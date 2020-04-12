Big family dinners, Easter egg hunts, and candy. Oh, the candy. Easter might not have the marketing team that Christmas does, but it's still an essential and fun holiday for a lot of people. With this Easter being different for many, you'll likely need some alternative plans for the day. So why not watch a movie.
These great films are the perfect accompaniment for this springtime holiday, either to celebrate Easter or to get you into the holiday spirit.
Jesus Christ Superstar
The classic tells the story of Jesus Christ and the last few weeks before his crucifixion by way of a bombastic musical with music and lyrics by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber. This is not your typical biblical story of Jesus Christ. We're pretty sure there wasn't quite as much singing and dancing.
It's the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown!
Celebrate Easter with the Peanuts gang as they go about their holiday activities. Peppermint Patty wants Marcie to learn how to die eggs, while Snoopy assists Woodstock in building a new house, and Linus waits for the Easter Beagle. Jelly beans are plentiful in this classic holiday story, though we know some of them were saved for the making of the Thanksgiving special.
The Easter Bunny Is Comin' to Town
One of the Rankin/Bass stop-motion holiday specials, this title tells the story of Sunny, and how he started bringing painted eggs to Bruce, the only child in a town full of adults. Rankin & Bass are the creatives behind the hugely popular *Rudolf the Rednose Reindeer" stop-motion animation classic. Though this Easter tale didn't receive the same acclaim, it has that Rankin/Bass spirit.
Harvey
This lighthearted film about an invisible bunny — sorry, pooka — whose mischief turns into hilarity. James Stewart plays Elwood P. Dowd, a man whose best friend is a six-foot, three-inch-tall rabbit that only he can see. Whether you believe in Harvey or not, you can't deny that Elwood is an unusual and charming guy to hang out with.
Easter Parade
Fred Astaire and Judy Garland star in this 1948 film with music by Irving Berlin. Astaire plays Don, a Broadway star determined to turn the amateur Hannah (Garland) into a star dancer. But sparks fly as the two begin to develop feelings for one another. It's a tale as old as time. Will they? Won't they? The Easter Bunny has their number.
Peter Rabbit
Peter Rabbit is a mischievous bunny in an ongoing feud with his nemesis, Mr. McGregor. The rivalry between the two only grows when the two vie for the affections of Bea, their animal-loving neighbor. Voiced by James Cordon and Rose Byrne, if you're a fan of the Beatrix Potter classic, don't turn your nose up at this animation. It may just charm the ears off your bunny.
Your favorites?
Do you have any favorite movies to watch on Easter? Let us know in the comments.
