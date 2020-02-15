It's been exactly three months since Pokémon Sword and Shield released on the Nintendo Switch. At this point, many players have already gone through the game's main storyline and are familiar with the new mechanics and new Pokémon found in the Galar region. However, Game Freak still has something up their sleaves to excite Pokémon fans and bring them back to Sword and Shield.

The Pokémon Company has revealed a silhouette of a mythical Pokémon that will be coming to the Nintendo Switch games. This follows the trend that previous Pokémon games have laid; introducing a new mythical Pokémon a few months after the original games have been released. It's hard to exactly know what kind of Pokémon it's going to be from this teaser. The top half kind of looks like some kind of cat with massive claws, but then the feet seem more monkey-like.

At the moment, we don't know it's name, type, or where to find it. It's even possible that players will only be able to get it via purchasing the Expansion Pass, but we'll have to wait and find out if that's the case. The Pokémon Company will reveal more information about this mythical creature on Thursday February 27, 2020. We'll cover the reaveal when it happens so check back with us then to learn more about this fascinating Pokémon.

In the meantime, we can only speculate. What type do you think this mythical Pokémon will be? Tell us about it in the comments below.