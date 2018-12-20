The Monopoly Gamer board game is down to just $10.00 at Amazon right now. It sometimes sells for as much as $25, though it usually goes for around $20, and this one-day discount brings it to the best price we've ever seen. Your purchase will arrive before Christmas, too.

This classic Monopoly board game features a Nintendo twist. It includes Mario characters as the tokens you can move around with, like Peach, Donkey Kong, and Mario himself. Meanwhile, coins replace the standard Monopoly money and the goal of the game is to defeat Bowser. You can even play a version of the game as multiple characters; more characters can be bought separately.

Over 300 players at Amazon reviewed this board game with 4.4 out of 5 stars.

