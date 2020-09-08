PUBG Corporation today announced that it has decided to no longer authorize the PUBG Mobile franchise to Tencent Games in India. The move comes just a week after PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite were banned in India by the country's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, along with 116 other apps of Chinese origin.

In a statement released on its website, PUBG Corporation said:

In light of recent developments, PUBG Corporation has made the decision to no longer authorize the PUBG MOBILE franchise to Tencent Games in India. Moving forward, PUBG Corporation will take on all publishing responsibilities within the country. As the company explores ways to provide its own PUBG experience for India in the near future, it is committed to doing so by sustaining a localized and healthy gameplay environment for its fans.

By taking on all publishing responsibilities in India, PUBG Corporation is hoping to provide its own PUBG experience in India soon. It is also planning to engage the PUBG community in India with various region-based activities such as eSports and community events in the near future.

Even though the South Korean company says that it will work "hand-in-hand with the Indian government to find a solution," it isn't clear just how long it would take for PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite to get reinstated on the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store in the country.

