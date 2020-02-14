While some are off celebrating the day before the biggest candy sale of the year for some reason, you're at home, alone. That's okay, though, because TV and movies are both here to take your mind off things. From action to sci-fi, here are some of the best things you can watch to take your mind off Valentine's Day.
Action
What better way to take your mind off Valentine's Day than by watching the high-adrenaline escapades of action heroes? This selection features everything from one man's quest to avenge his dog to an archeologist trying to keep ancient artifacts out of Nazi hands.
- John Wick - $14.99 - Download Now
- John Wick: Chapter 2 - $14.99 - Download Now
- John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum - $19.99 - Download Now
- 21 Jump Street - $14.99 - Download Now
- Mad Max - $14.99 - Download Now
- Die Hard - $14.99 - Download Now
- Raiders of the Lost Ark - $16.99 - Download Now
- Enter the Dragon - $12.99 - Download Now
Baseball
Baseball fans know why February 14 is really important: the last of the pitchers and catchers report for spring training. That means it's almost time for baseball! Get psyched up for the start of the season with these films and shows about America's pastime.
- Field of Dreams - $14.99 - Download Now
- Pitch - Season 1 - $14.99 - Download Now
- A League of Their Own - $12.99 - Download Now
- Moneyball - $14.99 - Download Now
- 42 - $12.99 - Download Now
- The Natural - $14.99 - Download Now
- Rookie of the Year - $9.99 - Download Now
- Major League - $14.99 - Download Now
Sci-Fi
Some of the best works of science fiction explore concepts like emerging artificial intelligence or alien contact while also helping us examine our own humanity. Or sometimes, they can show us a team of unlikely misfits that includes a talking raccoon and a tree person. So there's something for everyone.
- 10 Cloverfield Lane - $14.99 - Download Now
- Ex Machina - $14.99 - Download Now
- Arrival - $14.99 - Download Now
- Avengers: Endgame - $14.99 - Download Now
- Legion - Season 1 - $19.99 - Download Now
- The Expanse - Season 1 - $19.99 - Download Now
- Westworld - Season 1 - $29.99 - Download Now
- Counterpart - Season 1 - $14.99 - Download Now
Thriller
There's nothing quite like a good thriller. Whether the hero is looking to take down a serial killer, find a lost treasure, or outwit a cunning arms dealer, smart thrillers layer on the tension until you think you just can't take it anymore. You'll be too wrapped up in the tension too even remember what holiday you're trying to avoid. It's probably Arbor Day, right?
- Knives Out - $19.99 - Download Now
- Parasite - $14.99 - Download Now
- The Silence of the Lambs - $14.99 - Download Now
- The Maltese Falcon - $12.99 - Download Now
- The Pelican Brief - $12.99 - Download Now
- Courage Under Fire - $14.99 - Download Now
- The Fugitive - $14.99 - Download Now
- The Night Manager - Season 1 - $14.99 - Download Now
Comedy
Laugh your way through Valentine's Day with some great comedy. Each of these comedies brings a cast of interesting characters to the screen, such as a blowhard news anchor, well-meaning if buffoonish boss, and perhaps the most selfish person you could ever meet.
- Jojo Rabbit - $19.99 - Download Now
- Zoolander - $14.99 - Download Now
- Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy - $9.99 - Download Now
- Pitch Perfect - $14.99 - Download Now
- Tropic Thunder - $9.99 - Download Now
- Parks and Recreation - Season 2 - $19.99 - Download Now
- The Good Place - Season 1 - $24.99 - Download Now
- The Office - Season 2 - $19.99 - Download Now
Drama
You might be worried that the drama categories will be filled with stories of love and loss, and that's exactly the sort of thing you want to avoid. But worry not! These great dramas offer different perspectives on the legal system, the story of a Ugandan chess prodigy, and small town mysteries.
- Hustlers - $14.99 - Download Now
- Joker - $19.99 - Download Now
- Philadelphia - $14.99 - Download Now
- 12 Angry Men - $14.99 - Download Now
- Queen of Katwe - $19.99 - Download Now
- Briarpatch - Season 1 - $24.99 - Download Now
- Veronica Mars - Season 1 - $29.99 - Download Now
- Broadchurch - Season 1 - $16.99 - Download Now
Your favorites?
Let us know what movies and TV shows you use to drown out the Valentine's Day noise in the comments.
