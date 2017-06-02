Best new playlists, shows, and exclusives on Apple Music

Each week we'll bring you the best radio shows, playlists, and exclusives that Apple Music has to offer!

Exclusives

Future is back with another Apple Music exclusive. This time, its the music video for the song Comin Out Strong, which features a guest spot by The Weeknd. The video centers around a strange, NSFW underground trip.

Comin Out Strong (feat. The Weeknd) - Check it out!

Best of Beats 1

One of the best parts of Apple's Beats 1 is the lineup of unique shows that the station has assembled. Apple Music subscribers can listen to each full episode on demand, or skip to the new playlist with tracks from that week's show. This week, we've got new episodes from Elton John, Lars Ulrich, and Jehnny Beth.

Essential Playlists

Apple Music features a number of carefully curated playlists built both by its own experts as well as several influential publications and companies. These lists highlight the week's best music, interesting artists that you should be listening to, and more, and are constantly updated with fresh tracks.

Best of the Week - The Apple Music team has collected the week's biggest and best tracks into a new updating list. This week, enjoy music from Major Lazer, Radiohead, Julia Michaels, and Fifth Harmony. - Get the playlist

New Nordic - As the temperatures rise, chill out with some of the best new Scandinavian pop music, with a list full of artists like Sigrid, Danny, Astrid S, and Maximillian. - Get the playlist

The A-List: Indie - Check out some great new work from indie artists, from old favorites to new folks burning up the charts. This list currently features artists such as Arcade Fire, The National, The War on Drugs, and Fleet Foxes. - Get the playlist

Bookmark this page and check back next week for more from Apple Music!