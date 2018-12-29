While the Mac mini isn't the highest performing gaming machine around, it can play quite a few popular titles and the Mac App Store is full of fantastic games — from big studios and indie game developers — that are designed to run on Apple software. Of course, if you plan on doing any gaming on your Mac mini, you're going to want some great gaming accessories to make sure you're getting the best experience.
Low input lag mouse
SteelSeries Rival 650
SteelSeries makes an impeccable gaming mouse with nearly zero lag, pinpoint accurate crosshair placement, and the lowest lift-off detection around. Its buttons and weight balance is highly customizable for even the pickiest gamer.
Apple-friendly 4K
LG UltraFine 4K
Like the UltraFine 5K, the USB-C 4K model was developed by LG in conjunction with Apple. This display will make colors pop, and what the display lacks in resolution and size compared to its bigger sibling it makes up for in wallet-friendliness, coming in at a little more than half the price of the 5K model.
Feature laden keyboard
Logitech G710+
Logitech's G710+ has a huge feature set for its price. You've got high-speed keys with great feedback, dual-zone backlighting, which means you can adjust the brightness of the WASD on their own — perfect if you do any gaming on your Mac. You can even configure 6 buttons for 18 different gaming functions, including single key presses.
Apple-optimized gamepad
SteelSeries Nimbus Wireless Gaming Controller
The SteelSeries Nimbus is one of the best gamepads that you can get for your Mac, along with your iOS devices and Apple TV. It features pressure-sensitive buttons for precise control in all of your games and feels like a console controller with the form factor and analog triggers. It charges via Lightning and provides up to 40 hours of gaming with a single charge.
Fantastic Bluetooth speakers
Fluance Ai40
If you want the option to go wireless with the sound from your Mac, there is no better bookshelf speaker than the Fluance Ai40. The real beauty of these speakers isn't that they sound amazing out of the box (which they absolutely do); it's the ability to customize their sound to your liking that really sets these speakers apart.
Affordable 2.1 sound system
Logitech Speaker System Z313
The Z313 system comes with a powered subwoofer and two satellite speakers to deliver 25 watts of total power. That's enough to fill your room and then some. While the full range sounds excellent at normal volumes, the highest of the high-end does fall a bit flat and can get pretty tinny at very high volumes. Fiddling with the equalizer sorts this issue out, however.
Best all-around USB microphone
Blue Yeti
If you have been looking into USB microphones, chances are you've come across the Blue Yeti multiple times. It's an extremely popular choice amongst podcasters, gamers, and musicians alike, and the reason it's so beloved is due to its impressive versatility. It has four different modes to help you only capture the sounds you want, and can easily be attached to a boom.
Color-changing headset
ARKARTECH Gaming Headset with Mic
A gamer always needs a good headset. This one from ARKARTECH is soft and comfortable, while also sounding good for the price. It features color-changing LED lights on the sides that give it a cool appearance, and there is also a built-in noise-isolating microphone that folds in when you don't need it.
There's a ton of gaming accessories you can pick up for your Mac mini, and any of the options on this list is going to improve your experience. Just exactly how much money you want to invest in creating your Mac mini battle station is up to you. Personally, I much prefer to use controllers when gaming, and I have a SteelSeries Nimbus Wireless Gaming Controller and absolutely love it.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.