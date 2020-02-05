Another Gigantamax Pokémon is coming to Pokémon Sword and Shield's Max Raid Battles. You'll have the opportunity to catch Gigantamax Toxtricity from Thursday, February 6, at 4:00 pm PST through Sunday March 8, at 5:00 pm PDT. Grab your Nintendo Switch and get ready to capture this limited time Pokémon.

Anyone familiar with the Pokémon Sword and Shield games knows that Toxtricity has two forms: Amped and Low Key. As such, anyone who owns Pokémon Sword will come across the Amped Form of Gigantamax Toxtricity while searching dens in the Wild Area whereas Pokémon Shield players will come across the Low Key form of Gigantamax Toxtricity.

If you want both versions, you'll want to jump into Max Raid Battles hosted by players that own a different version of the game than you do. Alternatively, you might be able to find someone who's willing to trade your version of Gigantamax Toxtricity for theirs.

When Gigantamaxed, these special Toxtricity gain a different appearance than regular Dynamax Toxtricity, and they can also unleash a G-Max Move called G-Max Stun Shock.



Gigantamax Toxtricity is a Punk rocker with an electric Mohawk hair style. In fact, it pulls out an electric guitar (seriously, it's a guitar made of electricity) during battle and slams it down on its opponents. Additionally, whenever Gigantamax Toxtricity moves, poison rushes out from its body and pours acid rain down on its opponents, which effectively poisions them. This is one tough Pokémon that you'll be happy to have in your party. Get it while you can!