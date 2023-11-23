Nobody does devices for artists better than Apple — here are the Black Friday accessories future Picassos should buy
Let’s get creative.
Apple, from their super fast Apple Silicon chips to their excellent screens, has managed to carve a of a name for itself among artists. There are so many wonderful devices for the modern creative out there, but Apple’s suite of devices and its fantastic ecosystem means every accessory you buy can work together in interesting ways. If you have an iPad or MacBook and want to get the most out of it as an artist, a few Black Friday accessories are necessary.
Black Friday is finally here on Amazon and with that comes huge reductions on every facet of the site. As someone who has only recently picked up an iPad in a fantastic Black Friday deal, I can attest to just how much a good accessory helps. Here are some of the best Black Friday Accessory deals for a budding artist.
Where to find the best Black Friday Apple Accessories deals
- Amazon – Up to $40 off Apple accessories
- Best Buy – Save 30% on the best accessories
- Target – Huge reductions on Apple accessories
Though the iPad is the best Apple device for artists, you aren’t entirely left out in the cold if you don’t have one. In a pinch, a nice accessory can serve you well on a MacBook and the retailers above have some excellent deals going.
For iPad
Apple Pencil 2 |
$129 $82 at Amazon
An almost necessary device for any Apple artist, the Apple Pencil is a smart device, being simple enough to feel like a pencil whilst having some cool features like touch sensitivity and double tap for swapping between app tools on the fly. Though you could go for the USBC model to use the same wire for all your devices, it doesn’t have wireless charging or touch sensitivity. At this price point, the Apple Pencil 2 is the best choice.
Price Check: $119 at B&H Photo | $89 at Target
Bellemond Paper Screen Protector (2 pack) |
$16.99 $12.99 at Amazon
Screen Protectors are nearly necessary with modern devices but can get in the way of an artist if you don’t think it through fully. The Bellemond screen paper is not only ultra-thin but the paper-like texture gives a more comfortable feel for artists. One of my biggest fears with a screen protector is putting it on wrong. Luckily, with this deal on the Bellemond paper screen protector, you get 2 of them, so you don’t have to worry about misaligned screen protectors. This is the lowest price we’ve seen them at.
Price Check: Not available at B&H Photo | Not available at Target
Omoton Adjustable Stand |
$21.99 $11.99 at Amazon
Available at just $11.99, this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the Omoton stand. You could opt to just hold your iPad when drawing but the adjustable arms and stable design of this stand means it is easy to leverage your device to get the most out of it. If you are sick of holding your iPad when drawing, this is the perfect choice.
Price Check: Not available at B&H Photo | Not available at Target
For MacBook
Wacom Intuos Medium |
$199.95 $99.84 at Amazon
There are many Wacom products available for sale this Black Friday but the Wacom Intuos Medium is a (pardon the pun) happy medium between them, offering a size that is great at a price point that really shows its value. A Bluetooth drawing tablet with an included pen, it is perfect for someone who has a MacBook but may not want to spend all that money on an iPad.
Price Check: $99.95 at B&H Photo | Not available at Target
Grab bargains on Apple devices this Black Friday
If you're looking for the best Black Friday Apple deals as the annual sales season kicks off, we've got you covered. From now right through to Cyber Monday on November 27, we'll be serving up the best offers on iPhone, MacBook, Apple Watch, iPad, HomeKit smart home devices and more. Save a small fortune by checking back on our daily deals coverage.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
James is a staff writer and general Jack of all trades at iMore. With news, features, reviews, and guides under his belt, he has always liked Apple for its unique branding and distinctive style. Originally buying a Macbook for music and video production, he has since gone on to join the Apple ecosystem with as many devices as he can fit on his person.
With a degree in Law and Media and being a little too young to move onto the next step of his law career, James started writing from his bedroom about games, movies, tech, and anything else he could think of. Within months, this turned into a fully-fledged career as a freelance journalist. Before joining iMore, he was a staff writer at Gfinity and saw himself published at sites like TechRadar, NME, and Eurogamer.
As his extensive portfolio implies, James was predominantly a games journalist before joining iMore and brings with him a unique perspective on Apple itself. When not working, he is trying to catch up with the movies and albums of the year, as well as finally finishing the Yakuza series. If you like Midwest emo music or pretentious indie games that will make you cry, he’ll talk your ear off.
Most Popular
By Gerald Lynch