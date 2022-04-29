Best charging stands for your AirPods 2 and iPhone iMore 2022
Charging Stands for AirPods 2 and iPhone are quite a convenience. Whether you have the wireless charging case for your AirPods or not, you still have several options for charging your AirPods and iPhone together with the same charging stand. Here are some of the best charging stations for your iPhone and AirPods 2.
- All inclusive: STM ChargeTree Swing 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station
- Charge everything: Belkin MagSafe Charger
- Bargain choice: Wireless Charger - charging station for iPhone and AirPods in black
- Two phones plus: XDODD 4-in-1 Charging Station
- Great for travel: Pendrajec Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station
- Double duty: chebeenly 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Station - black
All inclusive: STM ChargeTree Swing 3-in-1 Wireless Charging StationStaff Favorite
The STM ChargeTree Swing 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station does it all, as we noted in our review. It features a classy design and tiny footprint, with the ability to charge your iPhone wirelessly in front and your AirPods wirelessly behind it. If you want to charge your Apple Watch, too, just swing out the arm and charge away.
Charge everything: Belkin MagSafe Charger
If you have an iPhone 12 or newer, consider this thoroughly modern MagSafe accessory, the 3-in-1 Belkin MagSafe Charger. This stunner, which we loved when we reviewed it, charges your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at once.
Bargain choice: Wireless Charger - charging station for iPhone and AirPods in black
This little gem lets you charge your iPhone wirelessly, as well as your AirPods with the regular (not wireless) charging case and Apple Watch. Note that the wall charger is not included, so you will need to provide your own.
Two phones plus: XDODD 4-in-1 Charging Station
This handy charging stand lets you charge your AirPods 2 along with up to two iPhones (or other smartphones) and your Apple Watch (using your own puck). You don't need to have the wireless charging case for your AirPods 2, as this stand has a hole for you to insert your AirPods charging cable.
Great for travel: Pendrajec Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station
This nicely priced stand lets you wirelessly charge your iPhone, AirPods 2, and Apple Watch. It adjusts to four different angles and can be folded up and tucked into your bag for travel.
Double duty: chebeenly 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Station - black
If you have the wireless charging case for your AirPods, then chebeenly's offering lets you charge your iPhone and your AirPods together. It's actually two pieces that attach magnetically. The upright stand also enables you to charge your iPhone in a raised position, either vertically or horizontally, so you can watch videos or FaceTime with ease.
What are the best charging stands for AirPods 2 and iPhone?
The AirPods 2 may not be Apple's newest, but they're still a fantastic and popular set of earbuds. Apple released a wireless charging case alongside the AirPods 2, which is great news for fans of wireless chargers. Which charging stand you pick depends on whether you purchased the AirPods wireless charging case or not, so be conscious of that before you choose one. Note that to charge your iPhone wirelessly, you must have an iPhone 8 or newer.
If you do have the wireless charging case, and you own an Apple Watch as well, I'd go with STM Goods ChargeTree Swing. It looks amazing on my desk, and charges up everything I need without taking up much space at all.
If you have the iPhone 12 series or newer, and the wireless charging case for your AirPods 2, I'd suggest the Belkin MagSafe Charger. The Belkin MagSafe Charger has a sleek, modern look and functionality. If you're looking for cutting-edge tech and don't mind spending a little bit more, this is the all-in-one charger for you. It's also one of our favorite MagSafe accessories on the market.
However, if you just want something inexpensive and you don't have the wireless AirPods case, I'd go with the Wireless Charger Station. It does the job, and it lets you charge your iPhone wirelessly either horizontally or vertically. The station has a cradle for your AirPods 2 with a Lightning plug in the bottom, so just pop it in and you're good to go.
