With schools and workplaces shutting down because of coronavirus, many more people are finding themselves working from home. The team here at iMore is comprised of remote workers, so we feel we're well-positioned to advise you on things that can help you stay happy and healthy while working from home.

One of the best ways to stay sane, motivated, and productive is by listening to music while you work. But not all types of music suit all types of work or all types of worker, so we've put together our list of the best Apple Music playlists for working from home to help you find something that meets your needs.