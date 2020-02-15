What you need to know
- Pokémon Sword and Shield launched on Nintendo Switch in November 2019.
- The Pokémon Company has revealed that a new mythical Pokémon will be coming to the games.
- We only know the silhouette at the moment.
- More info about this mythical Pokemon will come on Thursday, February 27, 2020.
It's been exactly three months since Pokémon Sword and Shield released on the Nintendo Switch. At this point, many players have already gone through the game's main storyline and are familiar with the new mechanics and new Pokémon found in the Galar region. However, Game Freak still has something up their sleaves to excite Pokémon fans and bring them back to Sword and Shield.
New Pokémon Discovered?!— Pokémon (@Pokemon) February 15, 2020
Stay tuned, Trainers... pic.twitter.com/UBKI2CfQHz
The Pokémon Company has revealed a silhouette of a mythical Pokémon that will be coming to the Nintendo Switch games. This follows the trend that previous Pokémon games have laid; introducing a new mythical Pokémon a few months after the original games have been released. It's hard to exactly know what kind of Pokémon it's going to be from this teaser. The top half kind of looks like some kind of cat with massive claws, but then the feet seem more monkey-like.
At the moment, we don't know it's name, type, or where to find it. It's even possible that players will only be able to get it via purchasing the Expansion Pass, but we'll have to wait and find out if that's the case. The Pokémon Company will reveal more information about this mythical creature on Thursday February 27, 2020. We'll cover the reaveal when it happens so check back with us then to learn more about this fascinating Pokémon.
In the meantime, we can only speculate. What type do you think this mythical Pokémon will be? Tell us about it in the comments below.
Pokémon Sword and Shield
