With schools and workplaces shutting down because of coronavirus, many more people are finding themselves working from home. The team here at iMore is comprised of remote workers, so we feel we're well-positioned to advise you on things that can help you stay happy and healthy while working from home.
One of the best ways to stay sane, motivated, and productive is by listening to music while you work. But not all types of music suit all types of work or all types of worker, so we've put together our list of the best Apple Music playlists for working from home to help you find something that meets your needs.
Sweet streams
Apple Music
Apple Music features 60 million songs available to stream ad-free or download for offline listening, curated playlists, live radio broadcasts with Beats 1, exclusive content, and more. Try it out for three months free.
- Lyric-free: BEATstrumentals
- WFH-ready: Work from Home
- Stimulation: Pure Motivation
- Learn to the beat: Study Beats
- Familiar sounds: Pop Replay
- 🤠🎵☕️: Country Caffeine
- Unplugged: Acoustic Hits
- Smile: Feeling Happy
- Lo-Fi: Chillhop
- In-store tunes: Today at Apple
- Easy like a Sunday morning: Easy Hits
- Singalong: Disney Essentials
Lyric-free: BEATstrumentals
For a lot of people, music can help them focus on work but lyrics can be a real distraction, especially if your job involves writing. BEATstrumentals offers purely instrumental tracks from a variety of genres including jazz, soul, hip-hop, and more to help you concentrate without ending up singing along.
WFH-ready: Work from Home
If you just want a solid variety of songs from some of your favorite artists as well as some lesser-known musicians, the Work from Home playlist from Topsify is pretty killer. The best part is that this playlist is 148 songs long meaning it lasts for over 8 hours. That means you can press play at the start of your workday and clock off without worrying about hearing the same song twice.
Stimulation: Pure Motivation
Feeling that afternoon energy lull? We've all been there. Turn on Pure Motivation and blast through the rest of your to-do list accompanied by tunes from Kanye West, Sia, The Weeknd, Panic! at the Disco, and way more. 100 songs of pure get-up-and-go.
Learn to the beat: Study Beats
Kids sent home from school still need to study and a little background music can really help reduce distractions. This playlist is full of downtempo grooves which set the tone for concentration perfectly.
Familiar sounds: Pop Replay
Some people work more efficiently with songs they already know. In a way, it can be easier to tune out music that you are familiar with rather than having new melodies and lyrics distracting you. Pop Replay is full of the most popular songs and artists that you will definitely have heard if you ever switch a radio on.
🤠🎵☕️: Country Caffeine
This playlist is designed to give country fans an energy boost. Whether you're waking up, working out at home, or just trying to stay motivated while getting down to work, this playlist has got you covered.
Unplugged: Acoustic Hits
Listen to a bunch of your favorite tracks performed acoustically by the original artists. That way you get the familiarity of songs you know with just the stripped-back sounds of acoustic guitars, piano, and vocals.
Smile: Feeling Happy
With all the doom and gloom in the world right now, sometimes you could just use a little bit of music that puts a smile on your face, especially if working from home is causing you stress. Feeling Happy is full of uplifting pop classics and new tunes to do just that.
Lo-Fi: Chillhop
If you like the hip-hop tracks in BEATstrumental, Chillhop by Indiemono is well worth checking out. It's full of Lo-Fi, downtempo beats which make for perfect background music and provide zero distractions while working.
In-store tunes: Today at Apple
Apple's retail stores have a great playlist and, while you may not be able to visit the stores right now, you can bring those vibes home with this playlist. The songs are great background tunes while working on other things.
Easy like a Sunday morning: Easy Hits
Put on some easy listening songs while you work and, perhaps, your day's stress will melt away. There are classics from the '70s all the way to recent tracks from Adele, Ed Sheeran, John Legend, and more.
Singalong: Disney Essentials
Ok, so maybe this one won't help you work, but it might help keep your kids entertained. With time-synced lyrics now available in Apple Music, this playlist is full of singalong favorites for your little ones.
Good tunes = good mood
What's going on right now in the world is pretty unusual and unprecendented in our lifetimes. It's important to stay informed and follow the right advice, and there's no way your life can continue unaffected. Staying at home as much as possible, including working from home, is essential but you don't have to let coronavirus have a negative impact on your mental wellbeing by feeling stuck indoors.
Like video games, movies, or books, music represents escapism for many people and having access to basically all of the music via Apple Music is a great way to keep yourself occupied indoors. Plus, it can be a welcome distraction or motivating factor in completing your necessary work at home. Turn up the volume on your HomePod or connect your noise-cancelling AirPods and get to work!
