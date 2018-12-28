Whether you recently picked up a new Mac mini or got a MacBook Air over the holidays, you're going to want to accessories to go with it. Whether it's speedy portable drive, a beautiful 4K monitor, or some great headphones, this collection has something that every Mac owner needs.

Portable and speedy

Samsung T5 SSD

This solid state drive from Samsung is speedy, tiny, and portable. It also connects using USB-C, making it a perfect companion for your new Mac.

$130+ at Amazon

Official solution

Apple Magic Keyboard

Apple's official Bluetooth keyboard is a great basic option that provides a consistently solid typing experience and pairs easily with your Mac.

$99 at Amazon

The mechanical option

Das Keyboard 4 Professional

If you're more into mechanical keyboards, the Das Keyboard 4 should be exactly what you're looking for, with options available for Cherry MX Blue or Brown switches, and even an option for RGB backlighting, as well as media keys with a built-in volume knob.

$169 at Amazon

Every port you could want

OWC 14-port Thunderbolt 3 Dock

OWC's dock is a little pricey, but it features almost every port you could possibly want, including four USB-A ports, two Thunderbolt 3 port, a USB-C port, audio jack, optical audio jack, and SD card and microSD card slots.

$300 at Amazon

Wireless simplicity

Apple AirPods

No matter which Apple product you own, you should probably have a pair of AirPods. They're great. The pairing process is simple, and once paired with one device, they're automatically paired with all of your devices that are signed in to your iCloud account. The sound is pretty good, too, and the built-in microphones make placing calls or issuing Siri commands crystal clear.

$159 at Apple

Wireless sound upgrade

Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones

These over-ear headphones provide a big sound alternative to AirPods while being just about as easy to use. Like the AirPods, connect easily to your Apple devices thanks to the built-in W1 chip, which allows the pairing to sync across devices logged into iCloud.

$350 at Amazon

Sleek and stylish

Bose Companion 20

These beautiful speakers offer a balanced sound in a stylish package. With no knobs on the front, the volume is controlled through a small pod attached to the right speaker, which also holds the ports for your headphones or other audio devices.

$250 at Amazon

The mouse to get

Apple Magic Mouse 2

Just connect the Magic Mouse 2 to your Mac by a USB-to-Lightning cable once and it'll be paired. This rechargeable mouse has a multitouch surface that lets you customize exactly how it works, from what one-and two-finger swipes do to which side works as "left" and "right" click. Available in Silver or Space Gray to match your Mac.

$99 at Apple

More versatile

Apple Magic Trackpad 2

This has long been my personal desktop navigation device, offering more options for how I work than the mouse. Adding the Magic Trackpad to your Mac setup gives you a lot of options for gestures, while still offering pinpoint cursor navigation. Availed in Silver and Space Gray so you can match it to your Mac.

$149 at Apple

4K magic

LG 27UD88

An excellent 4K monitor, the LG 27UD88 offers crystal-clear picture and beautiful colors, making it a great option for your Mac. It also features USB-C, which allows you to use a single cable to transfer both video and data between your Mac and the monitor. This monitor also has USB-A ports, allowing you to attach other accessories to it, such as external drives.

$474 at Amazon

Power boost

Blackmagic eGPU Pro

This external GPU offers a workstation-class graphics experience to enhance what your Mac is capable of, utilizing Radeon RX Vega 56 graphics with 8GB for HBM2 memory for a massive boost in performance. All of this power can be delivered to any Mac with Thunderbolt 3, including a MacBook Pro, which can be charged while you use its thanks to the eGPU's 85W power supply.

$1,199 at Apple

These accessories all make great additions to any modern Mac, whether you need great storage options, a more customized typing experience, or the massive power provided by an external GPU. But of all of these accessories, I'd recommend the Apple AirPods first. AirPods might be Apple's single best product in the last three years, they pair like magic, and even sound pretty good, something you might not expect if you've ever used the wired EarPods.

