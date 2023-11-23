Nobody does devices for artists better than Apple — here are the Black Friday accessories future Picassos should buy

Apple, from their super fast Apple Silicon chips to their excellent screens, has managed to carve a of a name for itself among artists. There are so many wonderful devices for the modern creative out there, but Apple’s suite of devices and its fantastic ecosystem means every accessory you buy can work together in interesting ways. If you have an iPad or MacBook and want to get the most out of it as an artist, a few Black Friday accessories are necessary.

Black Friday is finally here on Amazon and with that comes huge reductions on every facet of the site. As someone who has only recently picked up an iPad in a fantastic Black Friday deal , I can attest to just how much a good accessory helps. Here are some of the best Black Friday Accessory deals for a budding artist.

Where to find the best Black Friday Apple Accessories deals

Though the iPad is the best Apple device for artists, you aren’t entirely left out in the cold if you don’t have one. In a pinch, a nice accessory can serve you well on a MacBook and the retailers above have some excellent deals going.

For iPad

Apple Pencil 2 | $129 $82 at Amazon An almost necessary device for any Apple artist, the Apple Pencil is a smart device, being simple enough to feel like a pencil whilst having some cool features like touch sensitivity and double tap for swapping between app tools on the fly. Though you could go for the USBC model to use the same wire for all your devices, it doesn’t have wireless charging or touch sensitivity. At this price point, the Apple Pencil 2 is the best choice. Price Check: $119 at B&H Photo | $89 at Target

Bellemond Paper Screen Protector (2 pack) | $16.99 $12.99 at Amazon Screen Protectors are nearly necessary with modern devices but can get in the way of an artist if you don’t think it through fully. The Bellemond screen paper is not only ultra-thin but the paper-like texture gives a more comfortable feel for artists. One of my biggest fears with a screen protector is putting it on wrong. Luckily, with this deal on the Bellemond paper screen protector, you get 2 of them, so you don’t have to worry about misaligned screen protectors. This is the lowest price we’ve seen them at. Price Check: Not available at B&H Photo | Not available at Target

Omoton Adjustable Stand | $21.99 $11.99 at Amazon Available at just $11.99, this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the Omoton stand. You could opt to just hold your iPad when drawing but the adjustable arms and stable design of this stand means it is easy to leverage your device to get the most out of it. If you are sick of holding your iPad when drawing, this is the perfect choice. Price Check: Not available at B&H Photo | Not available at Target

For MacBook

Wacom Intuos Medium | $199.95 $99.84 at Amazon There are many Wacom products available for sale this Black Friday but the Wacom Intuos Medium is a (pardon the pun) happy medium between them, offering a size that is great at a price point that really shows its value. A Bluetooth drawing tablet with an included pen, it is perfect for someone who has a MacBook but may not want to spend all that money on an iPad. Price Check: $99.95 at B&H Photo | Not available at Target