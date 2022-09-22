Best AirTag luggage tags and bag charms 2022

How to use an Apple AirTag? Let us count the ways. With the best AirTag luggage tags and bag charms, you can use AirTags to keep track of your fine bags, luggage, and purses. We've got the AirTag accessories from fancy upscale charms to discreet adhesive tags that can be hidden inside your luggage. Here are our picks for the best options available right now.

Waterfield AirTag Leather Luggage Tag $49 at Waterfield Designs The hidden compartment

AirTags are cool little devices, and they look nice on the accessories that display them, but a potential thief can always just remove an AirTag if it's in plain sight. The Waterfield AirTag Luggage Tag hides the AirTag inside of a standard leather tag, so if it's stolen, no one will know it's there. This sneaky solution makes it more likely that you can recover your stolen luggage. Also, it's a classic leather tag that includes a visible space for contact information as well. Apple AirTag Loop $29 at Apple From the mother ship

Apple's answer to the bag charm is both simple and straightforward, as expected. The AirTag Loop is made of durable polyurethane with a tight closure that will keep an AirTag securely fastened to any bag or suitcase. Belkin Secure Holder with Strap for AirTag $13 at Apple Best value

Another simple solution, Belkin's Secure Holder with Strap for AirTag is both versatile and affordable. Beyond just a bag charm, you can easily attach this to anything from a water bottle to a stroller. AirTag Hermès Luggage Tag $449 at Apple Upgrade pick

Not for the faint of budget, the ultra-stylish AirTag Hermès Luggage Tag may cost more than the bag you attach it to. The ultimate fashion statement, this luggage tag is meant to be seen. AirTag Hermès Bag Charm $299 at Apple Feminine touch

Like the Hermès Luggage tag, this bag charm is both stylish and expensive. This one has a delicate design that will look perfect on a fine leather bag from Hermès. Casetify Custom AirTag Holder $35 at Casetify Personalize it

Casetify offers fun AirTag holders that you can customize with your name or initials. You can even have it printed with your favorite emoji! The detachable carabiner will work to attach the AirTag to just about anything. Moment Hard Shell Mount for AirTags AirTag incognito

Now here's a clever way to hide your AirTag inside your luggage. The aramid fiber shell is lined with a strong adhesive that you can attach to the inside of a bag or suitcase. The tough AirTag shell will protect the AirTag and keep it securely attached to your bag. You can hide it anywhere, even in plain sight, and the AirTag will not be visible. Spigen Rugged Armor AirTag Case $23 at Amazon Rugged choice

For those who live a rough and tumble lifestyle, a more rugged AirTag case may be in order. This tough tag from Spigen will keep your AirTag firmly attached and protected through all of life's adventures.

Tag your bag

Don't take a risk with your expensive luggage and handbags. Any of the best AirTag luggage tags and bag charms on this list will help you keep track of your treasured possessions as you go about your travels. I love the Waterfield Luggage Tag because it has a classic, vintage look, and it keeps the AirTag hidden in a secret compartment.

The Spigen Rugged Armor AirTag Case can be attached to any of your gear for those who need a more rugged and protective luggage tag. This tough-built tag will keep your AirTag safe and secure even when you're living rough. There's a range of different solutions here to fit into different lifestyles and budgets.