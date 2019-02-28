The Anewish mini wireless keyboard with touchpad mouse is down to $9.99 with code RO2RGAP6 on Amazon. Without the code, this device sells for $17 and hasn't dropped below $15 since this time last year.

Connect this wireless keyboard and mouse to any device with a standard USB port, including smart TVs, streaming media devices, and more, thanks to the mini receiver that can communicate up to 25 feet away from the main keyboard. Use this as a remote replacement or just a way to add keyboard functionality. Designed like a controller, the keyboard is easy to hold and use. Since it is backlit you can use it easily at night or when you don't want to disturb others in the area. The touchpad mouse gives you more convenient control of what's on the screen. It uses a rechargeable battery, too, so you don't have to worry about running out of power. Users give it 4.2 stars based on 473 reviews.

