Niantic has just announced a second contest leading up to the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto event. Previously, Trainers were challenged with building a team and dressing up their in game avatar for a chance to be a featured NPC during the event. Now Niantic wants you to dress up in real life. Red version or Green version, whichever you picked is the color you need to wear, head to toe. Once you've perfected your red or green outfit, head over to Twitter and show off using the hashtag #PokemonGOTourRed or #PokemonGOTourGreen. You have one week to tweet your submissions; entries must be received by 10 AM PST on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.

You could be one of 20 lucky winners who will earn themselves a prize pack that includes 50 PokéBalls, six Max Revives, and three Incense - certain to give you a headstart on the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto event. No purchase necessary to enter. Trainers must be at least 18 years of age and all entries must abide by Niantic's Social Media and Promotion Guidelines.

Will you be entering the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto sweepstakes? Which version did you choose? Let us know in the comments below