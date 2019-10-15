Earlier today, we reported on the announcement of Stellaris: Galaxy Command, a new MMO take on the game Stellaris, designed for mobile devices. Just hours after the game was announced and beta testing went live in a handful of countries however, the game has been pulled. Players noticed an extreme similarity to art from another science-fiction game: Halo 4.

You can see the offending copycat work below on the left, compared to the original artwork from Halo 4 on the right. You can click to enlarge the images.