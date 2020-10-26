Sword and Shield are some of the best Nintendo Switch games to have released so far and with the DLC, the fun just keeps on coming. The Crown Tundra is an exciting new place to explore within the Pokémon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass. Immediately upon entering this snowy area, the game will direct you to some caves in a nearby mountain, known as the Max Lair. Here you will explore various tunnels and take on a few different Dynamax Pokémon before facing off against Legendary Pokémon from one of the previous core RPGs. As exciting as they are, Legendaries aren't the only reason to participate in Dynamax Adventures. Turns out that your chances of catching shiny Pokémon while in these caves is seriously increased. Here are some tips and tricks for making it through the Max Lair tunnels and catching Legendary Pokémon as well as collecting shinies. Save big on these VPN services ahead of Black Friday

What are Dynamax Adventures?

Basically put, it's an activity available within the Crown Tundra section of the Pokémon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass that allows players to battle several Dynamax Pokémon together. If the team makes it all the way to the very end of the tunnel, they will have the chance to battle and capture a Legendary Pokémon. Unlike regular Max Raid Battles, players aren't allowed to take their own Pokémon into the tunnels, but must instead borrow some from the scientist at the cave entrance. Although you can catch all of the Pokémon you encounter as you make your way through the tunnel, you will only be allowed to keep one of them when the Dynamax Adventure session ends. The further in you get during a Dynamax Adventure, the more Dynite Ore you'll earn from the lady at the start of the tunnel when you return to her. Pokémon Dynamax Adventure tips

Stick to inexpensive options like Poké Balls or Premier Balls : You're guaranteed to catch any Pokémon you defeat in the Max Lair, so don't waste your Master Balls, Ultra Balls, or even Great Balls on these guys.

: You're guaranteed to catch any Pokémon you defeat in the Max Lair, so don't waste your Master Balls, Ultra Balls, or even Great Balls on these guys. Remember the type system : Your team will get kicked out of the caves if you take more than 10 turns defeating the Dynamax Pokémon, so it's best to take advantage of the type system so you can defeat them faster.

: Your team will get kicked out of the caves if you take more than 10 turns defeating the Dynamax Pokémon, so it's best to take advantage of the type system so you can defeat them faster. Swap Pokémon when you need to : When you start, you'll have to choose from a list of three rental Pokémon. If you already know what the Type of the final Legendary Pokémon is, you might want to choose the best Pokémon on the list for taking it out. Don't worry, if no good options were listed you can swap out for Pokémon you catch along the way.

: When you start, you'll have to choose from a list of three rental Pokémon. If you already know what the Type of the final Legendary Pokémon is, you might want to choose the best Pokémon on the list for taking it out. Don't worry, if no good options were listed you can swap out for Pokémon you catch along the way. Keep track of how many Pokémon have fainted : If Pokémon from you and your friends' teams faint a total of four times while you're in the Max Lair then all four players will be kicked out no matter how far you've gotten. Fortunately, Four hearts appear in the upper left corner whenever you're choosing which way to head in the tunnels. This helps you know how many times players' Pokémon have fainted during the course of your journey towards the Legendary.

: If Pokémon from you and your friends' teams faint a total of four times while you're in the Max Lair then all four players will be kicked out no matter how far you've gotten. Fortunately, Four hearts appear in the upper left corner whenever you're choosing which way to head in the tunnels. This helps you know how many times players' Pokémon have fainted during the course of your journey towards the Legendary. You can't heal your Pokémon : You can't give healing items to your Pokémon during these battles, so it might be a good idea to head for items and people on the path as they have a chance of healing the Pokémon in your party.

: You can't give healing items to your Pokémon during these battles, so it might be a good idea to head for items and people on the path as they have a chance of healing the Pokémon in your party. Talk to scientists when you're in trouble : You'll see scientists on the path. If you talk to one, they will give you the opportunity to swap your current rental Pokémon for another. You don't get told what you're trading for, but if your current Pokémon is really low on health, doesn't have any more PP for their special moves, or has a crippling status condition, it might just be worth the gamble.

: You'll see scientists on the path. If you talk to one, they will give you the opportunity to swap your current rental Pokémon for another. You don't get told what you're trading for, but if your current Pokémon is really low on health, doesn't have any more PP for their special moves, or has a crippling status condition, it might just be worth the gamble. Don't just go with the Legendary: When you're finally deciding which Pokémon to take with you at the end, make sure to check the stats of each option available rather than immediately going for the Legendary Pokémon. You might find you've caught something extraordinary like a shiny. Dynamax Adventures: Catching Legendary Pokémon

These Legendary encounters play out just like Max Raid Battles. You'll be able to see at least one of the Types associated with the Legendary Pokémon as you make your way towards them. It's best to try and swap out your Pokémon for one with a type advantage during that last encounter. If you're kicked out of the Max Lair before you can defeat the Legendary Pokémon, tell the scientist that you want to bookmark that Pokémon and then you'll be able to try and battle it again the next time you start a Dynamax Adventure. Dynamax Adventures are meant to be somewhat difficult, so you might just have to attempt traveling to and defeating a Legendary Pokémon several times before you are successful. I find it's more helpful to play with friends who I know understand the type system rather than relying on random people online. Dynamax Adventures: Shiny Pokémon

So, it turns out that you have a much higher chance of catching a shiny Pokémon while participating in Dynamax Adventures. According to @SciresM on Twitter, players who enter the Dynamax Adventures caves without a Shiny Charm have a 1/300 chance of encountering a shiny Pokémon, while players who do have the Shiny Charm have an increased 1/100 chance of seeing a shiny Pokémon in these caves. That's really high! Okay, yeah.



Pokemon from dynamax adventures are rolled to be forced shiny.



Odds are exactly 1/300 without shiny charm, exactly 1/100 with shiny charm.



This uses cryptographically secure randomness, so no RNG.



All shinies found this way will be stars (xor result = 1). — Michael (@SciresM) October 24, 2020 That means that your chances of getting a shiny Legendary are much higher than we've ever seen before. Thing is, you won't be able to tell if a Pokémon is shiny until you've completely finished your Dynamax Adventure session and you're choosing which Pokémon to take with you. How start Dynamax Adventures with friends