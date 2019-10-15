Today, Paradox Interactive announced Stellaris: Galaxy Command, a free-to-play mobile game based on the strategy title Stellaris. The setup for the game is simple. After a devastating event, each player has been placed in charge of a space station. The game is described as taking place in a "persistent, player-driven world" and players will have to trade, build alliances and make war on each other in order to succeed. It'll be available on both iOS and Android devices. You can take a look at the announcement trailer below:

From the description of the game, it sounds like the galactic map will actually change based on the actions of players, which could be quite interesting for fans of the original Stellaris. The idea of a galaxy that has shifting faction borders, resource values and more brings concepts from a game like EVE Online to mobile. You'll still be building fleets, choosing ideals for your civilization, discovering alien relics and more. It's worth noting that the app description states it includes in-app purchases, so there'll definitely be microtransactions of some kind.

If you're interested in playing, you can pre-register right here. Anyone in Sweden, Canada, Australia and New Zealand who is would like to play can try out the early access beta. Everyone who doesn't live in those countries will have to just sign up and wait for more information.