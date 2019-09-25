Apple has just published a brand new trailer for another Apple Arcade Title. Sayonara Wild Hearts, developed by Annapurna Interactive is "a dreamy arcade game". It features motorcycles, skateboards, dance battles, shooting lasers and "breaking hearts at 200mph".

"Journey through a custom-written pop soundtrack, chase scores, and set out to find the harmony of the universe, hidden away in the hearts of Little Death and her star-crossed allies: Dancing Devils, Howling Moons, Stereo Lovers and Hermit 64.

Let's Pop!"

The trailer looks pretty epic, you can check it out below!

Sayonara Wild Hearts is another addition to Apple's ever growing list of Apple Arcade Titles. Announced earlier this year and released last week, the service costs $4.99 a month and gives users access to all of the games in its library. Right now you can sign up to a one month free trial here. All you need is iOS 13 and you'll be able to enjoy Sayonara Wild Hearts and over 100 other titles!

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.