Apple Pencil USB-C now available refurbished (but you'll get better deals new)
A pretty nice saving.
Apple’s refurbished store is a great way of buying Apple items for a cheaper price, and it’s better for the environment. Unfortunately, the store’s newest addition isn’t beating Amazon in price, and likely won’t any time soon.
You can grab a refurbished USB-C Apple Pencil from the Apple Store right now for $69, which is $10 below the retail price. However, with Amazon Prime Day just around the corner, starting on July 16, you can get it brand new from Amazon for the same price. As refurbished products don’t tend to go on sale, given they are already reduced, this means the refurbished Apple Pencil will regularly end up being more expensive than buying the product new.
Though it is missing some special features present in the Apple Pencil 2 and Apple Pencil Pro, such as pressure sensitivity, the USB-C Apple Pencil is a good device for any budding iPad user thanks to its great price point and excellent compatibility. It is currently the most versatile Apple Pencil you can buy, working on the best iPads out there.
The difference between a refurbished and a new Apple product
Generally speaking, refurbished and new are very similar products at the Apple Store. The company replaces batteries in its products, ensuring a very similar battery life and experience to a new device, and fixes any cracks or scuffs. It should be almost imperceievably different from a new one. However, buying new from Amazon gives you next-day shipping and some new products can come with better, more reliable warranties.
As well as all of this, you can’t get custom engravings on refurbished products. If you buy a new Apple Pencil from the Apple Store, you can get something written on it to signify the drawing pen is yours. This is a nice touch that makes an Apple Pencil a great gift.
Apple Pencil (USB-C) | $79 $69 at Amazon
The USB-C Apple Pencil is currently $10 off at Amazon right now, with speedy Prime delivery and easy returns in case you regret the purchase.
