AirPods 2 are now $69 in this early Black Friday deal — nice
New lowest price.
The AirPods 2 are still the oldest pair of AirPods that you can buy, coming out in 2019. Since then, the base model AirPods have seen loads of savings, frequently dropping below the $100 price mark. None of them, however, have been as good as this deal, which has brought them down to $69 — a new lowest price and one of the best Black Friday AirPods deals we've seen so far.
That’s a $60 discount on full price, and makes them cheaper than most other budget options that we could recommend. This is the perfect price to grab a spare to toss into a drawer in the event of something else breaking, or if you’ve been wanting to try them out for ages but have never been able to justify the purchase.
AirPods 2 new lowest-ever price
AirPods 2 |
$129 $69 at Walmart
This price chops $60 off the full asking price recommended by Apple and makes them an almost no-brainer. A great spare pair if your main headphones break, a good primary pair if you’re not bothered with great sound, and even better if you just want to try them out. A nice price.
The AirPods 2 may not be audiophile grade, but for most people, they’re going to be fine. They sound okay, they’re comfortable, and they effortlessly connect to your iPhone when you open them nearby. No, they don’t have the noise canceling of the more expensive AirPods Pro 2, or the spatial audio of the AirPods 3, but they come in at a much lower price now.
This price is also unlikely to drop any further over Black Friday, with Walmart saying that this is an ‘early Black Friday deal’. If you grab a pair at this price, then you’ll not be disappointed when everyone else can get them for less than two weeks' time. Again; nice.
As iMore's Senior Staff writer, Tammy uses her background in audio and Masters in screenwriting to pen engaging product reviews and informative buying guides. The resident audiophile (or audio weirdo), she's got an eye for detail and a love of top-quality sound. Apple is her bread and butter, with attention on HomeKit and Apple iPhone and Mac hardware. You won't find her far away from a keyboard even outside of working at iMore – in her spare time, she spends her free time writing feature-length and TV screenplays. Also known to enjoy driving digital cars around virtual circuits, to varying degrees of success. Just don't ask her about AirPods Max - you probably won't like her answer.
