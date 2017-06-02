Best new playlists, shows, and exclusives on Apple Music

Each week we'll bring you the best radio shows, playlists, and exclusives that Apple Music has to offer!
Exclusives
Future is back with another Apple Music exclusive. This time, its the music video for the song Comin Out Strong, which features a guest spot by The Weeknd. The video centers around a strange, NSFW underground trip.
- Comin Out Strong (feat. The Weeknd) - Check it out!
Best of Beats 1
One of the best parts of Apple's Beats 1 is the lineup of unique shows that the station has assembled. Apple Music subscribers can listen to each full episode on demand, or skip to the new playlist with tracks from that week's show. This week, we've got new episodes from Elton John, Lars Ulrich, and Jehnny Beth.
Rocket Hour - Elton John welcomes Sigrid, Apple's latest Up Next artist, to the show for a chat. Naturally, this week's playlist features music by Sigrid, along with Mark Lanegan Band, Tamikrest, and new music from Clean Cut Kid.
It's Electric! - Lars Ulrich chats with M. Shadows of Avenged Sevenfold. The two talk about life on the road, as well as working their way to where they are today. The episode spotlights work from Diamond Head, King Tuff, Local H, and more.
Start Making Sense - Jehnny Beth gets pumped for the summer with a collection of new music to bring in the season. This week's episode feature Aldous Harding, Hoops, Denzel Himself, Mellah, and many more.
Essential Playlists
Apple Music features a number of carefully curated playlists built both by its own experts as well as several influential publications and companies. These lists highlight the week's best music, interesting artists that you should be listening to, and more, and are constantly updated with fresh tracks.
- Best of the Week - The Apple Music team has collected the week's biggest and best tracks into a new updating list. This week, enjoy music from Major Lazer, Radiohead, Julia Michaels, and Fifth Harmony. - Get the playlist
- New Nordic - As the temperatures rise, chill out with some of the best new Scandinavian pop music, with a list full of artists like Sigrid, Danny, Astrid S, and Maximillian. - Get the playlist
- The A-List: Indie - Check out some great new work from indie artists, from old favorites to new folks burning up the charts. This list currently features artists such as Arcade Fire, The National, The War on Drugs, and Fleet Foxes. - Get the playlist
Bookmark this page and check back next week for more from Apple Music!
Reader comments
Best new playlists, shows, and exclusives on Apple Music
Thank you for this. Is this column weekly, or just one time only?
Weekly!
Thanks for the....wait...what?! No mention on iMore of Prince finally coming to streaming services & Apple Music?! Downright shameful. :-(
"If it's to be, it's up to me," I guess. 😉
(FWIW: No comments were allowed on the "Best New Music on iTunes" thread.)
Sent from the iMore App
I wish it were easier to discover and share curated playlists from non-Apple sources.
It would be nice if iMore could cover the best and easiest ways to discover, browse and share user-created playlists for Apple Music.
Does the Apple Music still does 256 VKBPS or switched to 320 KBPS ?