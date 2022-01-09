The holidays have come and gone, so now it's time to get back to business for the coming year. Oh, and after two months of being away to experience the joys of motherhood, I have returned! Of course, with a lot less sleep than before, but such is the life of a parent, am I right?

Some CES highlights

The first week of January and the new year has started off with a bang thanks to CES 2022 in Las Vegas. While there's definitely more non-Apple tech at CES, there were still some cool things to look forward to for us Apple fans.

First off, there are plenty of cool, new third-party accessories coming that will feature Apple's Find My baked right in. Chipolo showed off the CARD Spot, Targus revealed its Find My backpack named Cypress Hero, and Belkin is launching the new Soundform Immerse wireless earbuds. All of these products will integrate with Find My right out of the box, without the need for a separate AirTag. I frequently lose things, so AirTags have been a lifesaver, but I don't have enough of them to cover everything I need. It's great to see more products coming with Find My integration, and I think I'm going to need a Chipolo CARD Spot for myself too, as that's most useful. Hopefully more companies choose to add Find My compatibility to products in the future, and if CES is any indication, we're off to a good start.

Another promising product is the Invoxia BioMetric Smart Dog Collar. Even though AirTags exist, Apple told people that it's not recommended to track pets with an AirTag. Thankfully, Invoxia is solving that problem. This Smart Dog Collar will use artificial intelligence to monitor your furry friend's health and well-being, while also tracking their real-time location. The BioMetric Smart Dog Collar will have sensors, accelerometers, and embedded deep neural networking capabilities to track a dog's respiratory and heart vitals. On top of that, the collar will be able to detect anomalies in behavior, which can alert you to possible health issues, and all data gets collected in the companion iPhone app. My husband and I have a Siberian Husky, so I'd be curious to check this one out once it's released, as should any dog owner.