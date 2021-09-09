Best Mac accessories for musicians iMore 2021
Music is one of those multifaceted pursuits that can go in any direction, but all musicians need the right tools to make their art. Whether you're a producer, a drummer, or a DJ, you're going to need a few key accessories to create exceptional music. These are the best Mac accessories for musicians that can be used for a variety of disciplines.
- Hear, here!: KRK RP5 Rokit 5 G4 Professional Bi-Amp Studio Monitor Pair
- Best for voice recording: Apogee MiC Plus USB Microphone
- Easy instrumental recording: Apogee Jam+ USB Instrument Input and Stereo Output
- Keys and then some: IK Multimedia iRig Keys for iPhone/iPad
- Purest playback: beyerdynamic DT 770 PRO Studio Headphones
- Post-production fun: IK Multimedia iRig Pads MIDI Groove Controller
- Best for mixing: Native Instruments Traktor Kontrol Z1 DJ Mixing Interface
- Data portability: SanDisk 500GB Extreme Portable SSD
- All the ports: CalDigit Thunderbolt 4 Element Hub
- Best for IK devices: IK Multimedia iRig Pro Compact Audio Interface
Hear, here!: KRK RP5 Rokit 5 G4 Professional Bi-Amp Studio Monitor PairStaff Pick
A pair of professional studio monitors are a necessity for creating any type of music. You need to hear what you're making, after all! KRK's Rokit G4 monitors are known for reproducing sound with pure integrity and precise detail.
Best for voice recording: Apogee MiC Plus USB Microphone
This USB microphone from Apogee is amazing for recording vocals, but it can also be used for instruments. Connect it to any iOS device for instant connectivity and sound capture.
Easy instrumental recording: Apogee Jam+ USB Instrument Input and Stereo Output
Connect any instrument directly to your Mac, speakers, or headphones with the Apogee Jam+. The instrument input and stereo output are simple and easy to use with a USB port.
Keys and then some: IK Multimedia iRig Keys for iPhone/iPad
The iRig Keys is more than just a compact keyboard. It also incorporates a MIDI controller and audio interface for an all-in-one music production workstation that's portable and works directly with Mac computers.
Purest playback: beyerdynamic DT 770 PRO Studio Headphones
A pair of wired studio headphones is a must, especially if you're working on editing and production. These closed over-ear headphones by beyerdynamic reproduce high-resolution sound in a comfortable package that's easy to wear for hours at a time.
Post-production fun: IK Multimedia iRig Pads MIDI Groove Controller
Need to add some background beats, percussion, and electric grooves to your jams? The iRig Pads MIDI Groove Controller is a versatile controller that makes mixing and post-production work fun.
Best for mixing: Native Instruments Traktor Kontrol Z1 DJ Mixing Interface
If the DJ in you is ready to mix some grooves, you'll need a good mixing interface. The portable Traktor Kontrol Z1 is a full mixer with a range of controls like faders, effects, loops, and transport functions.
Data portability: SanDisk 500GB Extreme Portable SSD
Working with music means you have some big data to move around. Make it easy and quick with a compact SSD like this little external drive from SanDisk.
All the ports: CalDigit Thunderbolt 4 Element Hub
One problem with newer Macs is that every new release seems to come with fewer ports. When you need to connect multiple devices at once to your Mac, a good versatile dongle like this one from CalDigit will be a necessity.
Best for IK devices: IK Multimedia iRig Pro Compact Audio Interface
Another input recording mechanism, the iRig Pro will be your interface of choice if you work with many IK Multimedia devices. This one works seamlessly with other IK gear and apps for more convenient recording.
Studio time
This list includes a lot of the gear a musician needs to set up a music studio run by Mac computers. Any of these products will plug and play easily with your Mac so you can start recording quicker. The first thing you might want to invest in is a good pair of KRK Rokit G4 Studio Monitors so you can properly appreciate the sound you're making.
If mixing or production is more your flavor, check out some of the IK Multimedia gadgets on this list, like the iRig Keys and Pads, to create a complete musical product. Combining these tools will make it easier (and fun!) to put together new beats and grooves. No matter what kind of creator you are, one or two of the best Mac accessories for musicians will make a valuable addition to your studio.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
An SSD is your portable storage solution for Mac
Need a fast, ultra-portable storage solution to move big files around? An external SSD for Mac will be just the thing!
Looking for a new controller for your Switch? Look no further!
If you want a more conventional gaming controller for your Switch and don't want to spend more on the Pro Controller, you do have other options. Here are my favorite third-party controllers for Nintendo Switch.
Tired of wearing glasses and earbuds at the same time? Try audio glasses!
Headphones and glasses don't always go well together. Why not combine the two into one convenient device? Here are the best audio glasses to use with iPhone.