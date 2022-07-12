Are you looking for a terrific deal on a pair of Bang & Olufsen headphones? Then, you've come to the right place. For a very limited time, the iconic Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX headphones are just $350, which is a savings of $150 for Amazon Prime customers.

The Beoplay HX are among the more comfortable headphones on the market, and are offered in four color choices during this sale, including Black Anthracite, Dark Maroon, Sand, and Timber. As for features, they provide up to 30 hours of playtime on a single charge, hybrid noise cancelation, and more.

Comfortable choice

Providing inspiring audio via well-balanced bass and treble performance, the Bang & Olufsen HX Headphones offer clear midrange, just as the artist intended. With easy Bluetooth pairing with your favorite device through the Bang & Olufsen App, the headphones work with Android, iPhone, and iPad. It also comes with customizable sound EQ through Beosonic Tuning.

We realize that even with this huge discount, they're still quite expensive for headphones. They're on the same level as the AirPods Max. However, if you're an audiophile looking for a deal, or want to head into the world of high-fidelity audio, you might want to check out this deal. Amazon Prime Day deals are only available until the end of July 13, so act quickly if you can!

