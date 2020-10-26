When the Crown Tundra expansion was originally announced for Pokémon Sword and Shield , we knew there would be plenty of legendary Pokémon in it. What we didn't know is that Gamefreak would hide several mythical and legendary Pokémon in the Crown Tundra without any fanfare. For example, you can catch Keldeo and Regigigas. Talk about making one of the best Nintendo Switch games even better; you can catch a mythical Pokémon! Here's how to catch Keldeo, Regigigas, and other hidden Pokémon in the Crown Tundra.

Catch Keldeo in the Crown Tundra

To catch Keldeo, you need to track down and catch Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion. To track them down, you have to find footprints and report back to Sonia. We'll break that down in another guide, but once you have the swords of justice (the nicknames for those three Pokémon), you can catch Keldeo.

Have Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion in your party. Fly to Dyna Tree Hill. Bike through the water around the Dyna Tree to the small island. Open Pokémon Camp and make a curry (it doesn't matter what kind you make). Battle and capture Keldeo like any other Pokémon.

On the small island, there is a pot behind a tree and a set of footprints. It doesn't seem like you have to actually interact with these objects to make Keldeo appear. I just went to the middle of the island and made curry to make Keldeo appear.

Catch Regigigas in the Crown Tundra

Catching all of the Regi Pokémon are part of one of the main expeditions of the Crown Tundra. We have a full guide on how to catch Regidrago, Regieleki, Regice, Registeel, and Regirock if you need any help. Once you've captured them, you can now encounter Regigigas.

Have Registeel, Regirock, Regice, Regieleki, and Regidrago in your party (you'll need to trade for either Regieleki or Regidrago). Fly to the Watt Trader at the south of the SnowSlide Slope. Head south into the Giant's Bed. Find the Raid Den shown above. Interact with the Raid Den. This will make the purple beam appear. Battle and capture Regigigas.

Regigigas is level 100 but does not have any shields. I was able to knock out Regigigas with two Dynamic Punches from a level 100 EV-trained Machamp. Just make sure to have a powerful Pokémon, and you should be fine. Fun fact, Regigigas can now learn Protect, which makes it much more useful in battle.

Catch Spiritomb in the Crown Tundra

Spiritomb isn't actually a legendary or mythical Pokémon, but it's hidden in the Crown Tundra, so we'll include it here.

Fly to Dyna Tree Hill. Go to Ballimere Lake (the area, not the body of water). Find the tombstone shown above (Spiritomb won't be there yet). Open Y-Comm. Interact with 40 different trainers. Go back to the grave, and Spiritomb will be there this time. Battle and capture Spiritomb.

There's some debate regarding how many trainers you have to interact with to make Spiritomb appear. It seems that 40 trainers is enough to trigger Spiritomb to appear.

Get Cosmog

You don't have to capture Cosmog. A friendly woman in Freezington just lets you have it after you've proven your worth as a trainer.

Complete the Calyrex storyline. Go to the house in Freezington with the woman just outside the door. Speak with the woman by the sink. She will give you Cosmog, which she lovingly calls "Fwoofy."

I believe that you can actually get Cosmog midway through the Carylex storyline, but you might as well just wrap that main storyline up and then grab Cosmog. We also have a complete guide on how to catch Calyrex, Glastrier, and Spectrier if you need any help.