Sony's noise-canceling headphones, the WH-1000XM4, are already a tempting proposition if you're put off by the price of Apple's AirPods Max — even when full price, Sony's offering are $200 cheaper. Today on Prime Day they've got the best discount in their illustrious history, with $120 off. They're now at the lowest price they've ever been, making them easily the premium noise-canceling headphone deal of the day. You'll find them at Amazon for $228, but make sure you pick them up soon — Prime Day is almost over!

You'll find all the colors of the WH-1000XM4 reduced, but we can imagine that stock won't last long at all at this price. While this Prime Day deal isn't time-sensitive, it's worth getting in there quickly so that you don't miss out on this price.

Not picking up AirPods Max? This is the one.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 might not be the newest in Sony's noise-canceling lineup, but they're still some of the best noise-canceling headphones around. The noise-canceling alone is some of the best out there, even two years after their release — I use them on a daily basis and they've blocked out busy trains, loud bus engines, and noisy offices. At the time they were released, they were the gold standard of noise-canceling and while competitors have caught up, they're still a good option.

Sound-wise they're good, but not excellent. For many, their bass-forward sound will be pleasing, especially to those who appreciate the lower registers. While that bass has a habit of drowning out other parts of the sound signature, they're precise and tight in the rest of the range, if not slightly subdued. They're not audiophile-grade, but most audiophiles already know that — for everyone else, they are going to be a clear-sounding pair of headphones.

The most value comes from what else you get in the box. With Apple's AirPods Max, you get a flimsy slipcase and a charging cable, but Sony has packed a whole lot more into the WH-1000XM4's box. There's an excellent hard case, with room for the charging cable and even an airplane adapter included.

