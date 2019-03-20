Apple has released a wireless charging case alongside the AirPods 2. It can be purchased separately and works with the first or second-generation AirPods. This is great news for wireless charging fans since it is quite convenient to charge your iPhone and AirPods together on the same wireless charging stand. However, even if you don't purchase the wireless charging case, you still have a number of options for charging your AirPods and iPhone together with the same charging stand. Here are some of the best charging stations for your iPhone and AirPods 2, whether you have the wireless charging case or not.

Note that in order to charge your iPhone wirelessly, you must have an iPhone 8 or newer. Which charging stand you pick depends on whether you purchased the AirPods wireless charging case or not. If you don't have the wireless charging case, I'd recommend the Bormmie 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand for its simple elegance. If you do have the wireless charging case, I'd go with the Samsung Wireless Charger Duo since it's so easy to see where to place your iPhone and AirPods for a perfect charge every time.

