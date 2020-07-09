In a press release, N3TWORK announced that as part of its ongoing partnership with The Tetris Company, it is releasing Tetris Primetime, a new daily game show. Hosted by actor Millen Baird, Tetris Primetime features over $1 million in yearly prizes.

This release also includes Tetris Royale, a previously-announced 100-player Tetris match where the last player still going wins. If you just want to play Tetris and put up your own personal high scores, you can do so in Tetris Solo Marathon. You can see a rundown of all this news in the trailer below.

So if you're looking for new ways to enjoy Tetris, you're covered. Tetris is available on iOS and Android right now. It's compatible with iOS 11.0 or higher.