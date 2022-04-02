Best accessories for Mac Studio iMore 2022
The Mac Studio represents perhaps the most exciting new product Apple has launched in years. Featuring either an Apple M1 Pro or Apple M1 Ultra system-on-a-chip, the boxy computer is one powerful device. Unfortunately, it doesn't ship with even the minimum accessories such as a monitor, keyboard, or mouse. Here are our favorite accessories for Apple's newest Mac. Enjoy.
- Gorgeous display: All-new Apple Studio Display
- Black or white?: Apple Magic Mouse
- New entry: Waterfield Mac Studio Shield Case
- Your type?: Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad
- Just listen: Apple AirPods Max
- An extra you need: Apple Magic Trackpad
- Private audio: AirPods Pro by Apple
- You know you want it: Pro Display XDR
- If you need an optical drive: Apple USB SuperDrive
Gorgeous display: All-new Apple Studio DisplayStaff Pick
Ideally suited for the Mac Studio, the new Apple Studio Display nonetheless works with other computers. It features three USB-C that lets you connect, power, and charge devices. The Thunderbolt port connects to your Mac with a single cable. The same port is also available to charge compatible Mac notebooks. The 27-inch display offers a 5120-by-2880 resolution at 218 pixels per inch. The Apple Studio Display works with any of the best Macs — not just the Mac Studio.
Black or white?: Apple Magic Mouse
Apple's iconic Magic Mouse still comes with its charging port at the bottom, much to the chagrin of many. And yet, it's still magical when in use. For Mac Studio, Apple has introduced a black version to go with the white option. Regardless of the color, the Magic Mouse offers an optimized foot design that lets it glide smoothly across a desk or another flat surface.
New entry: Waterfield Mac Studio Shield Case
Protect your excellent new Mac Studio with this portable and sturdy case from San Francisco's Waterfield. Choose from various styles and choose a matching suspension strap. Each option is lined in ultra-soft material that's surrounded by foam padding.
Your type?: Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad
The Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad is comfortable and offers a precise typing experience. It's wireless, rechargeable, and only needs more juice once every month. In addition, this keyboard provides an extended layout with document navigation controls for quick scrolling and full-size arrow keys, which are ideally suited for gaming.
Just listen: Apple AirPods Max
Apple's best headphones should go with its best Mac, no? Available in five beautiful colors, the AirPods Max provides Active Noise Cancellation, a transparency mode, and much more. Inside is an Apple H1 chip to create a listening experience like no other.
An extra you need: Apple Magic Trackpad
Like the Magic Mouse, the Magic Trackpad is now available in black or white. Wireless and rechargeable, the accessory offers the full range of Multi-Touch gestures and Force Touch technology. In addition, the Magic Trackpad automatically pairs with your Mac, so it's easy to let the fun (or work) begin.
Private audio: AirPods Pro by Apple
If you prefer to listen to your audio through headphones instead of speakers, pick up Apple's AirPods Pro. Not only is the audio great, but it can switch seamlessly between your Mac and your iPhone when you do. In addition, active noise canceling means you won't be disturbed by distracting outside noises.
You know you want it: Pro Display XDR
When money is no object, it's time to buy the Pro Display XDR. Perfectly paired with the Mac Studio, the 32-inch 6K Retina display comes with standard or nano-textured glass and your choice of stands. Yes, this is expensive, but aren't you worth it?
If you need an optical drive: Apple USB SuperDrive
The USB SuperDrive gives you an optical drive for your Mac if you need it. Connect it via USB-A (a USB-C hub is required for USB-C Macs).
Look at that
The Mac Studio is Cupertino's newest computer. Despite its excellent internals, the machine wouldn't be all that valuable unless you purchase some essential accessories. Our favorite is the all-new Studio Display. It's a 27-inch 5K Retina display with a 5120-by-2880 resolution at 218 pixels per inch. If you can take a step up, consider the 6K Retina Pro Display XDR. It's an accessory that might set you back more than the computer!
Beyond this, we also recommend the AirPods Max, AirPods Pro, and other fabulous accessories for the Mac Studio.
