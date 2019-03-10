Yippee! It's March 10, a.k.a. Mario Day, and Nintendo's celebrating with some stellar deals on the Nintendo Switch console and digital games. Various retailers will be getting in on this limited time promotion, though not all will last as long as others.

Now's your chance to score the Nintendo Switch and one of its best Mario games at a rare $30 discount, including Super Mario Party, Super Mario Odyssey, or Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, among others.

The Nintendo Switch comes with a dock that allows you to charge and connect via HDMI to your TV, though it can also be used on-the-go as a portable console. We rarely ever see deals on the console too, though Nintendo's other currently-running offer of the Nintendo Switch + $35 eShop Credit is a stellar deal too that technically offers $5 more in savings. With its included credit, you'll be able to save $35 on the digital game of your choice, including any of the games that are included with the bundle above.

If you're already the proud owner of a Nintendo Switch, don't feel too left out. Below are the rest of Nintendo's deals you might be interested in.

If you'd like to keep up with Nintendo deals like the ones above, be sure to follow Thrifter on Twitter and sign up for the daily deals newsletter so you never miss out on anything!

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.