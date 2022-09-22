Best AirTag luggage tags and bag charms 2022
Never lose your luggage again.
How to use an Apple AirTag? Let us count the ways. With the best AirTag luggage tags and bag charms, you can use AirTags to keep track of your fine bags, luggage, and purses. We've got the AirTag accessories from fancy upscale charms to discreet adhesive tags that can be hidden inside your luggage. Here are our picks for the best options available right now.
The hidden compartment
AirTags are cool little devices, and they look nice on the accessories that display them, but a potential thief can always just remove an AirTag if it's in plain sight. The Waterfield AirTag Luggage Tag hides the AirTag inside of a standard leather tag, so if it's stolen, no one will know it's there. This sneaky solution makes it more likely that you can recover your stolen luggage. Also, it's a classic leather tag that includes a visible space for contact information as well.
From the mother ship
Apple's answer to the bag charm is both simple and straightforward, as expected. The AirTag Loop is made of durable polyurethane with a tight closure that will keep an AirTag securely fastened to any bag or suitcase.
Best value
Another simple solution, Belkin's Secure Holder with Strap for AirTag is both versatile and affordable. Beyond just a bag charm, you can easily attach this to anything from a water bottle to a stroller.
Upgrade pick
Not for the faint of budget, the ultra-stylish AirTag Hermès Luggage Tag may cost more than the bag you attach it to. The ultimate fashion statement, this luggage tag is meant to be seen.
Feminine touch
Like the Hermès Luggage tag, this bag charm is both stylish and expensive. This one has a delicate design that will look perfect on a fine leather bag from Hermès.
Personalize it
Casetify offers fun AirTag holders that you can customize with your name or initials. You can even have it printed with your favorite emoji! The detachable carabiner will work to attach the AirTag to just about anything.
AirTag incognito
Now here's a clever way to hide your AirTag inside your luggage. The aramid fiber shell is lined with a strong adhesive that you can attach to the inside of a bag or suitcase. The tough AirTag shell will protect the AirTag and keep it securely attached to your bag. You can hide it anywhere, even in plain sight, and the AirTag will not be visible.
Back to the top^ (opens in new tab)
Tag your bag
Don't take a risk with your expensive luggage and handbags. Any of the best AirTag luggage tags and bag charms on this list will help you keep track of your treasured possessions as you go about your travels. I love the Waterfield Luggage Tag because it has a classic, vintage look, and it keeps the AirTag hidden in a secret compartment.
The Spigen Rugged Armor AirTag Case can be attached to any of your gear for those who need a more rugged and protective luggage tag. This tough-built tag will keep your AirTag safe and secure even when you're living rough. There's a range of different solutions here to fit into different lifestyles and budgets.
Jaclyn Kilani is a content writer at iMore. She's a longtime Apple addict with a flair for creating (written works, design, photos; you name it!) on her devices. Jaclyn has also worked in the marketing sector for over 16 years, dabbling in a bit of everything from writing to graphic design and digital marketing. In her heart of hearts, however, she is a born writer and an avid reader who adores everything about the written word. Someday she may even churn out a book or two.
Throughout her career, Jaclyn has also developed something of an addiction to all things Apple. Her professional and personal life is enhanced by an ever-growing collection of iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and even AirTags. Luckily, this expensive habit is of great use to her work at iMore, where she writes with authority on Apple products and the accessories that go with them.
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.