Best charging stands for your AirPods 2 and iPhone iMore 2022

Charging Stands for AirPods 2 and iPhone are quite a convenience. Whether you have the wireless charging case for your AirPods or not, you still have several options for charging your AirPods and iPhone together with the same charging stand. Here are some of the best charging stations for your iPhone and AirPods 2.

What are the best charging stands for AirPods 2 and iPhone?

The AirPods 2 may not be Apple's newest, but they're still a fantastic and popular set of earbuds. Apple released a wireless charging case alongside the AirPods 2, which is great news for fans of wireless chargers. Which charging stand you pick depends on whether you purchased the AirPods wireless charging case or not, so be conscious of that before you choose one. Note that to charge your iPhone wirelessly, you must have an iPhone 8 or newer.

If you do have the wireless charging case, and you own an Apple Watch as well, I'd go with STM Goods ChargeTree Swing. It looks amazing on my desk, and charges up everything I need without taking up much space at all.

If you have the iPhone 12 series or newer, and the wireless charging case for your AirPods 2, I'd suggest the Belkin MagSafe Charger. The Belkin MagSafe Charger has a sleek, modern look and functionality. If you're looking for cutting-edge tech and don't mind spending a little bit more, this is the all-in-one charger for you. It's also one of our favorite MagSafe accessories on the market.

However, if you just want something inexpensive and you don't have the wireless AirPods case, I'd go with the Wireless Charger Station. It does the job, and it lets you charge your iPhone wirelessly either horizontally or vertically. The station has a cradle for your AirPods 2 with a Lightning plug in the bottom, so just pop it in and you're good to go.