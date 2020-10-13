Best Ethernet Cables for Apple TV 4K iMore 2020

Apple TV 4K is the best Apple TV that you can buy with support for 4K content as well as super-fast Ethernet speeds. While Wi-Fi is the more convenient way to connect to the internet, if you want to ensure that you can stream video in glorious 4K resolution, then you need one of the best Ethernet cables for Apple TV. Whether it is flat, braided, short, or long, there are tons of options to choose from, so here's our guide to the best Ethernet cables for Apple TV 4K.

Ditch the Wi-Fi

The Apple TV 4K is the ultimate way to experience the latest ultra-high definition resolution movies on the big screen. However, if you are streaming over a spotty Wi-Fi connection, you may run into buffering issues. To ensure that you have the best possible experience, Ethernet is the way to go, so it may be time to give those old cables an upgrade as well.

The AmazonBasics Cat 7 Ethernet Cable gets our top pick as the best Ethernet cable for most with its excellent combination of price and quality. Amazon's cable can reach speeds up to 10 Gbps and up to 600 MHz bandwidth, which is plenty for streaming the latest 4K videos on the Apple TV, and it comes in a variety of sizes that will fill most needs.

Want a future-proof Ethernet cable that gives you the most speed and bandwidth available today? Then go with the DbillionDa Cat 8 Ethernet Cable. This cable sports 40 Gbps speeds and 2,000 MHz bandwidth, plus it features weather and UV resistance just in case you want to bring your Apple TV 4K to the great outdoors.