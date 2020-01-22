On Wednesday, January 22, 2020, Niantic announced the economic impact of its 2019 real-world events for its hit AR game, Pokémon Go. While anyone could tell that these massive events draw in plenty of tourism, seeing the actual numbers behind each of these events make it perfectly clear: any city fortunate enough to host a real-world Pokémon Go Event definitely reaps the benefits. Last year, three cities hosted these Pokémon Go Events:

Chicago hosted Pokémon Go Fest 2019 and brought in an estimated $120 million from the attending players. Over 64,000 players participated in this four day Event, more than triple the previous year. Players also reaped the benefits, walking 290,000 KM and catching over 15 million Pokémon

Dortmund also hosted Pokémon Go Fest 2019 and brought in an estimated $56 million from the over 86,000 players attenting the four day Event. Players walked over 400,000 KM and more than 200,000 other Players joined in the surrounding area during the Event.

Montréal hosted Pokémon Go Safari Zone that earned an estimated $71 million from the more than 39,000 participating players. This Event ran for three days and brough it players from every continent, representing 60 different countries. Trainers walked over 166,000 KM during the course of this Safari Zone.

In 2020, Niantic has chosen three new cities to host real-world Pokémon Go Events, and will be returning to Taiwan as well. The first half of the year will see four events:

From February 6 to 9, Pokémon Go will be celebrating the Taiwan Lantern Festival in Taichung

From March 27 to 29, there will be a Pokémon GO Safari Zone in St. Louis. Tickets will be available January 24 at 8:00 AM CT

From April 17 to 19, there will be another Pokémon GO Safari Zone in Liverpool.

And, From May 8 to 10, there will be another Pokémon GO Safari Zone in Philadelphia.

Trainers can learn more at Pokémon Go Live and are encouraged to follow the official Pokémon Go Twitter and the Official Pokémon Go Facebook Page.

Are you excited for these new Pokémon Go Events? Will you be traveling to attend? Drop us a comment below and be sure to check out our many Pokémon Go guides to take your game to the next level!