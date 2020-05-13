Geoff Keighley teased today's announcement as "one of the more important moments this summer," and he wasn't kidding. Epic gave us our first glimpse at Unreal Engine 5 working its magic. The following footage showcases some tech demos running in real-time on PlayStation 5 .

The tech demo is meant to demonstrate two core features of Unreal Engine 5: Lumen and Nanite. Lumen is a fully dynamic global illumination solution that immediately reacts to scene and light changes, according to Epic. Nanite is virtualized micropolygon geometry that allows artists to create incredible geometric detail. Film-quality source art comprising hundreds of millions or billions of polygons can be imported directly into Unreal Engine, and it will just work.

Unreal Engine, developed by Epic, powers a lot of your favorite games. Its latest iteration, Unreal Engine 4, released back in 2014. With a new generation of consoles on the horizon, many were looking towards the inevitable Unreal Engine 5, which has likely been in the works for quite some time now. For reference, work on Unreal Engine 4 began in 2003.

Unreal Engine 5 will be available in preview in early 2021, with a full release slated for late 2021. It will support next-generation consoles, current-generation consoles, PC, Mac, iOS, and Android. Unreal Engine 5 is being designed with forward compatibility in mind, so projects created in UE4 can be moved to UE5 when ready.

Both Sony and Microsoft still aim to have their next-gen consoles out this holiday despite the current global pandemic. Price points of the PS5 and Xbox Series X remain unknown, but their specs certainly don't sound cheap, indicating that we could be looking to spend upwards of $500 or more for each console.