Right now Target is offering a variety of Nintendo 3DS games for only $5 apiece. Typically Nintendo 3DS games sell for around $30, though most of these are older titles. Either way, $5 is a complete steal for a video game.

There's one catch: this deal is one of those where your mileage may vary. Since so many items are out of stock online, your best bet is going to be picking up your game in-store. That means you're relying on your location's stock. Be sure to check out the full sale to see if you can get in on these sweet deals, and remember to stack your Target REDcard discount for another 5% off.

For example, Nintendo Selects: Animal Crossing: New Leaf is only $4.99. Normally it's $20. I was hoping to pick up a backup of my favorite game in the universe, but alas, the closest store to me is two states over. Hopefully you'll have better luck! Fortunately, it looks like I can snag The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, so if you'll excuse me...

