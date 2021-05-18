If it feels like you've been reading about AirTags for years it's because you have. Apple's first-party item trackers have been rumored since iOS 13 was in beta but the Tile-like devices are now official following the April Apple event.
AirTag | $29 at Apple
You can, of course, go straight to the source for your AirTag order. Apple sells a single AirTag for $29, or you can pick up a four-pack for just $99. You can even get them custom engraved via Apple.
AirTag | $29 at Amazon
It's also possible to order individual Apple AirTag trackers via Amazon priced at $29. The four-pack is also available there for $99.
AirTag | $29 at Best Buy
Order AirTag trackers and accessories via Best Buy for local pickup options (where supplies permit).
AirTag | $29 at B&H
AirTag orders are open at B&H, though the site states limited quantities available. You may benefit from tax-free shopping there depending on your state or you can use its Payboo credit card and get the tax back as cashback.
AirTag | $29 at Walmart
Snatch one or four AirTag trackers at Walmart plus a bunch of Apple-branded AirTag accessories.
AirTag | $28.49 at Target
Target RedCard holders can benefit from 5% off AirTag orders making it a good way to save on them at launch, even if it's just a little bit.
The AirTag works with Apple's Find My network to help you keep track of your valuables and other belongings. Using AirTag accessories, these diminutive disc-shaped trackers can be attached to things like keys, wallets, bags, and more without getting in the way and help you locate lost items should they go missing.
Apple's AirTag trackers have a roughly 3cm diameter but don't underestimate them because of their size. They can connect to your iPhone, iPad, or other Apple devices in a similar wireless fashion to AirPods and feature an ultra-wideband chip to make them easy to find with a new feature called Precision Finding.
Once set up and attached to a particular item, you can begin tracking it within Apple's Find My app like you can with your Apple devices and Find My-compatible products from third-parties like VanMoof bikes and Belkin earbuds.
Each AirTag is powered by a user-replaceable CR2032 battery and lasts for roughly a year before it needs to be swapped out. You don't need to worry about water either as each AirTag is IP67-rated for water resistance.
Best Apple AirTag Deals
Since the AirTag is a brand new Apple product, we don't expect to see too many deals just yet. That being said, we're keeping tabs on prices at all of the major retailers and we'll keep this page updated as new deals are made available so be sure to check back regularly.
