While St. Patrick's Day celebrations might be a little more subdued this year, there's no reason you can't celebrate on your own. To that end, these Apple Music playlists will be great for your own private party, or even a virtual party with some friends.

Here are the best Apple Music playlists for your St. Patrick's Day.

St. Patrick's Day Essentials - This playlist leans to the more traditional side with a set of essential tracks to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. You'll find music here from artists like Plenty, The Bonny Men, and The High Kings. - Get the playlist

ShamROCK Your Party - As you might guess, this is a rock-fueled playlist, full of great tracks by Celtic and Celtic-themed artists. With music from Flogging Molly, The Pogues, Dropkick Murphys, and more, this is a great list if you're looking to rock out this St. Patrick's Day. - Get the playlist

St. Patrick's Day Sing-Alongs - Get your party, virtual or otherwise, going with this list, full of songs that are great for singing along. You've got work from The Pogues, The Irish Rovers, Flogging Molly, and The Seekers. - Get the playlist

St Patrick's Day - Roundhouse has created this playlist, chock full of Celtic artists, and a perfect St. Patrick's Day musical companion. Filled with newer material alongside classic work from the likes of Beoga, Foy Vance, and Van Morrison, this list is great for introducing yourself to the music of the Emerald Isle. - Get the playlist

The Chieftains Essentials - If what you're looking for is some Irish folk to liven up your St. Patrick's Day, then The Chieftains should be one of your first stops. This list goes through the band's essential tracks from across their long career. - Get the playlist

Your St. Patrick's Day essentials

Are you going to use any of these lists to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, or have you built your own in Apple Music? If you have a list of your own, feel free to share it with everyone in the comments.

