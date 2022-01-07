This clever set makes it possible for you to defeat the tall Pokey enemy one block at a time. Set the separately-sold Mario figure on the gray platform and then rotate it to slam the gray hammer into the tall Pokey's side. If you aim true, you might just hit the Monty Mole on the right with one of the broken off pieces. As far as building a course goes, this set is inexpensive while still being able to add a really fun element to your collection.

With its iconic castle, Koopa, Bob-omb, and Piranha Plant, this set is one of the must-haves. It's perfect as a standalone kit since it offers multiple pathways and the main location, or you can connect it with other Super Mario LEGO sets for a more complete picture of the Mushroom Kingdom. Scan the interactive tiles on the sides of the enemies to get the Mario figure to react. Remember that Mario is sold separately.

This fun entrance to a haunted mansion pairs perfectly with the Haunt-and-Seek Expansion Set or stands on its own as a cheaper alternative. It comes with Luigi's ghostly friend, the Polterpup, and a purple ghost known as a Bogmire. Interact with the gate, defeat the ghost, and collect Golden Bones for the ghostly dog using the Luigi figure that is sold separately.

No Nintendo set is complete without Yoshi, and fortunately, this kit gives him to you, along with Mario's charming house and a Goomba enemy. Whether Mario is chilling in his hammock or going places with his dino friend, there's plenty to do. Plus, this is one of the less expensive sets you can get.

Luigi's Mansion has been one of my favorite franchises for a while, and this fun set does the games justice. It lays out like different rooms in a mansion, with King Boo and his ghostly minions ready to cause trouble. There's even a picture frame where you can place other characters and make it look like King Boo has captured them.

Nothing's quite as cool as the Koopa King's main mode of transportation, and this LEGO set makes it truly worth your while. It features a large Bowser face on the front and comes with a Magikoopa, Pirate Goomba, and Monty Mole. Not to mention, many parts of the ship move or feature hatches that you can interact with.

This is one of the most elaborate and creative Mario LEGO sets out there. It takes inspiration from multiple Super Mario 64 locations including Peach's Castle. Several small figures are included like Bowser, Peach, and Mario. You can even use the large Mario figure (sold separately) to interact with this set and collect Stars.

IF you're eying those Luigi's Mansion sets, you're going to need to get the Luigi Starter Course. This gives you the scared plumber along with a pink Yoshi, enemy Boom Boom, a Bone Goomba, and more. Luigi also has a tiny computer inside along with a screen on his chest and eyes, and he can react depending on the enemies and locations he placed over. That way, you can see him get really scared or excited depending on what he's doing.

In order to really enjoy most Mario LEGO sets, you need either Mario or Luigi. However, they only come in the starter courses. The Mario one also features Bowser Jr., a Goomba, a flagpole, platforms, and more. Mario has a little computer inside and screens on his eyes and chest that react to the thing he hovers over. For instance, a coin might appear on his chest after scanning him over the Question Block.

If there's only one Mario LEGO set you go for, this should be it. You get to build this classic NES console complete with a controller, TV, and cartridge. There's even a crank on the side of the TV that makes Mario move along a changing background. It's a challenging build, but one that you can really show off. It takes Mario LEGO sets to a new level and is the ultimate collector's set.

So you're out to collect some LEGO Mario sets. While there are several to choose from, some are definitely better than others. The best ones pull from elements in Mario games and really allow you to interact with them. Unfortunately, since these have been very popular some are out of stock and will not be manufactured anymore. But here are the best LEGO Mario sets you can get your hands on right now. If you need assistance setting any of these kits up, you can refer to the LEGO app for visual step-by-step instructions.

There are several awesome Mario LEGO sets out there these days, and they're all so clever. From the interactive computers inside the Mario and Luigi figures to the complicated mechanics that make some of these sets work, they're all worth collecting. If you're only going to get one, I highly recommend you purchase the Super Mario Nintendo Entertainment System Set 71374. It will be a challenge to put together, but the end result is something that you can proudly display on a shelf. Not to mention, turning that crank makes Mario move along the level while the background changes.

If you're interested in any of the Mushroom Kingdom sets, you ought to make sure you pick up a Luigi or Mario starter kit first. These plumbers have scanners in their feet that allow them to interact with locations, items, or enemies that have interactive tiles on them. For instance, hovering over the tile on a Goomba signifies you stomped on it and might yield a Coin on Mario's chest.

Lastly, if you already have the base Mario or Luigi figures and want to find the best course pieces to add to what you've already got, I highly recommend the Super Mario Desert Pokey Expansion Set 71363. It's very interactive and feels incredibly satisfying being able to take down that enemy one block at a time like you do in the video games. Plus, it's one of the least expensive course pieces you can get.