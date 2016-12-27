Every week, the iTunes Store adds new movies and TV content to its catalog, and every week we bring you the best of what it has to offer.

Best new movies on iTunes

This week in movies starts with Denial, which follows the true-to-life story of a lawyer the must prove that the Holocaust took place. You can also pick up The Accountant starring Ben Affleck. The HD discounts this week continue to see recent releases, including Bridget Jones's Baby, Hell or High Water, and The Nice Guys available for under $10. The Movie of the Week is The Shallows, which is available for a $0.99 rental and a $9.99 purchase.

Best new TV shows on iTunes

Our look at this week's TV starts with new episodes of Modern Family, Vikings, and The Walking Dead. Ahead of the Season 4 premiere this weekend, Sherlock fans can get their hands on the season pass for $19.99. This week, get discounts on kids shows, with collections of episodes of Peppa Pig, Tom & Jerry, Sofia the First, and more on sale for under $5.

Check in next week for more in movies and TV from the iTunes Store.