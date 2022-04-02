Best accessories for Mac Studio iMore 2022

The Mac Studio represents perhaps the most exciting new product Apple has launched in years. Featuring either an Apple M1 Pro or Apple M1 Ultra system-on-a-chip, the boxy computer is one powerful device. Unfortunately, it doesn't ship with even the minimum accessories such as a monitor, keyboard, or mouse. Here are our favorite accessories for Apple's newest Mac. Enjoy.

Look at that

The Mac Studio is Cupertino's newest computer. Despite its excellent internals, the machine wouldn't be all that valuable unless you purchase some essential accessories. Our favorite is the all-new Studio Display. It's a 27-inch 5K Retina display with a 5120-by-2880 resolution at 218 pixels per inch. If you can take a step up, consider the 6K Retina Pro Display XDR. It's an accessory that might set you back more than the computer!

Beyond this, we also recommend the AirPods Max, AirPods Pro, and other fabulous accessories for the Mac Studio.