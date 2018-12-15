You've bought a new Apple Mac mini and now it's time to find some accessories for it. You've come to the right place. Here's our list of the most beneficial gadgets you can buy for your new computer.
Pump it up
Blackmagic eGPU Pro
With the Blackmagic, your Mac mini gains workstation-class graphics performance. Plug it into one of your Mac mini's Thunderbolt 3 ports and get ready to be amazed. The eGPU has 8GB of HBM2 memory, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, four USB 3 ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, and a DisplayPort 1.4 port, allowing for 85W of power to charge your MacBook Pro at the same time.
Gray mouse
Magic Mouse 2
Beautifully designed yet practical, the Magic Mouse 2 is available in silver or space gray. Completely rechargeable, the mouse includes a Multi-Touch surface to make work and play much more fun.
For more flexibility
Magic Trackpad 2
The Magic Trackpad 2 is rechargeable and brings Force Touch to the desktop for the first time. It features an edge-to-edge glass surface area that is nearly 30 percent larger than the previous trackpad. Like the Magic Mouse 2, it's available in space gray for the first time, as well as silver.
Perfect together
Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad
Offering an extended layout, the Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad includes document navigation controls for quick scrolling and full-size arrow keys for gaming. With a scissor mechanism beneath each key, the keyboard has a rechargeable battery that should last for a month or more between charges.
Mac mini style for your ears
Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones
Offered in various colors and styles, the Beats Studio3 Wireless offers 12 hours of enjoyment between charges. Use Fast Fuel to add an additional hour of playback in just five minutes. Sweat and water resistant.
You deserve it
LG UltraFine 4K Display
This 27-inch IPS display offers 4K UHD resolution (3840 x 2160) with sRGB 99 percent Color Gamut. HDR10 compatible, this display features USB Type-C connectivity and uses AMD FreeSync technology.
Unique and fun
HP Tango X Printer
Designed for both computer and smartphone use, the HP Tango offers voice-activated, hands-free printing. Print documents and photos from the cloud and social media with ease. When it's time to move to another location, pack it up in seconds.
We hope you liked this practical list of Mac mini accessories. Whether it's the iconic Magic Mouse 2 or the unique HP Tango X Printer, these accessories should make your computing life much easier.
