Whether you recently picked up a new Mac mini or got a MacBook Air over the holidays, you're going to want to accessories to go with it. Whether it's speedy portable drive, a beautiful 4K monitor, or some great headphones, this collection has something that every Mac owner needs.

These accessories all make great additions to any modern Mac, whether you need great storage options, a more customized typing experience, or the massive power provided by an external GPU. But of all of these accessories, I'd recommend the Apple AirPods first. AirPods might be Apple's single best product in the last three years, they pair like magic, and even sound pretty good, something you might not expect if you've ever used the wired EarPods.

