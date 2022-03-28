Best Mac accessories on a budget iMore 2022

Let's face it, buying a Mac isn't a cheap investment. Once you have your brand new Mac in your possession, you will quickly realize that you may need some accessories to go with it. A keyboard, a mouse, external storage, or a hub are all things you may have to purchase. So after spending big dollars on the Mac itself, let's take a look at some of the best Mac accessories to buy on a budget.

Budget USB-C hub : Anker USB C Hub Staff Pick Every modern Mac user will need an excellent USB-C hub, and the Anker 7-in-1 is inexpensive and a great addition to your computer gear. It features 100w power delivery to power your Mac, 2 USB-A ports, a USB-C port, a 4K HDMI port, a micro-SD slot, and a standard SD card slot. It's one of our favorite Mac accessories. $35 at Amazon Budget wireless keyboard : Macally Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard for Mac If you buy a Mac Mini, or if you want to use your 2021 MacBook Pro in clamshell mode, you will need a good keyboard. The Macally keyboard has Apple styling and function for much less than the price of Apple's keyboards. Available in silver or space gray, this keyboard features 110 scissor-switch keys, a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 3 months between charges, and can pair with up to 3 devices to use with your Mac, iPad, and iPhone by switching devices. $50 at Amazon Budget wireless mouse : Logitech Pebble M350 Wireless Mouse The Pebble M350 wireless mouse is a tiny budget mouse for your Mac accessory lineup. You get up to 18 months of battery on a single AA battery. You can use it either via Bluetooth or USB. It also clicks silently. $26 at Amazon Budget external hard drive : Seagate Portable 2TB External Hard Drive If you are on a tight budget and need the most external storage for your money, this Seagate drive has 2TB of storage for under $60. You will need an adapter or hub to connect this to a USB-C port, but you can't go wrong for the price. With 2TB, you can store thousands of photos, videos, and songs. $60 at Amazon Budget solid state drive : BUFFALO SSD-PG 500GB Portable SSD If you value speed rather than tons of storage, you can't go wrong with the Buffalo solid-state drive. It's anti-vibration and anti shockproof, so if you drop it, your files should survive. It's also triple the speed of a spinning hard drive. $60 at Amazon Budget USB adapter : Syntech USB-C to USB Adapter Since modern Macs only have USB-C ports, users will need an adapter to use legacy USB-A accessories. The Syntec adapter is a simple plug-in accessory that's tiny and easy to pack away if not needed or put in your travel bag without taking up any space. $10 at Amazon

Which budget Mac accessories should you buy?

Every Mac user will want to buy great accessories to use with their Mac, and even better is finding the right budget accessory. You don't have to spend Apple prices to get accessories that will complement your user experience and save you some money at the same time. I love finding a great accessory for a great price.

A USB-C hub is a must, especially for MacBook users, and the Anker USB-C hub is our staff pick for budget accessories. Since most modern Macs only contain USB-C ports, you will need a hub to connect USB-A accessories, an external monitor using an HDMI port, or plug in an SD card. The Anker hub is inexpensive and can do the job with ease.

Many Mac users will want to use an external keyboard, and I recommend the Macally wireless keyboard. It has the color and style to match your Mac, and it's a fraction of the price of an Apple Keyboard.