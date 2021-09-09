Best Mac accessories for musicians iMore 2021

Music is one of those multifaceted pursuits that can go in any direction, but all musicians need the right tools to make their art. Whether you're a producer, a drummer, or a DJ, you're going to need a few key accessories to create exceptional music. These are the best Mac accessories for musicians that can be used for a variety of disciplines.

Krk Rp5 Rokit G4 Professional Bi Amp Powered Studio Monitor Pair

Hear, here!: KRK RP5 Rokit 5 G4 Professional Bi-Amp Studio Monitor Pair

Staff Pick

A pair of professional studio monitors are a necessity for creating any type of music. You need to hear what you're making, after all! KRK's Rokit G4 monitors are known for reproducing sound with pure integrity and precise detail.

Apogee Mic Plus Usb Microphone

Best for voice recording: Apogee MiC Plus USB Microphone

This USB microphone from Apogee is amazing for recording vocals, but it can also be used for instruments. Connect it to any iOS device for instant connectivity and sound capture.

Apogee Jam Usb Instrument Input And Stereo Output

Easy instrumental recording: Apogee Jam+ USB Instrument Input and Stereo Output

Connect any instrument directly to your Mac, speakers, or headphones with the Apogee Jam+. The instrument input and stereo output are simple and easy to use with a USB port.

Ik Multimedia Irig Keys

Keys and then some: IK Multimedia iRig Keys for iPhone/iPad

The iRig Keys is more than just a compact keyboard. It also incorporates a MIDI controller and audio interface for an all-in-one music production workstation that's portable and works directly with Mac computers.

Beyerdynamic Dt 770 Pro

Purest playback: beyerdynamic DT 770 PRO Studio Headphones

A pair of wired studio headphones is a must, especially if you're working on editing and production. These closed over-ear headphones by beyerdynamic reproduce high-resolution sound in a comfortable package that's easy to wear for hours at a time.

Ik Multimedia Irig

Post-production fun: IK Multimedia iRig Pads MIDI Groove Controller

Need to add some background beats, percussion, and electric grooves to your jams? The iRig Pads MIDI Groove Controller is a versatile controller that makes mixing and post-production work fun.

Native Instruments Traktor Kontrol

Best for mixing: Native Instruments Traktor Kontrol Z1 DJ Mixing Interface

If the DJ in you is ready to mix some grooves, you'll need a good mixing interface. The portable Traktor Kontrol Z1 is a full mixer with a range of controls like faders, effects, loops, and transport functions.

Sandisk 500gb Extreme

Data portability: SanDisk 500GB Extreme Portable SSD

Working with music means you have some big data to move around. Make it easy and quick with a compact SSD like this little external drive from SanDisk.

Caldigit Thunderbolt 4 Element Hub

All the ports: CalDigit Thunderbolt 4 Element Hub

One problem with newer Macs is that every new release seems to come with fewer ports. When you need to connect multiple devices at once to your Mac, a good versatile dongle like this one from CalDigit will be a necessity.

$230 at Amazon
Ik Multimedia Irig Pro

Best for IK devices: IK Multimedia iRig Pro Compact Audio Interface

Another input recording mechanism, the iRig Pro will be your interface of choice if you work with many IK Multimedia devices. This one works seamlessly with other IK gear and apps for more convenient recording.

Studio time

This list includes a lot of the gear a musician needs to set up a music studio run by Mac computers. Any of these products will plug and play easily with your Mac so you can start recording quicker. The first thing you might want to invest in is a good pair of KRK Rokit G4 Studio Monitors so you can properly appreciate the sound you're making.

If mixing or production is more your flavor, check out some of the IK Multimedia gadgets on this list, like the iRig Keys and Pads, to create a complete musical product. Combining these tools will make it easier (and fun!) to put together new beats and grooves. No matter what kind of creator you are, one or two of the best Mac accessories for musicians will make a valuable addition to your studio.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.