, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest, Oddity Cave, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait 85 Dodrio Northern Range 86 Seel Oddity Cave, Mt. Freeze 87 Dewgong Far-Off Sea, Silver Trench 88 Grimer Magma Cavern, Far-Off Sea, Stormy Sea, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest, Silver Trench, Oddity Cave, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait 89 Muk Far-Off Sea, Silver Trench 90 Shellder Far-Off Sea, Stormy Sea, Silver Trench, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait 91 Cloyster Silver Trench 92 Gastly Darknight Relic, Buried Relic, Oddity Cave, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait 93 Haunter Darknight Relic, Buried Relic 94 Gengar Darknight Relic 95 Onix Oddity Cave 96 Drowzee Buried Relic, Solar Cave, Western Cave 97 Hypno Buried Relic, Solar Cave, Western Cave, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait 98 Krabby Grand Sea, Far-Off Sea, Silver Trench 99 Kingler Grand Sea, Far-Off Sea, Silver Trench 100 Voltorb Thunderwave Cave, Oddity Cave 101 Electrode Lightning Field, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest, Mt. Faraway 102 Exeggcute Thunderwave Cave, Howling Forest, Purity Forest, Oddity Cave, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait, Wyvern Hill 103 Exeggutor Sinister Woods, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest, Pitfall Valley 104 Cubone Southern Cavern 105 Marowak Southern Cavern 106 Hitmonlee Buried Relic, Wish Cave, Purity Forest, Oddity Cave, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait 107 Hitmonchan Buried Relic, Wish Cave, Purity Forest 108 Lickitung Oddity Cave, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait 109 Koffing Magma Cavern, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest 110 Weezing Sky Tower, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest 111 Rhyhorn Frosty Forest, Southern Cavern, Buried Relic, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest 112 Rhydon Magma Cavern, Southern Cavern, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest 113 Chansey Joyous Tower 114 Tangela Oddity Cave, Lapis Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait 115 Kangaskhan Joyous Tower 116 Horsea Grand Sea, Silver Trench 117 Seadra Grand Sea, Stormy Sea, Silver Trench 118 Goldeen Waterfall Pond, Murky Cave 120 Staryu Grand Sea, Silver Trench 121 Starmie Far-Off Sea, Stormy Sea, Silver Trench, Grand Sea 122 Mr. Mime Buried Relic, Solar Cave, Western Cave, Oddity Cave, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait 123 Scyther Sinister Woods, Pitfall Valley, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest 124 Jynx Solar Cave, Northwind Field, Western Cave 125 Electabuzz Mt. Thunder, Wish Cave, Purity Forest, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait 126 Magmar Magma Cavern, Fiery Field, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait 127 Pinsir Mt. Steel, Joyous Tower, Oddity Cave, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait 128 Tauros Great Canyon, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest 129 Magikarp Waterfall Pond, Murky Cave, Marvelous Sea 130 Gyrados Waterfall Pond 131 Lapras Far-Off Sea 132 Ditto Frosty Forest, Unown Relic, Fiery Field, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Buried Relic 133 Evee Joyous Tower 134 Vaporeon Grand Sea, Far-Off Sea, Northwind Field, Silver Trench 135 Jolteon Lightning Field 136 Flareon Fiery Field 137 Porygon Buried Relic 138 Omanyte Far-Off Sea, Stormy Sea, Silver Trench 139 Omastar Far-Off Sea, Stormy Sea, Silver Trench 140 Kabuto Grand Sea, Silver Trench 141 Kabutops Grand Sea, Stormy Sea, Silver Trench 142 Aerodactyl Sky Tower, Buried Relic, Pitfall Valley, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest 147 Dratini Wyvern Hill, Far-Off Sea, Silver Trench 148 Dragonair Wyvern Hill 149 Dragonite Grand Sea, Mt. Thunder 152 Chikorita Joyous Tower 155 Cyndaquil Joyous Tower 156 Quilava Fiery Field 157 Typhlosion Mt. Faraway, Murky Cave 158 Totodile Waterfall Pond, Wyvern Hill 159 Croconaw Northwind Field 160 Feraligatr Mt. Faraway 161 Sentret Oddity Cave, Sinister Woods, Purity Forest, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait 162 Furret Frosty Forest, Purity Forest 163 Hoothoot Sinister Woods, Buried Relic, Northern Range, Purity Forest, Murky Cave 164 Noctowl Buried Relic, Northern Range, Lapis Cave 165 Ledyba Oddity Cave, Sinister Woods, Pitfall Valley, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait 166 Ledian Sky Tower, Northern Range, Joyous Tower 167 Spinarak Silent Chasm, Northern Range, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest 168 Ariados Great Canyon, Southern Cavern, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest 169 Crobat Magma Cavern, Northwind Field 170 Chinchou Silver Trench 171 Lanturn Silver Trench 172 Pichu Joyous Tower 173 Cleffa Wish Cave, Purity Forest 174 Igglybuff Joyous Tower 175 Togepi Wish Cave, Purity Forest 176 Togetic Northern Range 177 Natu Solar Cave, Western Cave, Wish Cave, Purity Forest 178 Xatu Northern Range 179 Mareep Lightning Field 180 Flaaffy Lightning Field, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait 181 Ampharos Buried Relic, Lightning Field, Purity Forest, Sinister Woods 182 Bellossom Joyous Tower 183 Marill Purity Forest, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait 184 Azumarill Northwind Field, Joyous Tower, Mt. Blaze 185 Sudowoodo Sinister Woods, Purity Forest, Desert Region 186 Politoed Northwind Field 187 Hoppip Pitfall Valley, Purity Forest, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait 188 Skiploom Great Canyon, Pitfall Valley, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait 189 Jumpluff Wyvern Hill, Northern Range 190 Aipom Uproar Forest, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait, Solar Cave 191 Sunkern Tiny Woods 192 Sunflora Sinister Woods, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest 193 Yanma Silent Chasm, Pitfall Valley, Purity Forest 194 Wooper Waterfall Pond, Murky Cave, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait 195 Quagsire Waterfall Pond 196 Espeon Murky Cave, Remains Island 198 Murkrow Great Canyon, Wish Cave, Purity Forest, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait 199 Slowking Far-Off Sea, Silver Trench 200 Misdreavus Darknight Relic, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait 201 Unown Unown Relic 202 Wobbuffet Buried Relic, Solar Cave, Western Cave, Darknight Relic 203 Girafarig Solar Cave, Western Cave 204 Pineco Mt. Freeze, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait 205 Forretress Sky Tower, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest 206 Dunsparce Great Canyon, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait 207 Gligar Mt. Thunder, Desert Region, Southern Cavern, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest 208 Steelix Magma Cavern, Mt. Faraway 209 Snubbull Remains Island 210 Granbull Joyous Tower 211 Qwilfish Grand Sea, Silver Trench, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait 212 Scizor Sky Tower, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest 213 Shuckle Purity Forest, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait, Southern Cavern 214 Heracross Great Canyon, Buried Relic, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait 215 Sneasel Buried Relic 216 Teddiursa Silent Chasm, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait 217 Ursaring Fiery Field 218 Slugma Mt. Blaze, Fiery Field 219 Magcargo Magma Cavern, Fiery Field, Mt. Faraway, Wish Cave, Purity Forest 220 Swinub Sinister Woods, Wish Cave, Purity Forest, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait 221 Piloswine Frosty Forest, Wish Cave, Purity Forest 222 Corsola Grand Sea, Silver Trench, Far-Off Sea 223 Remoraid Grand Sea, Stormy Sea, Silver Trench 224 Octillery Far-Off Sea, Silver Trench 225 Delibird Northwind Field, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait 226 Mantine Grand Sea 227 Skarmory Mt. Faraway, Purity Forest 228 Houndour Silent Chasm, Howling Forest, Joyous Tower 229 Houndoom Great Canyon, Howling Forest, Joyous Tower 230 Kingdra Far-Off Sea, Silver Trench 231 Phanpy Great Canyon, Southern Cavern, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait 232 Donphan Southern Cavern 233 Porygon2 Buried Relic, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest 234 Stantler Mt. Thunder, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait 235 Smeargle Western Cave 236 Tyrogue Mt. Steel, Buried Relic, Wish Cave, Purity Forest, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait 237 Hitmontop Desert Region, Buried Relic, Wish Cave 238 Smoochum Buried Relic, Joyous Tower, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait 239 Elekid Thunderwave Cave, Lightning Field, Purity Forest, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait 240 Magby Mt. Blaze, Fiery Field, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest, Fantasy Strait 241 Miltank Purity Forest 242 Blissey Joyous Tower 246 Larvitar Southern Cavern, Fantasy Strait 247 Pupitar Mt. Freeze 248 Tyranitar Mt. Faraway 252 Treecko Joyous Tower 255 Torchic Joyous Tower 256 Combusken Fiery Field 257 Blaziken Mt. Faraway 258 Mudkip Waterfall Pond, Murky Cave 259 Marshtomp Waterfall Pond, Murky Cave 260 Swampert Mt. Faraway 261 Poochyena Thunderwave Cave, Howling Forest, Purity Forest, Fantasy Strait 262 Mightyena Frosty Forest, Howling Forest, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest 263 Zigzagoon Mt. Steel, Purity Forest 264 Linoone Sinister Woods, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest 265 Wumple Tiny Woods, Purity Forest, Fantasy Strait 266 Silcoon Sinister Woods 267 Beautifly Northern Range 268 Cascoon Sinister Woods, Fantasy Strait 269 Dustox Silent Chasm, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest 270 Lotad Waterfall Pond, Murky Cave 271 Lombre Waterfall Pond, Murky Cave 272 Ludicolo Wyvern Hill 273 Seedot Uproar Forest, Southern Cavern, Fantasy Strait 274 Nuzleaf Uproar Forest 275 Shiftry Buried Relic, Northwind Field 276 Taillow Pitfall Valley, Fantasy Strait 277 Swellow Northern Range 278 Wingull Grand Sea, Stormy Sea, Silver Trench 280 Ralts Western Cave, Wish Cave, Purity Forest 281 Kirlia Solar Cave, Western Cave 282 Gardevoir Joyous Tower 283 Surskit Waterfall Pond, Murky Cave, Fantasy Strait 284 Masquerain Sky Tower, Waterfall Pond, Pitfall Valley, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest, Murky Cave 285 Shroomish Sinister Woods, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest, Fantasy Strait 286 Breloom Great Canyon, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest 287 Slakoth Sinister Woods, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest, Fantasy Strait 288 Vigoroth Mt. Freeze 289 Slaking Mt. Freeze, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest 290 Nincada Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest, Fantasy Strait 291 Ninjask Northern Range 292 Shedinja Desert Region, Darknight Relic, Buried Relic, Fantasy Strait 293 Whismur Howling Forest, Buried Relic, Fantasy Strait 294 Loudred Howling Forest 296 Makuhita Buried Relic, Fantasy Strait 297 Hariyama Mt. Faraway 298 Azurill Frosty Forest, Fantasy Strait 299 Nosepass Frosty Forest, Desert Region, Fantasy Strait 300 Skitty Joyous Tower 301 Delcatty Northwind Field 302 Sableye Darknight Relic 303 Mawile Magma Cavern, Buried Relic 304 Aron Mt. Steel, Buried Relic, Wish Cave, Purity Forest 305 Lairon Frosty Forest, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest 307 Meditite Mt. Steel, Buried Relic, Solar Cave, Western Cave, Wish Cave, Purity Forest 308 Medicham Buried Relic, Solar Cave, Western Cave, Wish Cave 309 Electrike Mt. Thunder, Lightning Field, Wish Cave, Purity Forest 310 Manectric Mt. Thunder, Lightning Field, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest 311 Plusle Thunderwave Cave, Lightning Field, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest 312 Minun Thunderwave Cave, Lightning Field, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest 313 Volbeat Northwind Field 314 Illumise Lapis Cave, Wish Cave, Purity Forest 315 Roselia Uproar Forest 316 Gulpin Buried Relic 318 Carvanha Far-Off Sea, Stormy Sea, Silver Trench 319 Sharpedo Far-Off Sea, Silver Trench 320 Wailmer Far-Off Sea, Silver Trench 321 Wailord Far-Off Sea 322 Numel Mt. Blaze, Fiery Field, Wish Cave, Purity Forest 323 Camerupt Fiery Field, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest 324 Torkoal Mt. Blaze, Fiery Field, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest 325 Spoink Howling Forest, Solar Cave, Western Cave 326 Grumpig Howling Forest, Solar Cave, Western Cave 327 Spinda Western Cave, Frosty Forest 328 Trapinch Silent Chasm, Desert Region, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest 329 Vibrava Southern Cavern, Wyvern Hill 330 Flygon Sky Tower, Southern Cavern, Wyvern Hill, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest 331 Cacnea Mt. Thunder, Mt. Freeze, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest 332 Cacturne Great Canyon, Lightning Field, Purity Forest 333 Swablu Pitfall Valley, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest, Mt. Freeze 334 Altaria Sky Tower, Wyvern Hill, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest, Fantasy Strait 335 Zangoose Mt. Freeze, Wish Cave, Purity Forest, Western Cave 336 Seviper Mt. Freeze, Northern Range, Joyous Tower 337 Lunatone Sky Tower, Solar Cave, Western Cave, Joyous Tower 338 Solrock Sky Tower, Wish Cave, Purity Forest 339 Barboach Waterfall Pond, Murky Cave 340 Whiscash Waterfall Pond, Murky Cave 341 Corphish Waterfall Pond, Murky Cave 342 Crawdaunt Northwind Field 343 Baltoy Mt. Steel, Desert Region, Southern Cavern, Wish Cave, Purity Forest 344 Claydol Sky Tower, Solar Cave, Western Cave, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest 345 Lileep Silver Trench 346 Cradily Silver Trench 347 Anorith Grand Sea, Far-Off Sea, Stormy Sea, Silver Trench 348 Armaldo Far-Off Sea, Stormy Sea, Silver Trench 349 Feebas Waterfall Pond 351 Castform Mt. Faraway, Wish Cave, Purity Forest, Murky Cave 352 Kecleon Joyous Tower 353 Shuppet Sky Tower, Darknight Relic, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest 354 Banette Darknight Relic 355 Duskull Sky Tower, Darknight Relic 356 Dusclops Sky Tower, Desert Region, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest 357 Tropius Sky Tower, Lightning Field, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest 358 Chimecho Mt. Freeze, Solar Cave, Western Cave 359 Absol Mt. Faraway 360 Wynaut Buried Relic, Solar Cave, Western Cave 361 Snorunt Frosty Forest, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest 362 Glalie Mt. Freeze, Mt. Faraway, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest 363 Spheal Far-Off Sea, Stormy Sea, Silver Trench 364 Sealeo Far-Off Sea, Stormy Sea, Silver Trench 365 Walrein Far-Off Sea, Silver Trench 366 Clamperl Far-Off Sea, Silver Trench 367 Huntail Silver Trench 368 Gorebyss Silver Trench 369 Relicanth Silver Trench 370 Luvdisc Far-Off Sea, Silver Trench 371 Bagon Lapis Cave, Wyvern Hill, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest 372 Shelgon Mt. Freeze, Wyvern Hill, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest 373 Salamence Sky Tower, Wyvern Hill, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest 374 Beldum Mt. Steel, Solar Cave, Western Cave, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest 375 Metang Frosty Forest, Solar Cave, Western Cave, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest 376 Metagross Sky Tower, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest, Silent Chasm 406 Budew Purity Forest 424 Ambipom Great Canyon 433 Chingling Remains Island 438 Bonsly Sinister Woods, Remains Island (Only appears after you've reached Rescue Team Rank Bronze) 439 Mime Jr. Mt. Steel, Wish Cave 440 Happiny Joyous Tower 446 Munchlax Remains Island 458 Mantyke Grand Sea 461 Weavile Marvelous Sea 463 Lickilicky Mt. Freeze

Pokemon that need help Some Bulletin Board requests have a special reward where the Pokémon who made the request will want to join your team. You'll still need the appropriate Camp, so make sure you buy it before heading out. You may also find Pokémon that have feinted in dungeons. You can revive them by giving them an apple, and they will also want to tag along and join your team after you leave. Both of these are determined randomly and do not obey the typical appearance rules for a dungeon, though they will all be Pokémon that can be acquired normally through battle.

Pokémon that are automatically recruited Some Pokémon will automatically join your team once specific plot points have been reached: Magnetite will join you once you make your first visit to the Wigglytuff Camp Corner.

Absol will join your team after you make it through the Heart of the Frosty Forest. How to recruit Legendary Pokémon Once you have completed the game's main campaign, you will be able to start recruiting Legendary Pokémon. Each has a specific location and will automatically join your team when defeated. They'll also reward you with a Camp that they can stay at.

Pokedex No. Name Location 144 Articuno Frosty Forest 14F 145 Zapdos Mt. Thunder 15F 146 Moltres Mt. Blaze 15F 150 Mewtwo Western Cave 20F 243 Raikou Lightning Field 30F 244 Entei Fiery Field 30F 245 Suicune Northwind Field 30F 249 Lugia Silver Trench 99F 250 Ho-Oh Mt. Faraway 60F 251 Celebi Purity Forest 99F 382 Kyogre Stormy Sea 40F 383 Groudon Magma Cavern 26F 384 Rayquaza Sky Tower 34F 385 Jirachi Wish Cave 99F 386 Deoxys Meteor Cave 20F