Super Mario World 3D + Bowser's Fury is releasing on Feb. 12, providing Nintendo Switch players with a chance to play the classic Wii U game along with some brand new content. As part of the launch, Nintendo is coming out with some new amiibo and re-releasing others that will be relevant to the game.
New Super Mario World 3D + Bowser's Fury amiibo
You can currently preorder Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury from Best Buy along with the new Cat Peach and Cat Mario amiibo. The Cat Mario amiibo turns Mario into the Invincible White Cat Mario while the Peach version generates a random power-up item. Characters can normally turn into cat versions of themselves within the game by using the Super Bell, which gives them the ability to climb, scratch, and look adorable.
Returning Super Mario World 3D + Bowser's Fury amiibo
On Feb. 12, Nintendo is also re-releasing the amiibo for Bowser and Bowser Jr., originally released for Super Smash Bros. That's good news for collectors, as the Bowser Jr. amiibo is currently among the rarest and most expensive amiibo for Nintendo Switch. Tapping the Bowser amiibo while playing the Bowser's Fury section of the game will summon Fury Bowser, allowing you to fight him. Bowser Jr. will release a powerful shockwave attack that knocks out nearby enemies and blocks.
Nintendo has said that all of the other amiibo will have some form of use in Super Mario World 3D, though it's unclear exactly what they will do. The Bowser and Bowser Jr. amiibo will have the same function as any other amiibo when used in 3D World rather than Bowser's Fury. Check back here for more information leading up to and following the game's release.
Meow-rio
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
Save the Sprixies with Cat Mario
Bowser has kidnapped all of the Sprixies, and it's up to Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and a blue Toad to save them. Collect coins, defeat enemies, and platform your way through this vibrant adventure.
