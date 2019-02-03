On a daily basis there is no shortage of great deals to be had, but sometimes hunting them down can be a bit time consuming. Don't let that drag you down, though. We've rounded up some of our absolute favorites from today that you simply can't miss out on.

You can find this deal through Best Buy's eBay storefront or the Best Buy main site . It's around $60 off what other retailers are selling this monitor for.

The Dell 27-inch has 2K Quad HD 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution, a 1 ms response time, and a 155 Hz refresh rate. The connectivity options include two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort, and a USB hub with four USB 3.0 ports.

This is just a small sampling of the deals that the Thrifter team has uncovered today. If you want to keep up with everything that the crew is uncovering, be sure to follow Thrifter on Twitter and sign up for the daily deals newsletter so you never miss out on anything!

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.