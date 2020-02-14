Valentine's Day is upon us once again, and while there are as many different ways to celebrate as there are couples, one thing remains universally true: music makes any Valentine's Day that much better.
Whatever music you're looking for, Apple Music has a wide selection of curated playlists ready for you. Here are some of our favorites.
Modern romance
The music on these playlists encapsulates love over the last couple of decades, from indie ballads to deep bass lines that make you want to dance. With musical tastes as diverse as those of Nicki Minaj, Daft Punk, and Shania Twain, there's something here for every couple.
- In the Night Air: Modern Romance
- Getting Ready for Date Night
- Relationship Goals
- FEELS
- Slow Jam Essentials
- Country Lovin'
- Date Night
- Pillow Talk
Old-fashioned love
It's hard to go wrong with the music from these playlists, the songs and their artists have crooned for sweethearts for decades. From Frank Sinatra to the best of Motown, these lists are sure to help make your Valentine's Day special.
- Nat King Cole Essentials
- Frank Sinatra: Love Songs
- Motown: Love Songs
- Timeless Love Songs
- Crooner Classics
- Doo-Wop Essentials
- '60s Love Song Essentials
- The Beatles: Love Songs
A classical Valentine's Day
Valentine's Day isn't just the realm of popular music of the last two centuries. Musicians have written music about love for as long as human beings have been performing. It might be expressed by an epic opera, or wordlessly by a solo piano, but no matter what, the emotion always comes through on the pieces from these playlists.
- Classical Music for Love
- Romantic Chopin
- Classical Music by the Fire
- Romantic Piano Music Essentials
- Need to Know: Romantics
- David Oistrakh Essentials
- Romanza
- Beethoven & the Romantics
Your favorite playlists for love?
If I missed any of your favorite romantic playlists, let me know in the comments below!
Updated February 2020: Updated for Valentine's Day 2020.
