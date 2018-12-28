Whether you recently picked up a new Mac mini or got a MacBook Air over the holidays, you're going to want to accessories to go with it. Whether it's speedy portable drive, a beautiful 4K monitor, or some great headphones, this collection has something that every Mac owner needs.
Portable and speedy
Samsung T5 SSD
This solid state drive from Samsung is speedy, tiny, and portable. It also connects using USB-C, making it a perfect companion for your new Mac.
Official solution
Apple Magic Keyboard
Apple's official Bluetooth keyboard is a great basic option that provides a consistently solid typing experience and pairs easily with your Mac.
The mechanical option
Das Keyboard 4 Professional
If you're more into mechanical keyboards, the Das Keyboard 4 should be exactly what you're looking for, with options available for Cherry MX Blue or Brown switches, and even an option for RGB backlighting, as well as media keys with a built-in volume knob.
Every port you could want
OWC 14-port Thunderbolt 3 Dock
OWC's dock is a little pricey, but it features almost every port you could possibly want, including four USB-A ports, two Thunderbolt 3 port, a USB-C port, audio jack, optical audio jack, and SD card and microSD card slots.
Wireless simplicity
Apple AirPods
No matter which Apple product you own, you should probably have a pair of AirPods. They're great. The pairing process is simple, and once paired with one device, they're automatically paired with all of your devices that are signed in to your iCloud account. The sound is pretty good, too, and the built-in microphones make placing calls or issuing Siri commands crystal clear.
Wireless sound upgrade
Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones
These over-ear headphones provide a big sound alternative to AirPods while being just about as easy to use. Like the AirPods, connect easily to your Apple devices thanks to the built-in W1 chip, which allows the pairing to sync across devices logged into iCloud.
Sleek and stylish
Bose Companion 20
These beautiful speakers offer a balanced sound in a stylish package. With no knobs on the front, the volume is controlled through a small pod attached to the right speaker, which also holds the ports for your headphones or other audio devices.
The mouse to get
Apple Magic Mouse 2
Just connect the Magic Mouse 2 to your Mac by a USB-to-Lightning cable once and it'll be paired. This rechargeable mouse has a multitouch surface that lets you customize exactly how it works, from what one-and two-finger swipes do to which side works as "left" and "right" click. Available in Silver or Space Gray to match your Mac.
More versatile
Apple Magic Trackpad 2
This has long been my personal desktop navigation device, offering more options for how I work than the mouse. Adding the Magic Trackpad to your Mac setup gives you a lot of options for gestures, while still offering pinpoint cursor navigation. Availed in Silver and Space Gray so you can match it to your Mac.
4K magic
LG 27UD88
An excellent 4K monitor, the LG 27UD88 offers crystal-clear picture and beautiful colors, making it a great option for your Mac. It also features USB-C, which allows you to use a single cable to transfer both video and data between your Mac and the monitor. This monitor also has USB-A ports, allowing you to attach other accessories to it, such as external drives.
Power boost
Blackmagic eGPU Pro
This external GPU offers a workstation-class graphics experience to enhance what your Mac is capable of, utilizing Radeon RX Vega 56 graphics with 8GB for HBM2 memory for a massive boost in performance. All of this power can be delivered to any Mac with Thunderbolt 3, including a MacBook Pro, which can be charged while you use its thanks to the eGPU's 85W power supply.
These accessories all make great additions to any modern Mac, whether you need great storage options, a more customized typing experience, or the massive power provided by an external GPU. But of all of these accessories, I'd recommend the Apple AirPods first. AirPods might be Apple's single best product in the last three years, they pair like magic, and even sound pretty good, something you might not expect if you've ever used the wired EarPods.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.