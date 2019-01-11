Monopoly Gamer: Collector's Edition is down to just $17.49 at Amazon. This board game sells for around $33 on average there and has never dropped this low in price before until now.

This game was designed for Nintendo fans. It's not about just earning the most money; Gamer has much different gameplay than regular Monopoly does. It features five fan-favorite characters that you can choose to play with, including Mario, Peach, Bowser, Donkey Kong and Yoshi. There are also boss fights and tons of Nintendo references throughout the game.

The standard version of Monopoly Gamer is currently selling for around $16 at Amazon, but it's missing a few things that the Collector's Edition has, like the Bowser character piece and its cool-looking box.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.