Best Buy is having a 3-day sale this weekend with savings on tech, smart home essentials, and more. If you've been looking to upgrade to a smart TV for instance, now's the perfect opportunity as Best Buy is offering up to $110 off select Fire TV Edition smart TVs by Toshiba and Insignia while supplies last. Not only will you be scoring a major discount on a new smart TV, but you'll also score a free Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker in the process which Best Buy includes with every purchase. Shipping is free.

Up to $110 Off Toshiba and Insignia Fire TV Edition smart TVs Best Buy's latest sale is dropping the prices of Toshiba and Insignia Fire TV Edition smart TVs in a range of sizes. 4K models start at just $229.99. You'll even score a free Amazon Echo Dot speaker with the purchase. Prices Vary See at Best Buy

The most affordable option in the sale is the 24-inch Insignia Fire TV Edition smart TV at $99.99. It usually goes for nearer $150. It offers a 720p resolution so is probably best suited to a bedroom or kids play room rather than your living room, but it has all of the Amazon smarts and even support Alexa skills via the included voice remote. As far as super-affordable TVs go, this one is a smart choice.

If you want to bump up the screen size and resolution, the 43-inch Insignia 4K Fire TV Edition is worth a look at $229.99. At $70 off, it's a really affordable UHD smart TV. There's a 50-inch Insignia model for just $60 more which is one of the lowest prices it's ever reached, or you can go all the way to 55 inches for $319.99 — $110 off its list price. It supports 4K HDR and has 3 HDMI ports and a USB port for hooking up your existing tech. Toshiba offers similar sets in these same sizes, though the prices tend to be a tad higher.

Every Fire TV Edition set has Amazon's Fire OS built-in which saves you needing an extra device like the Fire TV Stick to gain access to all of the smart functionaltiy and streaming media you'd expect these days.

These deals and the Best Buy Great Summer Save sale all end come Sunday night, so don't miss your chance to place an order at these low prices.