You play a Pokémon instead of a Pokémon trainer in Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX, but the game is still about filling out your Pokédex. The difference is that instead of catching Pokémon using Poké Balls, you'll be recruiting them to join your Rescue Team.
Whenever you defeat a Pokémon in battle in one of the game's dungeons, there's a chance that you'll get a message saying that Pokémon "seemed to develop a kinship" with your team while battling. When that happens, they will ask to tag along for the rest of the adventure. They will help you in combat, though you won't be able to directly control their actions. You can have up to six Pokémon following your team around at once, after which you'll be asked to dismiss one of your new friends if you want to add more. If you've got a bunch of Pokémon you're excited about recruiting, you can dismiss one of your established team members for the dungeon to open up another slot. Pokemon you haven't recruited yet are marked with an ! to make it easier to choose.
When a Pokémon joins your adventure, you'll learn if they have a Rare Quality and if you have a Rescue Team Camp that they can stay at. If they survive to the end of the dungeon, these Pokémon will ask to join your team, provided you have a compatible Camp. If you don't or you just choose not to recruit them, they will still give you a little Poké as thanks for taking them on a fun adventure. Here is a list of the Pokémon we know can be recruited through combat and where to find them.
|Pokedex No.
|Name
|Location
|1
|Bulbasaur
|Joyous Tower
|4
|Charmander
|Fiery Field
|5
|Charmeleon
|Fiery Field
|6
|Charizard
|Mt. Faraway
|7
|Squirtle
|Waterfall Pond, Murky Cave
|8
|Wartortle
|Northwind Field
|9
|Blastoise
|Mt. Faraway
|10
|Caterpie
|Purity Forest
|11
|Metapod
|Joyous Tower
|12
|Butterfree
|Pitfall Valley, Howling Forest
|13
|Weedle
|Oddity Cave, Silent Chasm, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
|14
|Kakuna
|Joyous Tower
|15
|Beedrill
|Silent Chasm, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
|16
|Pidgey
|Tiny Woods, Pitfall Valley, Purity Forest, Oddity Cave, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
|17
|Pidgeotto
|Mt. Thunder
|18
|Pidgeot
|Mt. Blaze, Northern Range, Joyous Tower
|19
|Rattata
|Thunderwave Cave, Buried Relic, Wish Cave, Purity Forest, Oddity Cave, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
|20
|Raticate
|Magma Cavern, Buried Relic, Pitfall Valley
|21
|Spearow
|Mt. Steel, Pitfall Valley, Purity Forest
|22
|Fearow
|Mt. Blaze, Northern Range, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
|23
|Ekans
|Wish Cave
|24
|Arbok
|Magma Cavern, Buried Relic, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
|25
|Pikachu
|Lightning Field
|26
|Raichu
|Lightning Field
|27
|Sandshrew
|Magma Cavern, Desert Region, Buried Relic, Joyous Tower
|28
|Sandslash
|Magma Cavern, Desert Region, Joyous Tower
|29
|Nidoran♀
|Thunderwave Cave, Purity Forest, Oddity Cave, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
|30
|Nidorina
|Lapis Cave, Wish Cave, Purity Forest
|31
|Nidoqueen
|Magma Cavern, Desert Region, Wish Cave, Purity Forest
|32
|Nidoran♂
|Oddity Cave, Mt. Thunder
|33
|Nidorino
|Lapis Cave
|34
|Nidoking
|Magma Cavern, Southern Cavern, Wish Cave, Purity Forest
|35
|Clefairy
|Joyous Tower, Purity Forest, Oddity Cave, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
|36
|Clefable
|Joyous Tower
|37
|Vulpix
|Fiery Field
|38
|Ninetales
|Mt. Faraway, Northern Range
|39
|Jigglypuff
|Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
|40
|Wigglytuff
|Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
|41
|Zubat
|Oddity Cave, Lapis Cave, Buried Relic, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
|42
|Golbat
|Lapis Cave, Buried Relic, Wish Cave
|43
|Oddish
|Oddity Cave, Sinister Woods, Wyvern Hill, Purity Forest, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
|44
|Gloom
|Silent Chasm, Purity Forest
|45
|Vileplume
|Great Canyon, Purity Forest
|46
|Paras
|Oddity Cave, Silent Chasm, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
|47
|Parasect
|Purity Forest
|48
|Venonat
|Uproar Forest
|49
|Venomoth
|Sky Tower, Purity Forest
|50
|Diglett
|Southern Cavern, Joyous Tower
|51
|Dugtrio
|Southern Cavern, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
|52
|Meowth
|Wish Cave
|53
|Persian
|Joyous Tower
|54
|Psyduck
|Joyous Tower
|55
|Golduck
|Northwind Field
|56
|Mankey
|Uproar Forest
|58
|Growlithe
|Mt. Thunder, Buried Relic, Mt. Faraway, Purity Forest
|59
|Arcanine
|Mt. Blaze, Mt. Faraway, Purity Forest
|60
|Poliwag
|Silent Chasm, Waterfall Pond, Northwind Field, Purity Forest, Murky Cave, Oddity Cave, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
|61
|Poliwhirl
|Waterfall Pond, Northwind Field, Murky Cave
|62
|Poliwrath
|Waterfall Pond, Northwind Field, Murky Cave
|63
|Abra
|Buried Relic, Solar Cave, Western Cave, Wish Cave
|64
|Kadabra
|Buried Relic, Solar Cave, Western Cave, Wish Cave
|65
|Alakazam
|Mt. Faraway
|66
|Machop
|Buried Relic, Wish Cave
|67
|Machoke
|Buried Relic, Fiery Field
|68
|Machamp
|Buried Relic, Mt. Faraway
|69
|Bellsprout
|Purity Forest
|70
|Weepinbell
|Purity Forest
|71
|Victreebell
|Joyous Tower
|72
|Tentacool
|Grand Sea, Stormy Sea, Silver Trench
|73
|Tentacruel
|Grand Sea, Stormy Sea, Silver Trench
|74
|Geodude
|Mt. Steel, Southern Cavern, Buried Relic, Wish Cave, Purity Forest
|75
|Graveler
|Magma Cavern, Southern Cavern, Buried Relic, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
|76
|Golem
|Magma Cavern, Southern Cavern, Buried Relic, Mt. Faraway, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
|77
|Ponyta
|Joyous Tower, Purity Forest, Oddity Cave, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
|78
|Rapidash
|Mt. Blaze, Fiery Field, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest, Mt. Steel
|79
|Slowpoke
|Grand Sea, Far-Off Sea, Stormy Sea, Silver Trench
|80
|Slowbro
|Grand Sea, Far-Off Sea, Silver Trench
|81
|Magnemite
|Lightning Field, Wish Cave
|82
|Magneton
|Lightning Field
|83
|Farfetch'd
|Silent Chasm, Pitfall Valley, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
|84
|Doduo
|Great Canyon, Pitfall Valley, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest, Oddity Cave, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
|85
|Dodrio
|Northern Range
|86
|Seel
|Oddity Cave, Mt. Freeze
|87
|Dewgong
|Far-Off Sea, Silver Trench
|88
|Grimer
|Magma Cavern, Far-Off Sea, Stormy Sea, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest, Silver Trench, Oddity Cave, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
|89
|Muk
|Far-Off Sea, Silver Trench
|90
|Shellder
|Far-Off Sea, Stormy Sea, Silver Trench, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
|91
|Cloyster
|Silver Trench
|92
|Gastly
|Darknight Relic, Buried Relic, Oddity Cave, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
|93
|Haunter
|Darknight Relic, Buried Relic
|94
|Gengar
|Darknight Relic
|95
|Onix
|Oddity Cave
|96
|Drowzee
|Buried Relic, Solar Cave, Western Cave
|97
|Hypno
|Buried Relic, Solar Cave, Western Cave, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
|98
|Krabby
|Grand Sea, Far-Off Sea, Silver Trench
|99
|Kingler
|Grand Sea, Far-Off Sea, Silver Trench
|100
|Voltorb
|Thunderwave Cave, Oddity Cave
|101
|Electrode
|Lightning Field, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest, Mt. Faraway
|102
|Exeggcute
|Thunderwave Cave, Howling Forest, Purity Forest, Oddity Cave, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait, Wyvern Hill
|103
|Exeggutor
|Sinister Woods, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest, Pitfall Valley
|104
|Cubone
|Southern Cavern
|105
|Marowak
|Southern Cavern
|106
|Hitmonlee
|Buried Relic, Wish Cave, Purity Forest, Oddity Cave, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
|107
|Hitmonchan
|Buried Relic, Wish Cave, Purity Forest
|108
|Lickitung
|Oddity Cave, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
|109
|Koffing
|Magma Cavern, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
|110
|Weezing
|Sky Tower, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
|111
|Rhyhorn
|Frosty Forest, Southern Cavern, Buried Relic, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
|112
|Rhydon
|Magma Cavern, Southern Cavern, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
|113
|Chansey
|Joyous Tower
|114
|Tangela
|Oddity Cave, Lapis Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
|115
|Kangaskhan
|Joyous Tower
|116
|Horsea
|Grand Sea, Silver Trench
|117
|Seadra
|Grand Sea, Stormy Sea, Silver Trench
|118
|Goldeen
|Waterfall Pond, Murky Cave
|120
|Staryu
|Grand Sea, Silver Trench
|121
|Starmie
|Far-Off Sea, Stormy Sea, Silver Trench, Grand Sea
|122
|Mr. Mime
|Buried Relic, Solar Cave, Western Cave, Oddity Cave, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
|123
|Scyther
|Sinister Woods, Pitfall Valley, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
|124
|Jynx
|Solar Cave, Northwind Field, Western Cave
|125
|Electabuzz
|Mt. Thunder, Wish Cave, Purity Forest, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
|126
|Magmar
|Magma Cavern, Fiery Field, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
|127
|Pinsir
|Mt. Steel, Joyous Tower, Oddity Cave, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
|128
|Tauros
|Great Canyon, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
|129
|Magikarp
|Waterfall Pond, Murky Cave, Marvelous Sea
|130
|Gyrados
|Waterfall Pond
|131
|Lapras
|Far-Off Sea
|132
|Ditto
|Frosty Forest, Unown Relic, Fiery Field, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Buried Relic
|133
|Evee
|Joyous Tower
|134
|Vaporeon
|Grand Sea, Far-Off Sea, Northwind Field, Silver Trench
|135
|Jolteon
|Lightning Field
|136
|Flareon
|Fiery Field
|137
|Porygon
|Buried Relic
|138
|Omanyte
|Far-Off Sea, Stormy Sea, Silver Trench
|139
|Omastar
|Far-Off Sea, Stormy Sea, Silver Trench
|140
|Kabuto
|Grand Sea, Silver Trench
|141
|Kabutops
|Grand Sea, Stormy Sea, Silver Trench
|142
|Aerodactyl
|Sky Tower, Buried Relic, Pitfall Valley, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
|147
|Dratini
|Wyvern Hill, Far-Off Sea, Silver Trench
|148
|Dragonair
|Wyvern Hill
|149
|Dragonite
|Grand Sea, Mt. Thunder
|152
|Chikorita
|Joyous Tower
|155
|Cyndaquil
|Joyous Tower
|156
|Quilava
|Fiery Field
|157
|Typhlosion
|Mt. Faraway, Murky Cave
|158
|Totodile
|Waterfall Pond, Wyvern Hill
|159
|Croconaw
|Northwind Field
|160
|Feraligatr
|Mt. Faraway
|161
|Sentret
|Oddity Cave, Sinister Woods, Purity Forest, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
|162
|Furret
|Frosty Forest, Purity Forest
|163
|Hoothoot
|Sinister Woods, Buried Relic, Northern Range, Purity Forest, Murky Cave
|164
|Noctowl
|Buried Relic, Northern Range, Lapis Cave
|165
|Ledyba
|Oddity Cave, Sinister Woods, Pitfall Valley, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
|166
|Ledian
|Sky Tower, Northern Range, Joyous Tower
|167
|Spinarak
|Silent Chasm, Northern Range, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
|168
|Ariados
|Great Canyon, Southern Cavern, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
|169
|Crobat
|Magma Cavern, Northwind Field
|170
|Chinchou
|Silver Trench
|171
|Lanturn
|Silver Trench
|172
|Pichu
|Joyous Tower
|173
|Cleffa
|Wish Cave, Purity Forest
|174
|Igglybuff
|Joyous Tower
|175
|Togepi
|Wish Cave, Purity Forest
|176
|Togetic
|Northern Range
|177
|Natu
|Solar Cave, Western Cave, Wish Cave, Purity Forest
|178
|Xatu
|Northern Range
|179
|Mareep
|Lightning Field
|180
|Flaaffy
|Lightning Field, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
|181
|Ampharos
|Buried Relic, Lightning Field, Purity Forest, Sinister Woods
|182
|Bellossom
|Joyous Tower
|183
|Marill
|Purity Forest, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
|184
|Azumarill
|Northwind Field, Joyous Tower, Mt. Blaze
|185
|Sudowoodo
|Sinister Woods, Purity Forest, Desert Region
|186
|Politoed
|Northwind Field
|187
|Hoppip
|Pitfall Valley, Purity Forest, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
|188
|Skiploom
|Great Canyon, Pitfall Valley, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
|189
|Jumpluff
|Wyvern Hill, Northern Range
|190
|Aipom
|Uproar Forest, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait, Solar Cave
|191
|Sunkern
|Tiny Woods
|192
|Sunflora
|Sinister Woods, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
|193
|Yanma
|Silent Chasm, Pitfall Valley, Purity Forest
|194
|Wooper
|Waterfall Pond, Murky Cave, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
|195
|Quagsire
|Waterfall Pond
|196
|Espeon
|Murky Cave, Remains Island
|198
|Murkrow
|Great Canyon, Wish Cave, Purity Forest, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
|199
|Slowking
|Far-Off Sea, Silver Trench
|200
|Misdreavus
|Darknight Relic, Remains Island, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
|201
|Unown
|Unown Relic
|202
|Wobbuffet
|Buried Relic, Solar Cave, Western Cave, Darknight Relic
|203
|Girafarig
|Solar Cave, Western Cave
|204
|Pineco
|Mt. Freeze, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
|205
|Forretress
|Sky Tower, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
|206
|Dunsparce
|Great Canyon, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
|207
|Gligar
|Mt. Thunder, Desert Region, Southern Cavern, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
|208
|Steelix
|Magma Cavern, Mt. Faraway
|209
|Snubbull
|Remains Island
|210
|Granbull
|Joyous Tower
|211
|Qwilfish
|Grand Sea, Silver Trench, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
|212
|Scizor
|Sky Tower, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
|213
|Shuckle
|Purity Forest, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait, Southern Cavern
|214
|Heracross
|Great Canyon, Buried Relic, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
|215
|Sneasel
|Buried Relic
|216
|Teddiursa
|Silent Chasm, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
|217
|Ursaring
|Fiery Field
|218
|Slugma
|Mt. Blaze, Fiery Field
|219
|Magcargo
|Magma Cavern, Fiery Field, Mt. Faraway, Wish Cave, Purity Forest
|220
|Swinub
|Sinister Woods, Wish Cave, Purity Forest, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
|221
|Piloswine
|Frosty Forest, Wish Cave, Purity Forest
|222
|Corsola
|Grand Sea, Silver Trench, Far-Off Sea
|223
|Remoraid
|Grand Sea, Stormy Sea, Silver Trench
|224
|Octillery
|Far-Off Sea, Silver Trench
|225
|Delibird
|Northwind Field, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
|226
|Mantine
|Grand Sea
|227
|Skarmory
|Mt. Faraway, Purity Forest
|228
|Houndour
|Silent Chasm, Howling Forest, Joyous Tower
|229
|Houndoom
|Great Canyon, Howling Forest, Joyous Tower
|230
|Kingdra
|Far-Off Sea, Silver Trench
|231
|Phanpy
|Great Canyon, Southern Cavern, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
|232
|Donphan
|Southern Cavern
|233
|Porygon2
|Buried Relic, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
|234
|Stantler
|Mt. Thunder, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
|235
|Smeargle
|Western Cave
|236
|Tyrogue
|Mt. Steel, Buried Relic, Wish Cave, Purity Forest, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
|237
|Hitmontop
|Desert Region, Buried Relic, Wish Cave
|238
|Smoochum
|Buried Relic, Joyous Tower, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
|239
|Elekid
|Thunderwave Cave, Lightning Field, Purity Forest, Marvelous Sea, Fantasy Strait
|240
|Magby
|Mt. Blaze, Fiery Field, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest, Fantasy Strait
|241
|Miltank
|Purity Forest
|242
|Blissey
|Joyous Tower
|246
|Larvitar
|Southern Cavern, Fantasy Strait
|247
|Pupitar
|Mt. Freeze
|248
|Tyranitar
|Mt. Faraway
|252
|Treecko
|Joyous Tower
|255
|Torchic
|Joyous Tower
|256
|Combusken
|Fiery Field
|257
|Blaziken
|Mt. Faraway
|258
|Mudkip
|Waterfall Pond, Murky Cave
|259
|Marshtomp
|Waterfall Pond, Murky Cave
|260
|Swampert
|Mt. Faraway
|261
|Poochyena
|Thunderwave Cave, Howling Forest, Purity Forest, Fantasy Strait
|262
|Mightyena
|Frosty Forest, Howling Forest, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
|263
|Zigzagoon
|Mt. Steel, Purity Forest
|264
|Linoone
|Sinister Woods, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
|265
|Wumple
|Tiny Woods, Purity Forest, Fantasy Strait
|266
|Silcoon
|Sinister Woods
|267
|Beautifly
|Northern Range
|268
|Cascoon
|Sinister Woods, Fantasy Strait
|269
|Dustox
|Silent Chasm, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
|270
|Lotad
|Waterfall Pond, Murky Cave
|271
|Lombre
|Waterfall Pond, Murky Cave
|272
|Ludicolo
|Wyvern Hill
|273
|Seedot
|Uproar Forest, Southern Cavern, Fantasy Strait
|274
|Nuzleaf
|Uproar Forest
|275
|Shiftry
|Buried Relic, Northwind Field
|276
|Taillow
|Pitfall Valley, Fantasy Strait
|277
|Swellow
|Northern Range
|278
|Wingull
|Grand Sea, Stormy Sea, Silver Trench
|280
|Ralts
|Western Cave, Wish Cave, Purity Forest
|281
|Kirlia
|Solar Cave, Western Cave
|282
|Gardevoir
|Joyous Tower
|283
|Surskit
|Waterfall Pond, Murky Cave, Fantasy Strait
|284
|Masquerain
|Sky Tower, Waterfall Pond, Pitfall Valley, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest, Murky Cave
|285
|Shroomish
|Sinister Woods, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest, Fantasy Strait
|286
|Breloom
|Great Canyon, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
|287
|Slakoth
|Sinister Woods, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest, Fantasy Strait
|288
|Vigoroth
|Mt. Freeze
|289
|Slaking
|Mt. Freeze, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
|290
|Nincada
|Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest, Fantasy Strait
|291
|Ninjask
|Northern Range
|292
|Shedinja
|Desert Region, Darknight Relic, Buried Relic, Fantasy Strait
|293
|Whismur
|Howling Forest, Buried Relic, Fantasy Strait
|294
|Loudred
|Howling Forest
|296
|Makuhita
|Buried Relic, Fantasy Strait
|297
|Hariyama
|Mt. Faraway
|298
|Azurill
|Frosty Forest, Fantasy Strait
|299
|Nosepass
|Frosty Forest, Desert Region, Fantasy Strait
|300
|Skitty
|Joyous Tower
|301
|Delcatty
|Northwind Field
|302
|Sableye
|Darknight Relic
|303
|Mawile
|Magma Cavern, Buried Relic
|304
|Aron
|Mt. Steel, Buried Relic, Wish Cave, Purity Forest
|305
|Lairon
|Frosty Forest, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
|307
|Meditite
|Mt. Steel, Buried Relic, Solar Cave, Western Cave, Wish Cave, Purity Forest
|308
|Medicham
|Buried Relic, Solar Cave, Western Cave, Wish Cave
|309
|Electrike
|Mt. Thunder, Lightning Field, Wish Cave, Purity Forest
|310
|Manectric
|Mt. Thunder, Lightning Field, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
|311
|Plusle
|Thunderwave Cave, Lightning Field, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
|312
|Minun
|Thunderwave Cave, Lightning Field, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
|313
|Volbeat
|Northwind Field
|314
|Illumise
|Lapis Cave, Wish Cave, Purity Forest
|315
|Roselia
|Uproar Forest
|316
|Gulpin
|Buried Relic
|318
|Carvanha
|Far-Off Sea, Stormy Sea, Silver Trench
|319
|Sharpedo
|Far-Off Sea, Silver Trench
|320
|Wailmer
|Far-Off Sea, Silver Trench
|321
|Wailord
|Far-Off Sea
|322
|Numel
|Mt. Blaze, Fiery Field, Wish Cave, Purity Forest
|323
|Camerupt
|Fiery Field, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
|324
|Torkoal
|Mt. Blaze, Fiery Field, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
|325
|Spoink
|Howling Forest, Solar Cave, Western Cave
|326
|Grumpig
|Howling Forest, Solar Cave, Western Cave
|327
|Spinda
|Western Cave, Frosty Forest
|328
|Trapinch
|Silent Chasm, Desert Region, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
|329
|Vibrava
|Southern Cavern, Wyvern Hill
|330
|Flygon
|Sky Tower, Southern Cavern, Wyvern Hill, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
|331
|Cacnea
|Mt. Thunder, Mt. Freeze, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
|332
|Cacturne
|Great Canyon, Lightning Field, Purity Forest
|333
|Swablu
|Pitfall Valley, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest, Mt. Freeze
|334
|Altaria
|Sky Tower, Wyvern Hill, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest, Fantasy Strait
|335
|Zangoose
|Mt. Freeze, Wish Cave, Purity Forest, Western Cave
|336
|Seviper
|Mt. Freeze, Northern Range, Joyous Tower
|337
|Lunatone
|Sky Tower, Solar Cave, Western Cave, Joyous Tower
|338
|Solrock
|Sky Tower, Wish Cave, Purity Forest
|339
|Barboach
|Waterfall Pond, Murky Cave
|340
|Whiscash
|Waterfall Pond, Murky Cave
|341
|Corphish
|Waterfall Pond, Murky Cave
|342
|Crawdaunt
|Northwind Field
|343
|Baltoy
|Mt. Steel, Desert Region, Southern Cavern, Wish Cave, Purity Forest
|344
|Claydol
|Sky Tower, Solar Cave, Western Cave, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
|345
|Lileep
|Silver Trench
|346
|Cradily
|Silver Trench
|347
|Anorith
|Grand Sea, Far-Off Sea, Stormy Sea, Silver Trench
|348
|Armaldo
|Far-Off Sea, Stormy Sea, Silver Trench
|349
|Feebas
|Waterfall Pond
|351
|Castform
|Mt. Faraway, Wish Cave, Purity Forest, Murky Cave
|352
|Kecleon
|Joyous Tower
|353
|Shuppet
|Sky Tower, Darknight Relic, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
|354
|Banette
|Darknight Relic
|355
|Duskull
|Sky Tower, Darknight Relic
|356
|Dusclops
|Sky Tower, Desert Region, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
|357
|Tropius
|Sky Tower, Lightning Field, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
|358
|Chimecho
|Mt. Freeze, Solar Cave, Western Cave
|359
|Absol
|Mt. Faraway
|360
|Wynaut
|Buried Relic, Solar Cave, Western Cave
|361
|Snorunt
|Frosty Forest, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
|362
|Glalie
|Mt. Freeze, Mt. Faraway, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
|363
|Spheal
|Far-Off Sea, Stormy Sea, Silver Trench
|364
|Sealeo
|Far-Off Sea, Stormy Sea, Silver Trench
|365
|Walrein
|Far-Off Sea, Silver Trench
|366
|Clamperl
|Far-Off Sea, Silver Trench
|367
|Huntail
|Silver Trench
|368
|Gorebyss
|Silver Trench
|369
|Relicanth
|Silver Trench
|370
|Luvdisc
|Far-Off Sea, Silver Trench
|371
|Bagon
|Lapis Cave, Wyvern Hill, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
|372
|Shelgon
|Mt. Freeze, Wyvern Hill, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
|373
|Salamence
|Sky Tower, Wyvern Hill, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
|374
|Beldum
|Mt. Steel, Solar Cave, Western Cave, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
|375
|Metang
|Frosty Forest, Solar Cave, Western Cave, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest
|376
|Metagross
|Sky Tower, Wish Cave, Joyous Tower, Purity Forest, Silent Chasm
|406
|Budew
|Purity Forest
|424
|Ambipom
|Great Canyon
|433
|Chingling
|Remains Island
|438
|Bonsly
|Sinister Woods, Remains Island (Only appears after you've reached Rescue Team Rank Bronze)
|439
|Mime Jr.
|Mt. Steel, Wish Cave
|440
|Happiny
|Joyous Tower
|446
|Munchlax
|Remains Island
|458
|Mantyke
|Grand Sea
|461
|Weavile
|Marvelous Sea
|463
|Lickilicky
|Mt. Freeze
Pokemon that need help
Some Bulletin Board requests have a special reward where the Pokémon who made the request will want to join your team. You'll still need the appropriate Camp, so make sure you buy it before heading out. You may also find Pokémon that have feinted in dungeons. You can revive them by giving them an apple, and they will also want to tag along and join your team after you leave. Both of these are determined randomly and do not obey the typical appearance rules for a dungeon, though they will all be Pokémon that can be acquired normally through battle.
Pokémon that are automatically recruited
Some Pokémon will automatically join your team once specific plot points have been reached:
- Magnetite will join you once you make your first visit to the Wigglytuff Camp Corner.
- Absol will join your team after you make it through the Heart of the Frosty Forest.
How to recruit Legendary Pokémon
Once you have completed the game's main campaign, you will be able to start recruiting Legendary Pokémon. Each has a specific location and will automatically join your team when defeated. They'll also reward you with a Camp that they can stay at.
|Pokedex No.
|Name
|Location
|144
|Articuno
|Frosty Forest 14F
|145
|Zapdos
|Mt. Thunder 15F
|146
|Moltres
|Mt. Blaze 15F
|150
|Mewtwo
|Western Cave 20F
|243
|Raikou
|Lightning Field 30F
|244
|Entei
|Fiery Field 30F
|245
|Suicune
|Northwind Field 30F
|249
|Lugia
|Silver Trench 99F
|250
|Ho-Oh
|Mt. Faraway 60F
|251
|Celebi
|Purity Forest 99F
|382
|Kyogre
|Stormy Sea 40F
|383
|Groudon
|Magma Cavern 26F
|384
|Rayquaza
|Sky Tower 34F
|385
|Jirachi
|Wish Cave 99F
|386
|Deoxys
|Meteor Cave 20F
Special cases
Some of the Pokémon have more complicated meants of recruitment. * Latios and Latias will be recruited after completing the Northern Range and Pitfall Valley. * Regirock, Regice, and Registeel are encountered on floors 15, 25 and 35 of the Buried Relic, respectively. Defeating each one gives you a component that can be assembled into a Music Box. Once you have the item, you can return to the dungeon and defeat them again to automatically recruit them. * Mew can be encountered randomly between floors 36 and 39 of the Buried Relic if you have the Music Box. Mew may randomly choose to join your team after being defeated.
Questions about recruiting Pokémon?
Do you have questions about recruiting Pokémon in Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX or know where to find any Pokémon? Tell us in the comments below. Check out our Pokédex for a list of all the Pokémon in the game and read our other Pokémon Mystery Dungeon guides, which should answer other questions you have about the game.
