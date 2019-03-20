Apple has released a wireless charging case alongside the AirPods 2. It can be purchased separately and works with the first or second-generation AirPods. This is great news for wireless charging fans since it is quite convenient to charge your iPhone and AirPods together on the same wireless charging stand. However, even if you don't purchase the wireless charging case, you still have a number of options for charging your AirPods and iPhone together with the same charging stand. Here are some of the best charging stations for your iPhone and AirPods 2, whether you have the wireless charging case or not.
All inclusive
Bormmie 3-in-1 Wireless Charging StandStaff Favorite
If you don't have the wireless charging case for your AirPods, this is a convenient way to charge the AirPods as well as wirelessly charge your iPhone and Apple Watch. Everything you need, including the wall charger is included. Say goodbye to the cable tangle when you use this elegant charging stand.
Charge everything
LiuXing Wireless Charger Station
This stand allows you to charge one iPhone wirelessly, plus a second one the traditional way. This is for AirPods sporting the non-wireless charging case. You can also charge your Apple Watch, though you'll need to use your own charger. A wall charger is included. Bonus: three USB ports on the back let you charge even more items if you wish.
The bargain choice
Wireless Charger Station
This little gem lets you charge your iPhone wirelessly, as well as your AirPods with the regular charging case and Apple Watch. Note that the wall charger is not included, so you will need to provide your own.
Luxurious choice
Nomad Wireless Charging Base
Did you spring for the wireless charging case? The padded leather hub fits with Apple's streamlined aesthetic. Charge up to two devices wirelessly, such as your iPhone and your new AirPods with the wireless charging case. Additionally, a USB-C port and a USB-A port on the back allow you charge up to four devices total. The wall charger is included.
Double Qi
LXORY Dual Wireless Charging Pad
Like the Nomad, this charger allows you to charge any two Qi-enabled devices at the same time, and that includes an iPhone and AirPods in the wireless charging case. There is a USB-A port on the back so you could charge a third device via cable if you wish.
Double duty
Samsung Wireless Charger Duo
If you have the wireless charging case for your AirPods, then Samsung's offering lets you charge your iPhone and your AirPods together. The upright stand lets you charge your iPhone in a raised position, either horizontally or vertically. The second Qi charger is a flat circle, perfect for the AirPods in their wireless charging case. The wall charger is included.
Note that in order to charge your iPhone wirelessly, you must have an iPhone 8 or newer. Which charging stand you pick depends on whether you purchased the AirPods wireless charging case or not. If you don't have the wireless charging case, I'd recommend the Bormmie 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand for its simple elegance. If you do have the wireless charging case, I'd go with the Samsung Wireless Charger Duo since it's so easy to see where to place your iPhone and AirPods for a perfect charge every time.
